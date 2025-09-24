Samsung's latest and greatest mid-range phones are already getting their first taste of One UI 8
The Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 might just be the world's first Android mid-rangers (from any brand) to run the latest OS version in stable form.
The world's top smartphone vendor is not only meeting its super-ambitious self-imposed deadlines for a whole bunch of stable One UI 8 updates, somehow managing to stay ahead of schedule as far as the 5G-enabled Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 mid-rangers are concerned, at least in South Korea.
Who said budget-friendly devices don't deserve stellar software support?
Not Samsung, that's for sure, as the company is almost treating its cash-strapped fans the same as power users in possession of the latest Galaxy flagships.
The Galaxy A36 is obviously not the world's most powerful phone, but in the long run, it might hold up better than a lot of high-enders. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Just a couple of days after the high-end Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S24 FE, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 all started receiving stable Android 16-based One UI 8 goodies in Samsung's homeland, the same is reportedly true for the humbler and cheaper Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G.
Released around six months ago "internationally" and a little later in markets like the US, these are obviously the first members of the Galaxy A family to receive this great honor, as well as likely the first mid-end products from any brand to be offered the chance to leave Android 15 behind.
As if that wasn't already an incredible achievement, Samsung had initially planned to spread the One UI 8 love to these two non-flagship handsets in October, which might still be a realistic delivery time for certain countries like the US. But in Brazil, for instance, a September 25 kickoff seems possible, and if that happens, over-the-air updates across South America, Asia, and Europe could also be on the cards this week.
Are the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 the best mid-range phones you can currently get?
If software updates are important to you, then absolutely. Now, it is equally important to be perfectly honest and point out that One UI 8 is not exactly Samsung's most transformative update, borrowing from a far too simplistic Android 16 version developed by Google to change very few things on the surface and instead focus more on stability and subtle performance improvements.
The Galaxy A56 offers amazing value at a reasonable price right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
But the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are both guaranteed to score a grand total of six major OS promotions over the next half a decade or so, so if you plan to hold on to your new phone for more than two or three years, these are clearly your top affordable options right now... alongside Google's Pixel 9a.
I obviously can't predict the future, but something tells me one or several of the Android 17, Android 18, Android 19, Android 20, and Android 21 (!!!) updates Samsung's mid-rangers are set to get through 2030 or 2031 will bring more radical changes to the table. That means the company trusts these devices greatly, which is what a lot of you should do as well.
Why is this update such a big deal?
Well, it's not. Not at a first glance, at least. But it's a statement from a brand that took great pride in its fast and steady updates for all types of devices... until the One UI 7 fiasco happened.
Clearly, the One UI 8 delivery is going well, marking not just a return to Samsung's One UI 6 form, but perhaps setting a new benchmark for the mobile industry as a whole. Of course, it might be a little too early to call this the most successful rollout in Android's history, so let's at least wait for the Galaxy A56, A36, S24 family, Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6 to spread the love outside South Korea and escape (serious) bugs in the process. Fingers crossed, everybody!
