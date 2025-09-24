Galaxy S26 Edge release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





What we know so far









And let’s be real – with S26 Edge even sleeker to stay in the game.



The upcoming Galaxy S26 family is shaping up to be busy. Alongside the Edge, we should see a Galaxy S26 Pro and the next-gen



Camera-wise, don’t expect a huge shakeup – we are likely getting a dual-camera setup on the back, but with some nice upgrades sprinkled in.



We are still months away from the big reveal, but that’s not stopping us from piecing together the rumors and making a few smart guesses about what Samsung might have in store.



Galaxy S26 Edge alongside the rest of the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, most likely in January.



For a quick refresher, last year Samsung launched the super-thin Galaxy S25 Edge separately, months after the main lineup. That phone didn’t hit shelves until May 2025.



However, this time around, leaks suggest Samsung is going back to a unified launch, dropping all its Galaxy S26 models together. The Edge is expected to take over the spot of the Plus model, launching next to the Ultra and what’s now being called the Galaxy S26 Pro (basically the rebranded “vanilla” version).



If Samsung sticks to its usual playbook, January 2026 is when the big event should go down. Galaxy launches almost always happen on a Wednesday, but the company hasn’t been totally predictable with which week it picks.



* - probable dates





Galaxy S26 Edge price and deals





Galaxy S25 Edge starts at $1,099.99, which puts it neatly between the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to land in that same ballpark.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Ah, price – the one detail companies always keep under wraps until the very end. Right now, thestarts at $1,099.99, which puts it neatly between the Galaxy S25+ and the S25 Ultra. Naturally, theEdge is expected to land in that same ballpark.It doesn’t seem likely that Samsung would push the price even higher, but a lot can happen between now and launch – things like new tariffs and global costs on tech gear could always shake things up. Still, with no solid leaks or rumors about pricing yet, the optimistic guess is that Samsung will keep things steady this time around.









* - anticipated prices







Galaxy S26 Edge camera



Galaxy S26 Edge expected camera setup: 200 MP main camera

50 MP ultra-wide camera

12 MP front camera

Galaxy S26 Edge keeping the same 200 MP main snapper as the current model – the same beast used in the



The ultra-wide camera, though, is rumored to get a big boost – jumping from 12 MP on the current model to 50 MP on the S26 Edge. That should mean sharper, more detailed photos and better video quality overall.



The S25 Edge already does well in our camera tests, but it still lags behind its siblings and competitors like the Alright, let’s dive into cameras. Rumors point to theEdge keeping the same 200 MP main snapper as the current model – the same beast used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra , too. And yeah, it is impressive. Zoom quality is solid thanks to that sensor, and you can get nice detail at 2X and 4X zoom (go beyond that and things start to get a bit soft).The ultra-wide camera, though, is rumored to get a big boost – jumping from 12 MP on the current model to 50 MP on theEdge. That should mean sharper, more detailed photos and better video quality overall.Thealready does well in our camera tests, but it still lags behind its siblings and competitors like the Pixel 9 series. With this rumored upgrade, Samsung could really level up its game and give its next super-thin phone a camera setup that can compete at the top.

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 146 79 21 23 22 Google Pixel 9 144 153 84 23 26 20 Samsung Galaxy S25 147 151 80 21 27 23 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 151 80 21 27 23 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 165 87 23 27 28 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 140 134 72 20 24 17 Google Pixel 9 144 136 76 20 24 16 Samsung Galaxy S25 147 142 74 21 26 21 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 142 74 21 26 21 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 158 150 75 21 28 26 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

And of course, you can count on Galaxy AI features to lend a hand. Think Generative Edit, which lets you move, remove, or resize objects and even expand photos by filling in backgrounds, and Audio Eraser, which cleans up unwanted noises in your videos. These tools make photography – and videography – way more flexible and fun.



Galaxy S26 Edge storage





Galaxy S26 Edge storage capacity:



256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





This time, Samsung might also introduce a 1 TB version of the Galaxy S26 Edge. Right now, the S25 Edge only comes in two storage options – 256 GB and 512 GB – but that could change next year.



When it comes to RAM, we might be looking at either 12 GB or 16 GB. Either way, it should be more than enough to handle everything smoothly, from everyday tasks to the new and existing Galaxy AI features, without breaking a sweat.





Galaxy S26 Edge battery







Galaxy S26 Edge features and software





Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to run Samsung’s



Of course, the full suite of Galaxy AI features should be on board, giving you plenty of smart tools to play with:



Drawing Assist : Combines sketches, text, and images so your creative ideas come to life with ease.

: Combines sketches, text, and images so your creative ideas come to life with ease. Gemini integration : Hold the side button to seamlessly interact across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps like Spotify.

: Hold the side button to seamlessly interact across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps like Spotify. Actionable searches with context-aware suggestions : Based on what you’re searching for, the phone suggests the next steps, making everything more intuitive and efficient.

: Based on what you’re searching for, the phone suggests the next steps, making everything more intuitive and efficient. AI agents with multimodal capabilities : The phone can understand text, speech, images, and videos, making interactions smoother and more natural.

: The phone can understand text, speech, images, and videos, making interactions smoother and more natural. Upgraded Google’s Circle to Search : Recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen, so you can call, email, or open a website with a single tap.

: Recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen, so you can call, email, or open a website with a single tap. Writing Assist : Automatically summarizes or formats notes, even when pulling text from multiple apps. TheEdge is expected to run Samsung’s One UI 8 on top of Android 16 at the very least. Samsung also promises long-term support for its flagship phones, so you can count on major Android updates and security patches for a full seven years – that’s right, this phone should stay up-to-date and secure all the way until 2033.Of course, the full suite offeatures should be on board, giving you plenty of smart tools to play with:





Galaxy S26 Edge hardware and specs





Galaxy S26 Edge's expected specs:





RAM: 12 GB

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 4,200mAh

Charging: 25W

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB



Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to pack Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor (



That new chipset should handle on-device AI like a champ, while keeping everyday performance smooth and reliable no matter how heavy you push it.



On the connectivity side, the S26 Edge is shaping up to be future-proof with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and of course, full 5G support – meaning you’ll stay connected at blazing-fast speeds wherever you go. Under the hood, theEdge is expected to pack Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor ( at least in some regions ), paired with either 12 or 16 GB of RAM. Storage options could go all the way up to 1 TB, giving you plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos.That new chipset should handle on-device AI like a champ, while keeping everyday performance smooth and reliable no matter how heavy you push it.On the connectivity side, theEdge is shaping up to be future-proof with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and of course, full 5G support – meaning you’ll stay connected at blazing-fast speeds wherever you go.

Should I wait for the Galaxy S26 Edge?





You should wait for the Galaxy S26 Edge if you want the thinnest possible Galaxy phone – it’s shaping up to be just that. If your current phone is still handling things fine, it makes sense to hold off for the next-gen launch. The S26 Edge looks like it’ll be a solid upgrade over the current model.





You should not wait for Galaxy S26 Edge if if you need a new phone right now or don’t care much about having the thinnest device. And if the rumored design changes aren’t your style, it’s probably better to skip the wait and either grab the current model or check out its siblings once they launch.



Latest rumors about Galaxy S26 Edge:



