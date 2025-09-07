Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be the first Galaxy flagship that I am not tempted to buy in the slightest.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy vs S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S26 phones are still a few months away, but renders have already leaked, showing off all the models in the lineup. It appears that Samsung’s next Ultra flagship phone is taking a step back in time, as the phone looks a bit outdated next to its predecessor.

Of course, looks are subjective, and I’ve already been quite vocal about the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign before. The Galaxy S26 Edge also looks awfully familiar to anyone who’s been keeping up with the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, but let’s take a look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra next to the S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy and render next to S25 Ultra. | Image credit — Ice Universe

Two things that immediately draw attention to themselves are the now-confirmed extra rounded corners, and the rear camera module. The rounder edges continue Samsung’s trend of making its phones look more like the iPhone, giving up their iconic boxy look that the company abandoned with the S25 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the camera module itself is, in my opinion, simply unappealing to look at. This is, unless I am misremembering, the first time that I do not feel any temptation to get the latest and greatest Galaxy flagship. Again, looks are subjective, because I am of the very unpopular opinion that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great.

Which one do you think looks better?

Vote View Result


The rounder, un-Galaxy like corners, coupled with a camera module straight out of 2021 makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra look (translated source) positively ancient next to its outgoing predecessor. There are probably good reasons for the camera module, some reports allege that it’s for camera upgrades, but that doesn’t mean that I have to force myself to like it.

The same 5,000 mAh battery doesn’t help matters either. Samsung and Apple are diverging strategies on how to approach their flagship smartphones. While Samsung will continue to slim them down for aesthetic reasons, Apple is now bulking up its Pro models so that they can accommodate bigger batteries.

If you’re an Android user through and through, I think that it’s time to seriously start considering the Google Pixel 10, or other fantastic offerings from OnePlus or Xiaomi. I have no idea what Samsung is thinking, but the S26 Ultra will not wow people like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 did.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 1

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 1

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is breaking expectations already – and the story isn't over
T-Mobile appears to be sidelining CEO Sievert already
T-Mobile appears to be sidelining CEO Sievert already
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices

Latest News

AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Generous deal turns the Motorola Edge (2024) into the most powerful phone below $200
Generous deal turns the Motorola Edge (2024) into the most powerful phone below $200
Hefty $251 discount makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) must-have for savvy shoppers
Hefty $251 discount makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) must-have for savvy shoppers
Google expands Auracast support to more Pixel and Galaxy phones
Google expands Auracast support to more Pixel and Galaxy phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless