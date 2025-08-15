$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The exact battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Edge has been confirmed, so is it worth the upgrade next year?

The Galaxy S26 Edge will be the slimmest a phone can be while keeping a Li-ion battery of this size.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and its box components laid out across a desk
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge — which is reportedly replacing the Galaxy Plus model — has been registered for sale. As such, we now know the exact battery capacity that Samsung’s newest slim flagship phone will have, as well as how much marketing will play into it.

According to the report (translated source) on the phone’s registration, the S26 Edge will be marketed as having a battery capacity of 4,300 mAh. Typically, the phone should have a battery capacity of approximately that much, though the rated capacity is as low as 4,175 mAh. What that means is that particular models may have slightly smaller batteries, but that none of them will fall short of 4,175 mAh.

What do you think of a 4,300 mAh battery for the S26 Edge?

Vote View Result


Previous reports were estimating a battery capacity of either 4,200 mAh or 4,400 mAh, so I find it a bit amusing that the actual value falls right in the middle. It’s also, in my eyes, a major jump over the 3,900 mAh battery found on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The S26 Edge will also have a major advantage over this year’s iPhone 17 Air, from a purely numbers-focused perspective. Multiple reports have claimed that the Air will only have a battery capacity of 2,900 mAh, as Apple is counting on AI-powered battery management on iOS 26 to make the phone last throughout the day.



The S26 Edge registration has also confirmed that the phone is, indeed, using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. Samsung’s plans for the Exynos 2600 have, unfortunately, likely been postponed due to yield issues.

The S26 Edge will also be slimmer than its predecessor despite the larger battery, though not by much: around 0.3 mm. According to a report a few days ago from the same source, this might be the most that phone manufacturers are able to squeeze out of Li-ion batteries. The S26 Edge is, in some ways, the slimmest a phone can be while keeping a Li-ion battery of this size.

So, the million-Dollar (or $1,099) question is whether this is worth the upgrade. The S25 Edge actually lasts a lot longer than initially expected, so an improvement of 400 mAh sounds pretty good to me. I think that, while it’s not a necessary upgrade, it’ll still be a worthwhile jump up from the S25 Edge.

The S26 Edge will also, in my opinion, make these super slim phones worth buying, what with the excellent processor and almost normal-sized battery.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless