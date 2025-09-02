Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon is desperately trying to boost its Galaxy S25 Edge sales with bonkers new $400 discount

Samsung's first-of-a-kind ultra-thin powerhouse is massively discounted with no strings attached in both storage variants and all color options.

Unlike the original Galaxy S25 trio (and the S25 Ultra model in particular), as well as the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's probably safe to say that the first-of-a-kind Galaxy S25 Edge is not exactly selling like hotcakes.

There was actually one report out of South Korea about a month after the handset's global commercial debut that explicitly claimed the S25 Edge failed to meet Samsung's (rather modest) initial expectations, and judging by how often the razor-thin phone is available at hefty discounts from major US retailers, one can assume things haven't radically changed in the meantime.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$400 off (36%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$400 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

After all, if this bad boy was even a moderate box-office success, Amazon would have no reason to slash 400 bucks off its list price... again, now, would it? That's right, the unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge with no strings attached can be had for a whopping $400 less than usual at the time of this writing in your favorite colorway and either 256 or 512 gigs of internal storage space.

While you may not have a lot of time to act on Amazon's outstanding new promotion, this seems destined to last significantly longer than the previous $400 discount, which was only available on the 512GB variant for a few hours about three weeks ago.


That also means that you're looking at your first-ever opportunity to save an unbeatable four Benjamins on the entry-level 256 gig S25 Edge configuration here, mind you, and in spite of its obvious flaws, this is very clearly one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2025.

Yes, our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Edge review focused a lot on the handset's mediocre battery life, but that undeniably gorgeous design, flagship-grade performance, and phenomenal main rear-facing camera all got the attention they deserved, contributing to an overall value proposition that's by no means bad... especially at a $400 discount.

