Galaxy S26 Edge release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades
What we know so far
Samsung kicked off the year with a big move in its flagship lineup – the Galaxy S25 Edge. Right now, it holds the crown as the thinnest Galaxy phone, but of course, we are already looking ahead to what’s next. The Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to arrive next year, and the buzz is that it’ll once again focus on being slim, light, and premium in every sense.
The upcoming Galaxy S26 family is shaping up to be busy. Alongside the Edge, we should see a Galaxy S26 Pro and the next-gen Galaxy S26 Ultra. For the Edge specifically, leaks point to some tweaks in design, especially around the rear camera island. It’s also rumored to shave off even more thickness, which sounds great for looks but probably means battery life could take a hit again.
We are still months away from the big reveal, but that’s not stopping us from piecing together the rumors and making a few smart guesses about what Samsung might have in store.
And let’s be real – with Apple recently rolling out its own thin iPhone Air, Samsung will definitely want to push things even further, making the S26 Edge even sleeker to stay in the game.
Camera-wise, don’t expect a huge shakeup – we are likely getting a dual-camera setup on the back, but with some nice upgrades sprinkled in. Galaxy AI will, of course, be part of the package, and under the hood, a brand-new chipset is practically guaranteed.
Galaxy S26 Edge release date
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S26 Edge alongside the rest of the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, most likely in January.
For a quick refresher, last year Samsung launched the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge separately, months after the main lineup. That phone didn’t hit shelves until May 2025.
However, this time around, leaks suggest Samsung is going back to a unified launch, dropping all its Galaxy S26 models together. The Edge is expected to take over the spot of the Plus model, launching next to the Ultra and what’s now being called the Galaxy S26 Pro (basically the rebranded “vanilla” version).
In recent years, Samsung has been pushing the event earlier into the year, which makes two dates stand out: January 14, 2026, and January 21, 2026 – both Wednesdays right in the middle of the month.
If Samsung sticks to its usual playbook, January 2026 is when the big event should go down. Galaxy launches almost always happen on a Wednesday, but the company hasn’t been totally predictable with which week it picks.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Galaxy S26 Edge
|January, 2026*
|January/February 2026*
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|May 13, 2025
|May 30, 2025
|Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra
|January 22, 2025
|February 7, 2025
* - probable dates
Galaxy S26 Edge price and deals
Ah, price – the one detail companies always keep under wraps until the very end. Right now, the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,099.99, which puts it neatly between the Galaxy S25+ and the S25 Ultra. Naturally, the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to land in that same ballpark.
It doesn’t seem likely that Samsung would push the price even higher, but a lot can happen between now and launch – things like new tariffs and global costs on tech gear could always shake things up. Still, with no solid leaks or rumors about pricing yet, the optimistic guess is that Samsung will keep things steady this time around.
|Galaxy model
|256 GB of storage
|512 GB of storage
|Galaxy S26 Edge
|$1,099.99*
|$1,219.99*
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|$1,099.99
|$1,219.99
*- anticipated prices
Galaxy S26 Edge camera
Galaxy S26 Edge expected camera setup:
- 200 MP main camera
- 50 MP ultra-wide camera
- 12 MP front camera
Alright, let’s dive into cameras. Rumors point to the Galaxy S26 Edge keeping the same 200 MP main snapper as the current model – the same beast used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, too. And yeah, it is impressive. Zoom quality is solid thanks to that sensor, and you can get nice detail at 2X and 4X zoom (go beyond that and things start to get a bit soft).
The S25 Edge already does well in our camera tests, but it still lags behind its siblings and competitors like the Pixel 9 series. With this rumored upgrade, Samsung could really level up its game and give its next super-thin phone a camera setup that can compete at the top.
The ultra-wide camera, though, is rumored to get a big boost – jumping from 12 MP on the current model to 50 MP on the S26 Edge. That should mean sharper, more detailed photos and better video quality overall.
And of course, you can count on Galaxy AI features to lend a hand. Think Generative Edit, which lets you move, remove, or resize objects and even expand photos by filling in backgrounds, and Audio Eraser, which cleans up unwanted noises in your videos. These tools make photography – and videography – way more flexible and fun.
Galaxy S26 Edge storage
Galaxy S26 Edge storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1 TB
This time, Samsung might also introduce a 1 TB version of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Right now, the S25 Edge only comes in two storage options – 256 GB and 512 GB – but that could change next year.
When it comes to RAM, we might be looking at either 12 GB or 16 GB. Either way, it should be more than enough to handle everything smoothly, from everyday tasks to the new and existing Galaxy AI features, without breaking a sweat.
Galaxy S26 Edge design
The Galaxy S26 Edge might come with a pretty surprising design tweak. Recent renders show Samsung could be going for a wide camera island that stretches across the back – edge to edge – kinda like the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the latest Pixel phones.
This is how the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge might look like.
Yep, it is expected to take up more than a quarter of the back panel, even though it’ll only house two cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner. A bit overkill? Maybe. But that’s the design Samsung seems to be exploring.
Dummy units of the whole Galaxy S26 series. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
Thickness-wise, the S26 Edge is rumored to hit 5.5mm at its thinnest point and 10.8mm at its thickest, thanks to the camera island. Still, that is slimmer than the S25 Edge’s 5.8mm, so Samsung is definitely keeping its focus on making an ultra-thin phone.
Other than that, don’t expect any radical changes. The phone will probably keep its titanium frame, smooth curved edges, and insanely light build. Up front, it should sport Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 – tough stuff that keeps the display sharp and resistant.
And yes, an IP68 rating is most definitely in the picture, and this should mean it can handle water and dust without breaking a sweat.
Color options are still a mystery, but my guess is Samsung will stick to subtle, understated shades like the current generation.
Galaxy S26 Edge display
The Galaxy S26 Edge display is expected to stick with the same size as the current model – so we are looking at a 6.7-inch panel. Being a flagship, you can count on that buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus a peak brightness of at least 2600 nits.
Samsung is also expected to keep its AI-powered display features, including ProScaler, which boosts image scaling by around 40%, just like the current generation. That means sharper, cleaner visuals no matter what you’re watching or scrolling through.
Galaxy S26 Edge battery
Battery life is usually where super-thin phones like the Galaxy Edge series run into trouble. The current S25 Edge isn’t exactly known for lasting all day, so fingers crossed Samsung improves that with the Galaxy S26 Edge.
Rumors hint at a slightly bigger battery this time around – from the S25 Edge’s modest 3,900mAh up to around 4,200mAh (or maybe more, depending on which tipster you trust).
The downside? Charging speeds are rumored to max out at 25W, which isn’t anything to write home about. That’s the same as the S25, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and even older models like the S24 and S24 Plus – basically, Samsung hasn’t really pushed the high-end charging envelope here yet.
On the wireless front, the S26 Edge is expected to come with built-in magnets for full Qi2 charging, putting it on par with competitors like the iPhone Air and the new Pixel 10 series.
Galaxy S26 Edge features and software
The Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to run Samsung’s One UI 8 on top of Android 16 at the very least. Samsung also promises long-term support for its flagship phones, so you can count on major Android updates and security patches for a full seven years – that’s right, this phone should stay up-to-date and secure all the way until 2033.
Of course, the full suite of Galaxy AI features should be on board, giving you plenty of smart tools to play with:
- Drawing Assist: Combines sketches, text, and images so your creative ideas come to life with ease.
- Gemini integration: Hold the side button to seamlessly interact across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps like Spotify.
- Actionable searches with context-aware suggestions: Based on what you’re searching for, the phone suggests the next steps, making everything more intuitive and efficient.
- AI agents with multimodal capabilities: The phone can understand text, speech, images, and videos, making interactions smoother and more natural.
- Upgraded Google’s Circle to Search: Recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen, so you can call, email, or open a website with a single tap.
- Writing Assist: Automatically summarizes or formats notes, even when pulling text from multiple apps.
Galaxy S26 Edge hardware and specs
Galaxy S26 Edge's expected specs:
- RAM: 12 GB
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Battery: 4,200mAh
- Charging: 25W
- Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB
Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to pack Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor (at least in some regions), paired with either 12 or 16 GB of RAM. Storage options could go all the way up to 1 TB, giving you plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos.
That new chipset should handle on-device AI like a champ, while keeping everyday performance smooth and reliable no matter how heavy you push it.
On the connectivity side, the S26 Edge is shaping up to be future-proof with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and of course, full 5G support – meaning you’ll stay connected at blazing-fast speeds wherever you go.
Should I wait for the Galaxy S26 Edge?
- You should wait for the Galaxy S26 Edge if you want the thinnest possible Galaxy phone – it’s shaping up to be just that. If your current phone is still handling things fine, it makes sense to hold off for the next-gen launch. The S26 Edge looks like it’ll be a solid upgrade over the current model.
- You should not wait for Galaxy S26 Edge if if you need a new phone right now or don’t care much about having the thinnest device. And if the rumored design changes aren’t your style, it’s probably better to skip the wait and either grab the current model or check out its siblings once they launch.
Latest rumors about Galaxy S26 Edge:
