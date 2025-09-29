Samsung is incredibly spreading the One UI 8 love to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10+, A55, and more

One UI 8 mid-range phone . It's not even October yet, and Samsung is outdoing itself while defying all reasonable expectations with a blazing fastrollout for about two dozen different Galaxy devices already. The latest in line are a family of ultra-high-end handsets... from 2023, as well as a younger duo of premium tablets and a 2024-released

This is getting hard to follow





Yes, I've officially lost count of all the Android smartphones and tablets that have been updated by Samsung to the newest OS version (in its stable form) in at least one country.





















Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is also Finally (for the time being), thePlus is also joining the party in Samsung's domestic market , while reports about the Tab S10 Ultra's update are weirdly a little conflicting.

What's next for Samsung and Samsung fans?





Clearly, the sky is now the limit for what the world's number one smartphone vendor can achieve on the software support front by the end of the year. Samsung has incredibly managed to outperform not one but two super-ambitious update schedules published in two different countries in addition to absolutely crushing the (non) competition.





Galaxy S23 family, Tab S10 duo, and Galaxy A55 to score One UI 8 treats worldwide by the end of the week, followed by the likes of the Obviously, it's reasonable to expect thefamily, Tab S10 duo, andto scoretreats worldwide by the end of the week, followed by the likes of the Galaxy A35 , A26, A17, S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra really, really soon. Far sooner than anyone could have anticipated just two or three weeks ago, and believe it or not, sooner than many recently released high-enders from other brands.



I could go on and on listing devices as old as the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra and as modest as the Galaxy A06, A07, and A15, but instead of that, I'll tell you this: if you've purchased a member of Samsung's Galaxy released at any point in the last three years or so, you should be able to run the newest Android version (well) before Christmas. And that's an achievement no other brand can even hope to come close to.







