$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Reliable leaker tips mind-blowing Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge battery size and other potential surprises

The rumored battery capacity of next year's Galaxy S26 Edge might shock you, but what if Samsung won't wait until next year to release its next ultra-thin flagship?

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge screen
If you're not already as excited as I am about next year's Galaxy S26 Edge, the latest word around the Twittersphere (or is it the Xsphere now?) could radically change that with just a number... or two.

You know how a typically very trustworthy mobile industry insider encouragingly (but vaguely) claimed that the S25 Edge's sequel would pack a larger battery only a few days ago? Well, now a different social media tipster with a pretty solid track record of his own has additional intel to report on the same matter, and said info is both a lot more specific and extremely promising. Almost shockingly so.

Is a 600mAh jump even possible?


Of course it is. But it's definitely not going to be easy to switch from a 3,900mAh cell on this year's Galaxy S25 Edge to a 4,500mAh battery for the device likely to replace the S25 Plus... in addition to the S25 Edge.

 

Making the task that much harder to pull off, Samsung is reportedly aiming for a thinner profile on the S26 Edge, as well as bezels "minimized to the extreme." The S25 Edge's screen borders are hardly massive, mind you, and the handset measures 5.8mm in overall depth, so reducing that number (even by 0.1 or 0.2mm) while adding 600mAh of juice is bound to prove incredibly challenging for the world's largest smartphone manufacturer.

If the 4,500mAh battery capacity ultimately pans out, that's likely to be made possible by a new silicon-carbon material. This groundbreaking technology has been used on battery life champions like the OnePlus 13T, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, or Oppo Find N5, but while it does allow for previously unfeasible size increases without adding bulk to phones, some concerns regarding faster long-term degradation continue to linger.

What is the first thing Samsung should focus on for the Galaxy S26 Edge?

Vote View Result

Evidently, Samsung is thinking of throwing caution to the wind for at least one Galaxy S26 family member, possibly deeming the benefits bigger and more important than the potential risks of adopting this new battery tech.

But wait, there's more


More things to boost your excitement for Samsung's next ultra-thin Android flagship, that is, including blazing fast charging, and believe it or not, a potential launch by the end of 2025.

While the former detail is hardly surprising, calling for an upgrade from the Galaxy S25 Edge's 25W charging capabilities to a Galaxy S25 Ultra-matching 45W top speed, the latter information is not something I expected to hear... or something I believe has a very big chance of materializing.


A Galaxy S26 Edge release "late this year" would certainly help Samsung quickly put what's reportedly a pretty big box-office flop behind it, but an official announcement "early next year" alongside a "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and a top-of-the-line S26 Ultra remains significantly more plausible.

Especially if the company is indeed planning to make the S26 Edge slimmer than its predecessor, with thinner screen bezels, a larger battery, and faster charging, that definitely sounds like something that will need all the development and pre-release testing it can get.

Recommended Stories
Rushing such a mouth-watering device to market could end in catastrophe, so as much as I would theoretically love to see the Galaxy S26 Edge on store shelves as soon as possible, I think I'd be perfectly fine to wait until January or February 2026 if that means Samsung will get all of the above upgrades just right. Oh, and have I mentioned that the camera is also reportedly set for a major improvement?

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne •

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 2

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless