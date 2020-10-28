What smartwatch deals to expect on Black Friday
This article will be updated regularly as new iPad Black Friday 2020 deals become available.
Black Friday 2020 is approaching, bringing excitement for some deals on our favorite tech gadgets. As Black Friday’s official date, November 27, is now less than a month away, some early deals may start to show up on big retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, as well as on the three major US carriers.
Also read:
The Black Friday Apple Watch sales to expect
As far as the newest Apple Watch Series 6 is concerned, it’s quite new so it’s unlikely that it will get a big discount on Black Friday. However, smaller discounts or carrier discounts on the exclusive new Apple Watch series can be found around Black Friday.
AT&T can help you save $200 if you decide to go for Apple Watch Series 6 with the BOGO deals they offer, while, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can save $100 on Verizon for a cellular Apple Watch Series 6.
The older Apple Watch Series 3 is also currently discounted on Walmart.
The affordable Apple Watch SE can be found with some discounts on Amazon and at AT&T and Verizon.
Expected discounts on Samsung Galaxy Watch models
We already have some nice deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Here are some early deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches, and as Black Friday approaches, this list will only grow.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now discounted on Amazon:
Best Buy also has a cool offer, which will help you save some money and get a Galaxy Watch Active 2, together with Galaxy Buds:
Walmart also has some very nice sounding offers on the original Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Active 2:
The newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 may get a discount, although we don’t expect it to be enormous as it’s quite new. Some still very good Galaxy Watches from previous years may be up for a good deal ranging between a $50 to a $100 discount, on big retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Target. Carriers also offer good Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch.
AT&T now has a deal on the Galaxy Watch 3 that will help you save $200 when you buy two Galaxy Watches:
On Verizon, you can also save $100 with a trade-in. If you're looking into buying a Samsung smartphone too, you can save another $100:
Fitbit deals for Black Friday
As far as Fitbit smartwatches are concerned, last year we saw some pretty nice Black Friday discounts on them. The capable Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Versa Lite were discounted by a generous $50, selling for respectively $150 and $100 on Walmart and Amazon. We can reasonably expect discounts ranging from $50 to even $70 off on some Fitbit smartwatches.
Now, Amazon has a deal on the Fitbit Versa Lite, which is discounted by 22% at the moment:
The Fitbit Versa 2 special edition is discounted on Amazon by 9%:
Black Friday Garmin sales to expect
We expect Garmin smartwatches to be heavily discounted on Amazon as well and their prices have already started dropping. For example, last year the Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS running watch was discounted by $180 for Black Friday, so these deals are definitely quite irresistible.
The Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit is now discounted by the whopping 33%:
The Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct is now discounted by more than 24%:
The Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit is now discounted by the whopping 33%:
The Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct is now discounted by more than 24%:
Another smartwatch from Garmin, the Vivoactive 4, is also discounted by 20%:
As Black Friday approaches, we expect the prices on a lot of those products to drop even more on big retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and others.
Also read: