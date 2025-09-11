Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to reuse another years-old camera

We will continue seeing Samsung using the same cameras year after year.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
One would expect Samsung to focus on making the Galaxy S26 Ultra the best Android phone possible, but some of the company’s actions show that might not be the case. After revealing that the 3x telephoto camera of the upcoming flagship may be downgraded to a 10 MP sensor, we now have more disappointing news about the 5x camera.

Four years with the same 5x camera


Samsung plans to use the same 50MP sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the 5x telephoto camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to information shared by Ice Universe on X (ex-Twitter). What makes this information more disappointing is that Samsung first used that sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and plans to stick to it for the Galaxy S27 Ultra as well.

Believe it or not, that won’t be the only Galaxy S26 Ultra camera that may feel like a déjà vu. Earlier rumors suggested that the company plans to stick to the same 200MP sensor it has used on the main cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and all its successors. 

Not everything is doomed at Samsung




The saving grace may be Samsung’s alleged focus on the optics. The main camera of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to have a much wider aperture than previous models, and another leak suggested that the camera bump will be twice as thick as that on the S25 Ultra.

Earlier this week, Apple revealed the iPhone 17 lineup, and the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models got substantial camera upgrades. All of their cameras have 48MP sensors, though the maximum optical zoom is 4x, while the advertised optical-like 8x zoom is achieved through sensor cropping.

Maybe that’s not such a big deal


Reusing the same sensor may sound bad, especially when the competition is quickly improving, but that’s not the only component of a smartphone camera. If Samsung improves significantly the optics of all the Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, we may see it taking much better photos than its predecessor. Considering that the S25 Ultra was already one of the best cameras we’ve used, that could only mean good news.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
