Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect
Believe it or not, there's a chance multiple Galaxy devices will score stable Android 16-based One UI 8 updates by the end of the month in multiple key territories.
After getting the stable One UI 8 ball rolling in South Korea for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge a couple of days ago, Samsung is gearing up to start spreading the love to (many) more territories and devices. But while that was only expected to happen in October yesterday, it now appears that quite a bit of movement on the software update front could take place by the end of this month, at least in certain (major) markets around the world.
Mark these dates in your calendar... if you live in Brazil
- Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra - starting September 18;
- Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 FE, and S24 Ultra - starting September 25;
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 - starting September 25;
- Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G - September 25;
- Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 FE, and S23 Ultra - October 2;
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 - October 2;
- Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G, A26, A17, and A17 5G - October 2;
- Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra - October 6;
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 - October 6;
- Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G, A25 5G, A16 5G, A16, A15 5G - October 6;
- Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra, and Tab S9 FE - October 6;
- Galaxy S21 FE - October 16;
- Galaxy A73 5G, A53 5G, A24, A15, A07, A06 5G, and A06 - October 16;
- Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra - October 16;
- Galaxy A33 5G - October 23.
So, yeah, if you (like me) were impressed by the ambition of Samsung's domestic One UI 8 rollout schedule, this new timetable will probably blow your mind to bits.
Technically, we're looking at a slightly shorter list of Galaxy phones and tablets with massive Android 16-based goodie packs on the way here, but that's only because the November dates are missing from Samsung's Brazil-specific calendar. Now, if you don't live in the largest country in South America, it might seem like today's news doesn't concern you, but that's not necessarily the case.
If recent history (and common sense) are any indication, Samsung is very likely to begin its stable One UI 8 updates for products like the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and A56 at pretty much the exact same time in countries like Brazil and across Europe and Asia.
There's even a chance US-based Galaxy S25 owners will be offered a slice of tasty Android 16 pie by the end of this week, followed by S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 users by the end of the month, which would be absolutely amazing. Just keep in mind those are not firm dates, and they're all marked with a "starting" in Brazil's update schedule, so the updates could start on those dates or a little later.
Samsung is on the verge of wiping the One UI 7 fiasco from our memory
Am I getting too excited too quickly? Perhaps, but if everything goes to plan, the world's largest smartphone vendor will undoubtedly recoup its heavyweight champion title of Android updates after a year... we'd all like to put behind us as quickly as possible.
One UI 7 sure looked good on paper, but turned out to be a hot mess in reality. | Image Credit -- Samsung
This is a company that undeniably fumbled the Android 15-based One UI 7 rollout, delaying it multiple times, and perhaps worst of all, delivering multiple "stable" updates to super-popular phones that caused more harm than good.
Of course, Samsung also did a tremendous job with more than one OS promotion in previous years, so if the above One UI 8 schedule becomes a reality, I'm not going to be surprised. Impressed, yes, but not (entirely) surprised.
Will other device manufacturers pull off similar rollouts?
Probably not. Obviously, Google has already taken care of all its (eligible) new and old Pixel devices, but while the likes of Motorola and OnePlus are naturally working hard on testing and optimizing the Android 16 update for a lot of their phones, there aren't many promising signs those products will actually get to leave Android 15 behind anytime soon.
That's definitely a big shame and something I had hoped a couple of years ago wouldn't happen again (at least as far as OnePlus is concerned), but it's just one of the many reasons why Samsung remains impossible to challenge at the top of the global Android handset sales charts.
