$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal

The Galaxy S25 Edge just became cheaper than ever, thanks to Amazon's epic lightning deal!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy S25 Edge is placed on a table and showcases its Reimagine AI feature.
Attention, bargain hunters! We've got the best Galaxy S25 Edge that's ever landed at Amazon to show you. For an extremely limited time — we're talking probably hours — you can get the 512GB model in Titanium JetBlack for a whopping $400 off its original price.

512GB Galaxy S25 Edge is $400 off

$400 off (33%)
The Galaxy S25 Edge just became cheaper than ever! Amazon has launched a lightning deal that knocks a solid $400 off the device's full asking price, making it a much more tempting choice. This deal might vanish in just a few hours, so act fast and get the Titanium JetBlack model for $400 off while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

That means you can buy the pricey $1,220 device for just under $820. Sure, that's still a steep asking price, but hey — Amazon has never offered such a low price before (and probably won't do it again once this lightning deal expires). So, if you're after an ultra-slim flagship with solid performance and a seriously good discount, now's your chance to save.

This Samsung phone packs solid hardware inside an ultra-thin 5.88mm body. You have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which delivers exceptional visuals. However, as pointed out in our Galaxy S25 Edge review, this bad boy doesn't have the S25 Ultra's Gorilla Armor coating, so you won't get the same reflection-free experience.

But it's not just the display that impresses. The device is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which provides enough potential for everyday browsing and demanding tasks alike. Even though it's slightly less capable than the Galaxy S25+ on the benchmark tests, it's still a proper flagship.

Camera performance is impressive as well. With a 200MP main sensor on the rear, the Android phone captures memories with lifelike colors, crisp detail, and superb exposure. Simply put, it's a great option for mobile photography.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Edge brings a lot to the table. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but Samsung fans shouldn't miss out on this offer. Just a quick reminder — this is a lightning deal, so it will only be live for a limited time or until the limited stock runs out. Head to Amazon and save $400!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
The Galaxy S25 got even cheaper at Amazon, and I wouldn't miss it
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem
Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless