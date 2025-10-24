Home Discussions You are here I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race” General Apple DomtheCuber • Published: Oct 24, 2025, 3:44 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Really, it’s one of the laziest takes you can make right now because it requires no critical thought aside from buying into the narrative the AI industry wants you to. There is no “AI race” because generative AI is a product with no use case, and it takes an enormous amount of energy (and stolen content) to run. I have an iPhone 15 right now, so no Apple Intelligence. I don’t have ChatGPT, Gemini, or any other AI apps installed. For anyone with an Android phone right now, what generative AI features are you actually using and why? I’m not talking about asking Gemini something that Google Assistant could do just as easily; I don’t mean making AI “art”. What generative AI features does your phone have that actually make your life easier? I doubt there are any. And I haven’t even talked about the impacts of people using all of these AI “features” because all of them require way more data centers than we have right now. Right now, cities like Memphis are being polluted by these data centers just so you can chat with Gemini or whatever AI app you’re using. Normally I hate it when people say stuff like “old Apple would never do this”, but I think it’s true here. Really, I don’t even think 2015 Apple, or 2018 Apple, or even 2021 Apple would make anything like Apple Intelligence. Not out of the goodness of their hearts obviously (this is the same company that uses slave labor in the DRC to mine cobalt for their iPhone batteries), but because it’s just a stupid thing to do, both from a financial and a PR perspective. And similarly, I don’t think Apple stopped focusing on AI as much and “losing the AI race” because they now care about the environment, or how new data centers are being disproportionately built in Black and low income communities, or even because they want to make sure new features aren’t half-baked before they roll them out in the future. Not true I'm full time employed and I think AI is over rated and most of the stuff I've used has been underwhelming and rather useless.
Oh well, people with no AI skills are the ones getting sacked first. AI is not just generative, but also productivity tool. AI deniers are.mostly unemployed these days.