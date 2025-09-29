Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

It’s happening! Samsung’s next Exynos chip for Galaxy S26 is on its way

Samsung's next in-house chipset, the 2 nm Exynos 2600, has entered mass production ahead of schedule for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a tilted angle
It has finally happened, at long last. Samsung has apparently stabilized its 2 nm manufacturing process enough that its next in-house chip, the Exynos 2600, has entered mass production, and that too ahead of schedule!

The company struggled with its 3 nm Exynos 2500, which was supposed to debut alongside the Galaxy S25 phones. Instead, Samsung had to resort to using the Snapdragon 8 Elite across its flagship phones, regardless of model or region. The Exynos 2500 came out much later with the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

2 nm Exynos 2600 or 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy S26?

Vote View Result


After the Exynos 2500, Samsung began work on its 2 nm manufacturing process with its full, undivided attention. The company was determined to perfect the Exynos 2600 before the launch of the Galaxy S26 phones in 2026, and it seems to have done so.

According to a new report (translated source), the 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip has entered mass production ahead of schedule. While Samsung Foundry’s yields still remain on the lower side, they’re apparently feasible enough for the company to go all in on Exynos. This step has all but confirmed that the Galaxy S26 will mark a heroic return to Exynos, at least if the Exynos 2600 benchmarks are to be believed.



It is currently believed that the use of Exynos across the Galaxy S26 phones will vary by region, and that the South Korean and American markets will get the Snapdragon variants like before. As to which models will use Exynos over Snapdragon, various conflicting reports paint different pictures, so no concrete conclusion can be drawn just yet.

Samsung isn’t just looking to bring its 2 nm Exynos chip to its own phones: the company has taken a very bold decision recently and slashed 2 nm wafer prices massively. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) may still enjoy much larger market share, but Samsung Foundry is doing all it can to dethrone it.

However, despite the return of a much stronger Exynos chip, the Galaxy S26 phones may face some resistance due to their redesigns. The Galaxy S26 Edge redesign and the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign leave a lot to be desired.

It’s happening! Samsung’s next Exynos chip for Galaxy S26 is on its way

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless