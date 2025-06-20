Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a major problem: it does not sell

The very thin flagship failed the test, which might lead to Samsung no longer replacing the S26+ with an Edge model.

Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung is facing serious issues with the Galaxy S25 Edge, its latest and thinnest flagship to date. Despite hyping up the phone and defending it against criticism from media and fans alike, the Galaxy S25 Edge doesn’t sell well at all.

In fact, Samsung has been forced to considerably lower the number of Galaxy S25 Edge units it produces each month, a new report claims. What’s worse is that the Galaxy S25 Edge was released as a test to see if there’s an audience for very slim flagships.

The South Korean company plans to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with an Edge model, but after the Galaxy S25 Edge’s fiasco, it’s unclear what will happen with the last member of the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung has been trying for years to convince people to buy the Galaxy S Plus model, but this specific model performed poorly in comparison to the other versions of the Galaxy S flagship.

Typically, new phones sell well in the first three months, but Galaxy S25 Edge sales were even lower than Samsung’s lowest expectations, which is the South Korean giant decided to cut its losses and stop producing so many units.

Samsung will favor the US market when it comes to the number of Galaxy Z Fold 7 units | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines

In related news, sources familiar with Samsung’s plans claim the company is now looking to increase production of foldable phones specifically aimed at the US market. The main reason is the threat of US tariffs, which are expected to take effect around the time Samsung will launch its foldable flagships on the market.

The report also mentions that Samsung plans to manufacture around 600,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units in June alone, all aimed at the US market. This is a 200,000 increase from the initial plan.

If this proves to be accurate, it means the global production of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be lower because Samsung has decided to focus on the US market. Stocks will continue to be increased throughout July when Samsung plans to ramp up production to meet expectations.

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
