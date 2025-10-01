Samsung may include a familiar face (and name) in the Galaxy S26 family after all

Galaxy S26

S25 Edge 's popularity would surge after its disappointing initial sales, but that clearly did not happen despite Presumably, the company expected (or at least hoped) that the's popularity would surge after its disappointing initial sales, but that clearly did not happen despite Samsung 's best (and most frequent ) efforts to improve the mass appeal of the razor-thin 6.7-inch handset with huge discounts in key markets like the US.





While the phone's global sales figures between its late May release and right now are not public knowledge, Samsung is reportedly planning to produce only around 300,000 Galaxy S25 Edge units from September to December. That's an unsurprisingly modest total compared to the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Ultra 's manufacturing targets of 2.9 and 3.4 million copies respectively for the same timeframe, but most notably, it doesn't compare very favorably to the 500,000 production goal set by Samsung for the Galaxy S25 Plus

Should Samsung release a Galaxy S26 Plus?
Yes, but only if the S26 Edge happens too: 23.33%
Yes, but only if the S26 Edge doesn't happen: 30%
I'll wait for more details before answering: 13.33%
I'm buying a different Galaxy S26 model anyway: 13.33%
I'm not buying a Galaxy S26 series phone anyway: 20%





S25 Edge is still significantly less popular than the S25 Plus, it doesn't really make sense to prepare a single And if theis still significantly less popular than the S25 Plus, it doesn't really make sense to prepare a single Galaxy S26 Edge sequel for both models, right?





S26 Pro), M2 ( S26 Edge ), and M3 ( Enter the "M Plus", which is apparently the internal codename of the fourth member of the Galaxy S26 family, joining the M1 (Pro), M2 (), and M3 ( S26 Ultra ) devices in Samsung's high-end product pipeline.

Could the Galaxy S26 Edge be cancelled altogether?





As crazy as that might sound after months of (conflicting) speculation on this next-gen super-slim flagship, it is now a possibility worth considering. Unless it's some sort of a translation error, TheElec's sources claim that the S26 series will be released in " up to four models", which automatically means that not all four models mentioned above are guaranteed to see daylight.









If Samsung decides to abandon a member of the Galaxy S26 family currently in development, the prime suspect is clearly the S26 Edge , although it's also possible that the S26 Plus is only being considered at the moment.





Assuming that both the Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 Edge will eventually become a commercial reality, I'm definitely curious to see how Samsung will manage to separate the two in terms of their specs and capabilities.





Galaxy S25 Plus with The obvious distinguishing factor is likely to be the wasp waist of the Edge variant, but other than that, it's hard to know exactly what to expect from the resurrected Plus. Hopefully, it's not just going to be a carbon copy of this year's not-very-successfulwith a new processor under the hood

Is this the right way forward for Samsung's Android flagships?





That's also hard to guess for the time being, but because I'm a fan of diversity and choice, I'd personally welcome a four-member Galaxy S26 family with open arms... if done right.



With all that in mind, it's pretty clear that Samsung should have favored quality over quantity, working on fewer S26 variants with bigger upgrades over the S25 series. Or at least that's what I think.







