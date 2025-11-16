Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Say goodbye to the glamorous yearly events that bombarded you with all the new iPhone models, Apple has other plans for its flagship releases.
Some time back, news came in from some telecom companies that Apple was planning to shake up its yearly release schedule for the iPhone, starting with the iPhone 18. Today, industry insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, has confirmed that this is the case.
Starting with the iPhone 18 next year, Apple will be splitting its flagship releases into two separate events each year. The iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone will hit shelves in the fall of 2026, as expected.
One of the biggest reasons that Apple wants to do this, according to Gurman, is that the company will be able to better compete against rival offerings from Samsung and Google. The iPhone used to release all at once during a major event, with only the budget phone being released earlier.
The big releases, on the other hand, like the Pro and foldable models, can then compete with Samsung and Google’s foldables, as well as the flagship Pixel phones.
Though I’ll definitely miss the spectacle of yearly iPhone releases, this is ultimately perhaps one of the smartest decisions that Apple could have made.
Apart from the better competition against Galaxy and Pixel phones, Apple has also been able to turn its new budget offerings into a yearly product, for increased revenue. Also, this will severely lessen the load on the supply chain each year, leaving Apple’s workers a lot more wiggle room to iron out the kinks.
New release schedule for the iPhone 18
However, the base model of the iPhone 18 series, as well as the iPhone 18e, and the second generation of the iPhone Air won’t be here until the first half of 2027. Early next year, we will instead only see the iPhone 17e.
Better competition against Samsung and Google
The Galaxy S25 phones released earlier this year. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With the new e-series, the budget phones can also move to a yearly release schedule, to compete with rivals like the upcoming Google Pixel 10a. Meanwhile, the earlier launch of the base model iPhone and the iPhone Air will help Apple compete with the Galaxy phones that come out around the same time.
Probably a pretty good decision
And, considering the broken software updates since 2024, Apple could really use that.
