Samsung is incredibly spreading the One UI 8 love to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10+, A55, and more
It's getting extremely hard to keep up with Samsung's Android 16 updating pace for old phones and tablets, which is obviously a very good thing.
It's not even October yet, and Samsung is outdoing itself while defying all reasonable expectations with a blazing fast One UI 8 rollout for about two dozen different Galaxy devices already. The latest in line are a family of ultra-high-end handsets... from 2023, as well as a younger duo of premium tablets and a 2024-released mid-range phone.
This is getting hard to follow
Yes, I've officially lost count of all the Android smartphones and tablets that have been updated by Samsung to the newest OS version (in its stable form) in at least one country.
So let's first focus on all the movement of the last few days. Perhaps the most important products treated to Android 16 goodies (infused with One UI 8 tweaks and add-ons) after the Galaxy S24 series are obviously the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and S23 FE.
The Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra are just a few of the many Samsung devices already capable of running Android 16 in at least one country. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
All four of these bad boys, which are arguably still among the best Android phones in the world despite their relatively advanced age, have so far only received their third-ever major OS promotion in South Korea. Of course, if recent history is any indication, a global spread will probably follow soon enough.
The aforementioned Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, and S24 FE, for instance, got their first taste of stable One UI 8 in Samsung's homeland about a week ago, and then the company followed that up with a (gradual) European rollout after only a few days.
The Galaxy Quantum 5 is another device that's receiving Android 16 with One UI 8 on top as we speak in South Korea only... because it's exclusive to that country. But the phone is basically Samsung's regional equivalent for the international Galaxy A55, so that popular 2024-released mid-ranger is likely to leave Android 15 (and One UI 7) behind around the world in the near future as well.
That's already happening for the newer Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 mid-rangers, which are reportedly getting official One UI 8 updates in multiple European countries now after kicking off their own Korean rollouts last week.
Finally (for the time being), the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is also joining the party in Samsung's domestic market, while reports about the Tab S10 Ultra's update are weirdly a little conflicting.
What's next for Samsung and Samsung fans?
Clearly, the sky is now the limit for what the world's number one smartphone vendor can achieve on the software support front by the end of the year. Samsung has incredibly managed to outperform not one but two super-ambitious update schedules published in two different countries in addition to absolutely crushing the (non) competition.
Obviously, it's reasonable to expect the Galaxy S23 family, Tab S10 duo, and Galaxy A55 to score One UI 8 treats worldwide by the end of the week, followed by the likes of the Galaxy A35, A26, A17, S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra really, really soon. Far sooner than anyone could have anticipated just two or three weeks ago, and believe it or not, sooner than many recently released high-enders from other brands.
Yes, even the entry-level Galaxy A15 5G should get stable One UI 8 goodies in the next couple of weeks or so. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
And let's not forget about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, which are likely to follow in the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's footsteps in a matter of days as well (if not hours), with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 also waiting for their turn to come before long.
I could go on and on listing devices as old as the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra and as modest as the Galaxy A06, A07, and A15, but instead of that, I'll tell you this: if you've purchased a member of Samsung's Galaxy released at any point in the last three years or so, you should be able to run the newest Android version (well) before Christmas. And that's an achievement no other brand can even hope to come close to.
