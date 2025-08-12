Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The Galaxy S25 Edge just became cheaper than ever, thanks to Amazon's epic lightning deal!
Attention, bargain hunters! We've got the best Galaxy S25 Edge that's ever landed at Amazon to show you. For an extremely limited time — we're talking probably hours — you can get the 512GB model in Titanium JetBlack for a whopping $400 off its original price.
That means you can buy the pricey $1,220 device for just under $820. Sure, that's still a steep asking price, but hey — Amazon has never offered such a low price before (and probably won't do it again once this lightning deal expires). So, if you're after an ultra-slim flagship with solid performance and a seriously good discount, now's your chance to save.
But it's not just the display that impresses. The device is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which provides enough potential for everyday browsing and demanding tasks alike. Even though it's slightly less capable than the Galaxy S25+ on the benchmark tests, it's still a proper flagship.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge brings a lot to the table. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but Samsung fans shouldn't miss out on this offer. Just a quick reminder — this is a lightning deal, so it will only be live for a limited time or until the limited stock runs out. Head to Amazon and save $400!
This Samsung phone packs solid hardware inside an ultra-thin 5.88mm body. You have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which delivers exceptional visuals. However, as pointed out in our Galaxy S25 Edge review, this bad boy doesn't have the S25 Ultra's Gorilla Armor coating, so you won't get the same reflection-free experience.
Camera performance is impressive as well. With a 200MP main sensor on the rear, the Android phone captures memories with lifelike colors, crisp detail, and superb exposure. Simply put, it's a great option for mobile photography.
