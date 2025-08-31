Samsung doesn’t want you to enjoy a Galaxy S26 Edge with a big battery, but it’s not all bad news
Samsung won’t move forward with its batteries, but the Galaxy S26 Edge may still be a big improvement over the S25 Edge.
The most pressing question about the Galaxy S26 Edge is whether Samsung will relent and switch to a silicon-carbon battery with a much bigger capacity. Unfortunately, new information from a Chinese regulator makes that appear very unlikely, though it’s not all bad news.
A listing by the Chinese 3C regulatory body, spotted by SamMobile, reveals that the Galaxy S26 Edge’s battery may still use lithium-ion technology, just like its predecessor. Despite that, the battery with part number EB-BS947ABY has a rated capacity of 4,078 mAh.
If you’re wondering why we keep hearing rumors about the Galaxy S26 Edge, it’s because Samsung is reportedly going to release it earlier than its predecessor. The company is expected to replace the Galaxy Plus model and launch its ultra-slim flagship alongside the rest of the Galaxy S26 models early next year.
In terms of battery capacity, Apple may be even more extreme and provide only a 2,900 mAh battery on the 17 Air. The company may rely on AI-powered battery management on iOS 26 to secure a full day of independent work.
In that context, the Galaxy S26 Edge battery sounds immense. Samsung is rumored to stick to the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (likely called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) and slim down the device by up to 0.3 mm, which would make it as thin as the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be.
I’m not a big fan of the slim smartphone idea, but if the rumors about the Galaxy S26 Edge are true, this could be one of the most impressive smartphones on the market. Fitting a 4,200 mAh battery in the same space that Apple will fill with a 2,900 mAh battery, while managing the power of one of the most powerful mobile chips ever made, sounds like an engineering feat worthy of praise.
That capacity would be marketed as 4,200 mAh, which aligns with some of the earlier rumors about the device. Most importantly, that’s a sizable upgrade from the meager 3,900 mAh of the Galaxy S25 Edge, even if Samsung won’t relent and switch to a silicon-carbon battery.
Unlike its predecessor, the S26 Edge is likely to face some competition. Apple is rumored to release the iPhone 17 Air, which may be even thinner and measure only 5.5 mm.
