Samsung's latest and greatest mid-range phones are already getting their first taste of One UI 8

One UI 8

Who said budget-friendly devices don't deserve stellar software support?





almost treating its cash-strapped fans the same as power users in possession of the latest Galaxy flagships. Not Samsung , that's for sure, as the company istreating its cash-strapped fans the same as power users in possession of the latest Galaxy flagships.

















How important are software updates for mid-range phones? The most important thing They're among the key selling points for me Less important than a few other specs Not important at all The most important thing 40% They're among the key selling points for me 60% Less important than a few other specs 0% Not important at all 0%





One UI 8 love to these two non-flagship handsets in October, which might still be a realistic delivery time for certain countries like the US. But in Brazil, for instance, As if that wasn't already an incredible achievement, Samsung had initially planned to spread thelove to these two non-flagship handsets in October, which might still be a realistic delivery time for certain countries like the US. But in Brazil, for instance, a September 25 kickoff seems possible , and if that happens, over-the-air updates across South America, Asia, and Europe could also be on the cards this week.

Are the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 the best mid-range phones you can currently get?





One UI 8 is not exactly Samsung's most transformative update, borrowing from a far too simplistic Android 16 If software updates are important to you, then absolutely. Now, it is equally important to be perfectly honest and point out thatis not exactly Samsung's most transformative update, borrowing from a far too simplisticversion developed by Google to change very few things on the surface and instead focus more on stability and subtle performance improvements.









I obviously can't predict the future, but something tells me one or several of the Android 17, Android 18, Android 19, Android 20, and Android 21 (!!!) updates Samsung's mid-rangers are set to get through 2030 or 2031 will bring more radical changes to the table. That means the company trusts these devices greatly, which is what a lot of you should do as well.

Why is this update such a big deal?





One UI 7 fiasco happened. Well, it's not. Not at a first glance, at least. But it's a statement from a brand that took great pride in its fast and steady updates for all types of devices... until the









One UI 8 delivery is going well, marking not just a return to Samsung's Galaxy A56 , A36, S24 family, Z Flip 6 Z Fold 6 Clearly, thedelivery is going well, marking not just a return to Samsung's One UI 6 form , but perhaps setting a new benchmark for the mobile industry as a whole. Of course, it might be a little too early to call this the most successful rollout in Android's history, so let's at least wait for the, A36, S24 family,, andto spread the love outside South Korea and escape (serious) bugs in the process. Fingers crossed, everybody!







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!