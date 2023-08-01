Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date, price, and features

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official, marking an important landmark for Samsung. It features an improved exterior design with a zero-gap hinge, a much larger Flex Display on the outside, as well as refreshed hardware. 

The base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs $1,000 with 256GB of storage on board, which is essentially double the storage you got with the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 4, and is overall a great deal.

Contents:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Release date

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, 2023, at a dedicated event held in Seoul, South Korea. This release happened earlier than usual, as previous Galaxy releases took place in August. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be officially arrives to the market on August 11, 2023.

In recent years, Samsung has established a set schedule for its annual phone releases, with the foldable phones getting announced and released in August following an early year launch of the regular Galaxy S flagships. This won't be the case in 2023, as Samsung is once again changing things up.

PhoneAnnouncement date
Release date
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
February 11, 2020
February 14, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
August 11, 2021
August 27, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
August 10, 2022
August 26, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5July 26, 2023August 11, 2023


Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price


The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs just as much as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 did at launch. Both generations start at $999.99. The big difference is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 256GB in its entry-level version, which is double that of the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4. Essentially, you get double the storage at the same price. There’s only one additional Galaxy Z Flip 5 version, which comes with 512GB of storage. It will set you back $1119.99, which is cheaper than last year’s 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Phone model128GB of storage256GB of storage512GB of storage
Galaxy Z Flip 3$999$1059.99$1179
Galaxy Z Flip 4$999$1059.99$1179
Galaxy Z Flip 5-$999$1119.99


Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specs


Here are the essential Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs summarized for your pleasure. You can also check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 specs as well:

Galaxy Z Flip 5Specification
DimensionsFolded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm
Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm
Weight: 187gr
DisplayExternal: 3.4-inch AMOLED 60Hz 720x748
Internal: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1-120Hz 2640x1080
CameraMain: 12MP, F1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 83-degree FOV
Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2, 123-degree FOV
Front: 10MP, F2.2, 85-degree FOV
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Memory, storage, and pricing8GB LPDDR5X + 256GB UFS4.0, $999.99
8GB LPDDR5X + 512GB UFS4.0, $1119.99
Battery and charging3,700mAh, 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, reverse wireless charging
Connectivity5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, nanoSIM, eSIM
SoftwareAndroid 13, One UI 5.1.1
Other featuresIPX8, side-positioned capacitive fingerprint scanner

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is already available for you to enjoy:


Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparisons will try to help you make up your mind about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by comparing Samsung's latest compact foldable against some of its most notable rivals and predecessors. 


In what colors is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 available?


The Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors selection is pretty varied and will certainly fit the needs of many potential customers. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in:

  • Mint
  • Graphite
  • Cream
  • Lavender

Some other exciting colors are exclusively available only through Samsung.com:

  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Yellow


What is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery capacity?



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't scored a battery capacity improvement in comparison with its predecessor, so it still comes with a 3,700mAh battery. However, the phone comes with a faster new chipset, so the Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery life is generally expected to be better than its predecessor. 

In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has scored no updates as well. It comes with 25W wired charging (no charger in the box). The phone also supports 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. 


What are the Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera specs?


The Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera hasn't scored any substantial hardware improvements in comparison with its predecessor; in fact, the majority of the hardware is reused.  The foldable phone once again comes with a dual rear-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle camera with an F1.8 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus, and optical image stabilization. The other camera at the back is a ultra-wide one, measuring at 12MP as well but with a slower F2.2 aperture. The inner screen houses a punch-hole selfie camera that weighs in at 10MP and has an F2.2 aperture as well. 

  • Main: 12MP, F1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 83-degree FOV
  • Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2, 123-degree FOV
  • Front: 10MP, F2.2, 85-degree FOV

What are the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 accessories?


As usual, the Galaxy Z Flp 5 launches with a pretty diverse selection of first-party accessories. Some very intriguing Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases are available for the foldable device, and similarly to last year, these are absolutely great and will offer more than substantial protection to your new foldable phone while also looking the part. 

Some of our favorite cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 include the Clear Gadget case, as well as the Flap Eco-Leather case by Samsung. 

