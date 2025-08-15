The exact battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Edge has been confirmed, so is it worth the upgrade next year?
The Galaxy S26 Edge will be the slimmest a phone can be while keeping a Li-ion battery of this size.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge — which is reportedly replacing the Galaxy Plus model — has been registered for sale. As such, we now know the exact battery capacity that Samsung’s newest slim flagship phone will have, as well as how much marketing will play into it.
According to the report (translated source) on the phone’s registration, the S26 Edge will be marketed as having a battery capacity of 4,300 mAh. Typically, the phone should have a battery capacity of approximately that much, though the rated capacity is as low as 4,175 mAh. What that means is that particular models may have slightly smaller batteries, but that none of them will fall short of 4,175 mAh.
Previous reports were estimating a battery capacity of either 4,200 mAh or 4,400 mAh, so I find it a bit amusing that the actual value falls right in the middle. It’s also, in my eyes, a major jump over the 3,900 mAh battery found on the Galaxy S25 Edge.
The S26 Edge will also have a major advantage over this year’s iPhone 17 Air, from a purely numbers-focused perspective. Multiple reports have claimed that the Air will only have a battery capacity of 2,900 mAh, as Apple is counting on AI-powered battery management on iOS 26 to make the phone last throughout the day.
The S26 Edge registration has also confirmed that the phone is, indeed, using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. Samsung’s plans for the Exynos 2600 have, unfortunately, likely been postponed due to yield issues.
So, the million-Dollar (or $1,099) question is whether this is worth the upgrade. The S25 Edge actually lasts a lot longer than initially expected, so an improvement of 400 mAh sounds pretty good to me. I think that, while it’s not a necessary upgrade, it’ll still be a worthwhile jump up from the S25 Edge.
The S26 Edge will also, in my opinion, make these super slim phones worth buying, what with the excellent processor and almost normal-sized battery.
Galaxy S25 Edge has a 3,900 mAh battery. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The S26 Edge will also be slimmer than its predecessor despite the larger battery, though not by much: around 0.3 mm. According to a report a few days ago from the same source, this might be the most that phone manufacturers are able to squeeze out of Li-ion batteries. The S26 Edge is, in some ways, the slimmest a phone can be while keeping a Li-ion battery of this size.
So, the million-Dollar (or $1,099) question is whether this is worth the upgrade. The S25 Edge actually lasts a lot longer than initially expected, so an improvement of 400 mAh sounds pretty good to me. I think that, while it’s not a necessary upgrade, it’ll still be a worthwhile jump up from the S25 Edge.
The S26 Edge will also, in my opinion, make these super slim phones worth buying, what with the excellent processor and almost normal-sized battery.
