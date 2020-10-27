The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday

This article will be updated regularly as new Black Friday 2020 deals become available.





When is Black Friday 2020?

Friday, November 27, 2020



In this article, we’ll make a list of the best



Will the Pixel 5 be on sale this Black Friday?

PIxel 5 continues Google’s idea of an upper-midrange device with a minimalistic look and sleek software experience. It features an ample camera system, a crisp, bright display, a lightweight, elegant design, and a big battery. You can check our full



If you want to preorder on Amazon, that’s possible, but the price at the moment matches the official price of $699 . We’ll check regularly for any developments and update the article accordingly. In this article, we’ll make a list of the best Google Pixel deals we expect on Black Friday, plus some already active promotions on Google’s smartphone lineup. The Google Pixel 5 has now been announced by the company with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which supports 5G, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. We also have the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 4a , different devices despite the similar name, and also last year’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL . All of these phones have their unique features and positioning on the Android market and if you want to get one, now’s the time.PIxel 5 continues Google’s idea of an upper-midrange device with a minimalistic look and sleek software experience. It features an ample camera system, a crisp, bright display, a lightweight, elegant design, and a big battery. You can check our full Pixel 5 review for more details about this interesting phone. So, will the Pixel 5 be on sale this Black Friday? It’s hard to say, as it’s the latest and greatest from Google but there are already some options if you want to preorder one (shipping starts on October 29).If you want to preorder on Amazon, that’s possible, but the price at the moment matches the official price of. We’ll check regularly for any developments and update the article accordingly.





BestBuy is another option to preorder the Pixel 5 and in this case get a $50 discount with activation on all carriers. Follow the link below to preorder your Pixel 5 now. If you are a legacy Sprint customer however, you can get an even better deal, just go to Best Buy and choose Sprint as a carrier, and you will get the Pixel 5 for $599.99 . That's a whole $100 off the original retail price.









Of course, one of the best ways to get a good deal on practically any phone out there is to get it with a plan from a carrier. You can preorder the Pixel 5 on Verizon and skim up to $550 off its $699 price with a suitable trade-in. Another option is to get the Pixel 5 for $29.16/month with a two-year contract. Here are all Verizon deals on the Pixel 5:





Get up to $550 when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 with trade-in and a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.

Get a $250 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Google Pixel 5 and port-in a new line with a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.

Get $350 when you trade-in an eligible device to upgrade to a Google Pixel 5 on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.

Purchase a Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G UW and activate new subscriptions to get 3 months free of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass.





AT&T made an announcement that it will carry the Pixel 5 this fall, without disclosing details like the actual price or release date. T-Mobile is even more enigmatic with no information whatsoever on Pixel 5 availability or pricing on its site.



Black friday discounts on Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G

The Pixel 4a builds upon the popularity of its affordable predecessor - the Pixel 3a . It's a device that brings most most of Android best at a very competitive price point. This year Google outdid itself, bringing a surprising amount of "phone" for just $350. Between its excellent camera, good display, and competent specs, the Pixel 4a is an amazing value and a welcomed addition to Google’s smartphone lineup. You can get your midrange magic at various places and most of them are already offering discounts and deals on the Pixel 4a.





The Pixel 4a is in stock on Amazon, although it's not much of a deal right now. There are better options out there, but if we'll follow this one closely and update the Amazon situation as Black Friday closes in.





The best deal at the moment comes from BestBuy. The retailer offers its usual $50 discount and in this case it's one of the best options on an already very affordable phone. Considering the retail price of $349, $50 off starts to look like a substantial saving.





As with the Pixel 5, Verizon is at the moment your go-to place if you want to get the Pixel 4a with a plan. The carrier is offering a cool $110 discount over Google's price with a new line:

$5/month

$379.99





The bigger brother of the of the affordable Pixel 4a is not simply an enlarged version of its predecessor but a different phone altogether. It has a much better processor, an additional camera, larger battery, and most importantly, is future-proof thanks to the 5G support on board. There's even a fancy Verizon-exclusive mmWave version with even broader connectivity options. Your best bet to get one of those elusive devices is Google Store at the moment. You can join the waiting list to score a Pixel 4a 5G for $499 or $20.79/month for 24 months. But fret not, there will be better deals to come, so we advise you to bide your time and wait a little longer on this one.

Deals on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL for Black Friday









more than 50% off ! Click on the widgets below to check the exact price as it may vary but at the moment it's a pretty sweet deal. Google is currently selling its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones starting at $799 and $899, respectively, but you can get much better deals at Amazon. To be more exact, you can save couple of hundreds on both devices. The Pixel 4 XL enjoys smaller discounts but if you opt for a renewed phone, you can save a lot. We're talking about! Click on the widgets below to check the exact price as it may vary but at the moment it's a pretty sweet deal.





Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are selling like hot cocoa and many retailers already display the sad "Out of stock" sign, so don't wait too much if you want to score one of these devices.





If you care to go all the way back to Pixel 3 generation, there's a really good deal on this one on Amazon. At the moment it's more than 50% off and you will save $455 which is just massive. Of course, you don't need to get it as a daily driver, it could be your second phone or a present for your kid.





We’re a month away from Black Friday 2020 and the online shopping space is already starting to heat up. This year deals will be everywhere and you don’t need to worry about going around stores and waiting in line. With the current difficult health situation, it’d be better to stay home and shop from the comfort of your couch. Furthermore, the best deals are online anyway.If you wonder when is the exact date, there you go - it’s November 27th, one day after Thanksgiving. “But that’s weeks away”, you may point out. That’s right, but most big online shops start their promotions sometimes a whole month early and there are deals a week after the date of the event. So, don’t wait until the last moment to pull the trigger on a good deal.ALSO Read:Verizon: Fromwith new line and select Unlimited plan, orpaid in full. A $379.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase is required. Less $139.99 promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility requirements are no longer met. Promotion only applies to new Verizon customers and existing Verizon customers who are adding a new line with Unlimited plans.