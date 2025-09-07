Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the first Galaxy flagship that I am not tempted to buy in the slightest.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 phones are still a few months away, but renders have already leaked, showing off all the models in the lineup. It appears that Samsung’s next Ultra flagship phone is taking a step back in time, as the phone looks a bit outdated next to its predecessor.
Of course, looks are subjective, and I’ve already been quite vocal about the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign before. The Galaxy S26 Edge also looks awfully familiar to anyone who’s been keeping up with the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, but let’s take a look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra next to the S25 Ultra.
Two things that immediately draw attention to themselves are the now-confirmed extra rounded corners, and the rear camera module. The rounder edges continue Samsung’s trend of making its phones look more like the iPhone, giving up their iconic boxy look that the company abandoned with the S25 Ultra.
The rounder, un-Galaxy like corners, coupled with a camera module straight out of 2021 makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra look (translated source) positively ancient next to its outgoing predecessor. There are probably good reasons for the camera module, some reports allege that it’s for camera upgrades, but that doesn’t mean that I have to force myself to like it.
If you’re an Android user through and through, I think that it’s time to seriously start considering the Google Pixel 10, or other fantastic offerings from OnePlus or Xiaomi. I have no idea what Samsung is thinking, but the S26 Ultra will not wow people like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 did.
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy and render next to S25 Ultra. | Image credit — Ice Universe
Meanwhile, the camera module itself is, in my opinion, simply unappealing to look at. This is, unless I am misremembering, the first time that I do not feel any temptation to get the latest and greatest Galaxy flagship. Again, looks are subjective, because I am of the very unpopular opinion that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great.
The same 5,000 mAh battery doesn’t help matters either. Samsung and Apple are diverging strategies on how to approach their flagship smartphones. While Samsung will continue to slim them down for aesthetic reasons, Apple is now bulking up its Pro models so that they can accommodate bigger batteries.
If you’re an Android user through and through, I think that it’s time to seriously start considering the Google Pixel 10, or other fantastic offerings from OnePlus or Xiaomi. I have no idea what Samsung is thinking, but the S26 Ultra will not wow people like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 did.
