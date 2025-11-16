Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner

Is Galaxy S26's biggest strength over the iPhone 17 also going to be its biggest disadvantage?

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 thickness weight
iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Renowned leaker Ice Universe has published a chart comparing the weight and thickness of the upcoming Galaxy S26 series and the Apple iPhone 17 line.

The Galaxy S26 family is thinner and lighter



According to the leak, all Galaxy S26 models will be slimmer and lighter than their iPhone 17 counterparts.

The base model is expected to weigh 164 grams and measure 6.9mm thick, which would make it more svelte than the iPhone 17, which tips the scale at 177 grams and is 7.95mm wide.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to come in at 191 grams and measure 7.3 mm thick, while the iPhone 17 Plus clocks in at 204 grams and 8.75 mm.

Finally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's weight allegedly stands at 214 grams, with a 7.9 mm profile. For the iPhone 17 Pro Max, these numbers are 231 grams and 8.75 mm, respectively.

Thinner, but at what cost?


In case you are wondering, here's where the Galaxy S25 series stands in regard to weight and thickness:

  • Galaxy S25: 162 grams and 7.2 mm
  • Galaxy S25 Plus: 190 grams and 7.3 mm
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: 218 grams and 8.2mm

This means that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might also be lighter and thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the base model will be thinner than its predecessor.

Sleeker phones are usually easier to hold, so the Galaxy S26 family will have a clear edge over the iPhone 17 in this area. However, the downside is that the phones may not have bigger batteries or better camera sensors than their predecessors.

Would you prefer thicker and heavier Galaxy S26 models with better specs?

Vote View Result

What do users want?


If the alleged poor sales of the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge have taught us anything, it's that users don't want to sacrifice battery and camera specs for a leaner phone. The Galaxy S26 series isn't cutting back on anything, and the base model may get a bigger battery, so technically, there won't be any compromise. But the lack of significant improvements over their predecessors may lessen their appeal.

Advancements in processor tech may result in battery gains, so an unchanged battery may be less of a bother. Similarly, while across-the-board changes to the camera system aren't expected, the phones may get some new sensors, as well as new features and technologies to squeeze out better results from the same sensors.

