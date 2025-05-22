Samsung's base Galaxy S26 could get a crucial camera hardware upgrade

Galaxy S26





Megapixels aren't everything





Galaxy S26 You probably already knew that if you've been following the mobile industry's camera advancements for more than five minutes, but if you were somehow still not aware, let me stress once again that it's not (necessarily) bad news that the "vanilla"is expected to retain the 50 megapixel count of the S25's main rear-facing snapper.





S26 will produce better photographs than the That's because the imaging sensor itself is tipped to change, and while we don't have any details on the new sensor just yet, it's safe to assume that any change on this front will be for the best. Simply put, there's a very good chance now that thewill produce better photographs than the Galaxy S25 , S24, and S23, which can only make Samsung's hardcore fans happy.









The S25, S24, and S23, mind you, actually share the exact same Isocell GN3 camera sensor in common, so clearly, this S26 upgrade was a long time coming. The improved 50MP sensor is likely to join the same Samsung-made Isocell GN family, but the new name might not be as easy to guess as you think based on the company's branding history.

suggests, the GN3 camera performance is pretty solid, but of course, there's always room for improvement... and bridging the gap between a "base" Galaxy S series handset and Ultra models. As our Galaxy S25 review suggests, the GN3 camera performance is pretty solid, but of course, there's always room for improvement... and bridging the gap between a "base" Galaxy S series handset and Ultra models.

Will the Galaxy S26 Plus get the same upgrade?





if the S26 + exists. That's a big "if" right now, with multiple insiders anticipating Galaxy S26 family could include a super-slim Edge member in addition to "regular" and Ultra models. Most definitely...the+ exists. That's a big "if" right now, with multiple insiders anticipating a discontinuation of Samsung's non-Ultra Android giant . Instead of a Plus-branded variant, thefamily could include a super-slim Edge member in addition to "regular" and Ultra models.





Galaxy S26 Plus may not make much sense after years and years of disappointing sales results for devices like the Of course, this plan could be tentative at the moment and its ultimate execution might depend on the mainstream success (or lack thereof) of the just-released Galaxy S25 Edge . If Samsung's first-of-a-kind ultra-thin flagship performs in line with internal expectations (not to mention better), aPlus may not make much sense after years and years of disappointing sales results for devices like the S25 Plus , S24 Plus, and S23 Plus.









Both the Galaxy S26 Edge and S26 Ultra are obviously virtually guaranteed to pack better cameras than the Galaxy S26 , with a 200MP sensor likely to headline the rear-facing snapper systems of the two ultra-high-end 2026 smartphones.





S26 moves past the Isocell GN3 sensor of so many of its forerunners, the S26 Ultra and S26 Edge could well replace the 200-megapixel Isocell HP2 monster found on the back of the S25 Edge , But if themoves past the Isocell GN3 sensor of so many of its forerunners, theUltra andEdge could well replace the 200-megapixel Isocell HP2 monster found on the back of the S25 Ultra S24 Ultra , and S23 Ultra with a new and even better sensor that's probably not official yet.





S26 family's camera sensors, but naturally, there's plenty of time for everything to be revealed well before In case you're wondering, no, I don't have any information on the rest of thefamily's camera sensors, but naturally, there's plenty of time for everything to be revealed well before Samsung 's first big Unpacked event of 2026... or its last one of 2025.