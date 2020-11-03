iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Best Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Nov 03, 2020, 1:17 AM
With Black Friday offers in effect, now could be the perfect time to find the most suitable pair of headphones for yourself, and get them at a great price! Let's have a look at the best wireless headphones offers available right now.

Best Black Friday sales on Apple AirPods

The most popular wireless earbuds in the world are unsurprisingly also among the most sought-after items on Black Friday. Below are the best Apple AirPods discounts you can take advantage of right now.

Stay tuned as we update this list with new deals, as soon as they become available. We know Walmart will be offering Apple AirPods with charging case for as little as $99, starting November 4.


Best Black Friday deals on true wireless headphones

If you're after maximum portability and convenience – true wireless headphones are the choice for you. Compact and perfect for gym sessions and travels. Below are the best deals available on true wireless headphones right now:

Best Black Friday discounts on wireless over-ear headphones

Over-ear headphones could be the most comfortable solution for some listeners, plus they often excel in their reproduction of bass, at the expense of portability. Below are the best current Black Friday offers for over-ear headphones, including models from big-name brands often associated with quality, such as Sennheiser and Bose.
$100
off

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (HD 458BT Exclusive) - Black/Red

$99 98
$199 98
Buy at BestBuy
$50
off

Sennheiser - MOMENTUM Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

$349 98
$399 98
Buy at BestBuy
$100
off

Master & Dynamic - MW65 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black Leather/Gunmetal

$399 98
$499 98
Buy at BestBuy
$50
off

Bowers & Wilkins - PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Silver

$349 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy
$100
off

Bose - QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black

$199
$299
Buy at BestBuy
$71.99
off

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

$278
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy
$111.99
off

Sony - WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

$88
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy
$130
off

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones - Dark Blue

$169 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

