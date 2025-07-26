Reliable leaker tips mind-blowing Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge battery size and other potential surprises
The rumored battery capacity of next year's Galaxy S26 Edge might shock you, but what if Samsung won't wait until next year to release its next ultra-thin flagship?
If you're not already as excited as I am about next year's Galaxy S26 Edge, the latest word around the Twittersphere (or is it the Xsphere now?) could radically change that with just a number... or two.
You know how a typically very trustworthy mobile industry insider encouragingly (but vaguely) claimed that the S25 Edge's sequel would pack a larger battery only a few days ago? Well, now a different social media tipster with a pretty solid track record of his own has additional intel to report on the same matter, and said info is both a lot more specific and extremely promising. Almost shockingly so.
Is a 600mAh jump even possible?
Of course it is. But it's definitely not going to be easy to switch from a 3,900mAh cell on this year's Galaxy S25 Edge to a 4,500mAh battery for the device likely to replace the S25 Plus... in addition to the S25 Edge.
The S25 Edge is not a bad phone by any measure of the word, but the S26 Edge could be outright spectacular. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Making the task that much harder to pull off, Samsung is reportedly aiming for a thinner profile on the S26 Edge, as well as bezels "minimized to the extreme." The S25 Edge's screen borders are hardly massive, mind you, and the handset measures 5.8mm in overall depth, so reducing that number (even by 0.1 or 0.2mm) while adding 600mAh of juice is bound to prove incredibly challenging for the world's largest smartphone manufacturer.
If the 4,500mAh battery capacity ultimately pans out, that's likely to be made possible by a new silicon-carbon material. This groundbreaking technology has been used on battery life champions like the OnePlus 13T, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, or Oppo Find N5, but while it does allow for previously unfeasible size increases without adding bulk to phones, some concerns regarding faster long-term degradation continue to linger.
Evidently, Samsung is thinking of throwing caution to the wind for at least one Galaxy S26 family member, possibly deeming the benefits bigger and more important than the potential risks of adopting this new battery tech.
But wait, there's more
More things to boost your excitement for Samsung's next ultra-thin Android flagship, that is, including blazing fast charging, and believe it or not, a potential launch by the end of 2025.
While the former detail is hardly surprising, calling for an upgrade from the Galaxy S25 Edge's 25W charging capabilities to a Galaxy S25 Ultra-matching 45W top speed, the latter information is not something I expected to hear... or something I believe has a very big chance of materializing.
Can you even picture a thinner phone than the S25 Edge with a bigger battery and faster charging in your mind? I know I can. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
A Galaxy S26 Edge release "late this year" would certainly help Samsung quickly put what's reportedly a pretty big box-office flop behind it, but an official announcement "early next year" alongside a "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and a top-of-the-line S26 Ultra remains significantly more plausible.
Especially if the company is indeed planning to make the S26 Edge slimmer than its predecessor, with thinner screen bezels, a larger battery, and faster charging, that definitely sounds like something that will need all the development and pre-release testing it can get.
Recommended Stories
Rushing such a mouth-watering device to market could end in catastrophe, so as much as I would theoretically love to see the Galaxy S26 Edge on store shelves as soon as possible, I think I'd be perfectly fine to wait until January or February 2026 if that means Samsung will get all of the above upgrades just right. Oh, and have I mentioned that the camera is also reportedly set for a major improvement?
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: