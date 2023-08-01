Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date, price, and features

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now official, marking an important landmark for Samsung. It features an improved exterior design with a zero-gap hinge, a much larger Flex Display on the outside, as well as refreshed hardware.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs $1,000 with 256GB of storage on board, which is essentially double the storage you got with the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 4, and is overall a great deal.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 Release date



Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, 2023 , at a dedicated event held in Seoul, South Korea. This release happened earlier than usual, as previous Galaxy releases took place in August. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be officially arrives to the market on August 11, 2023 .



Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26, 2023, at a dedicated event held in Seoul, South Korea. This release happened earlier than usual, as previous Galaxy releases took place in August. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be officially arrives to the market on August 11, 2023.

In recent years, Samsung has established a set schedule for its annual phone releases, with the foldable phones getting announced and released in August following an early year launch of the regular Galaxy S flagships. This won't be the case in 2023, as Samsung is once again changing things up.













Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs just as much as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 did at launch. Both generations start at $999.99. The big difference is that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with 256GB in its entry-level version, which is double that of the 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4. Essentially, you get double the storage at the same price. There’s only one additional Galaxy Z Flip 5 version, which comes with 512GB of storage. It will set you back $1119.99, which is cheaper than last year’s 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specs













Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reviews





Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is already available for you to enjoy:



Ourreview is already available for you to enjoy:





Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparisons





Our Galaxy Z Flip 5 comparisons will try to help you make up your mind about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by comparing Samsung's latest compact foldable against some of its most notable rivals and predecessors.









In what colors is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 available?





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors selection is pretty varied and will certainly fit the needs of many potential customers. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in:





Mint

Graphite

Cream

Lavender





Some other exciting colors are exclusively available only through Samsung.com :





Gray

Blue

Green

Yellow









What is the Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery capacity?









The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't scored a battery capacity improvement in comparison with its predecessor, so it still comes with a 3,700mAh battery. However, the phone comes with a faster new chipset, so the Galaxy Z Flip 5 battery life is generally expected to be better than its predecessor.





In terms of charging, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has scored no updates as well. It comes with 25W wired charging (no charger in the box). The phone also supports 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.







What are the Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera specs?

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera hasn't scored any substantial hardware improvements in comparison with its predecessor; in fact, the majority of the hardware is reused. The foldable phone once again comes with a dual rear-camera setup, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle camera with an F1.8 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus, and optical image stabilization. The other camera at the back is a ultra-wide one, measuring at 12MP as well but with a slower F2.2 aperture. The inner screen houses a punch-hole selfie camera that weighs in at 10MP and has an F2.2 aperture as well.

Main: 12MP, F1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 83-degree FOV

Ultra-wide: 12MP, F2.2, 123-degree FOV

Front: 10MP, F2.2, 85-degree FOV

What are the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 accessories?

As usual, the Galaxy Z Flp 5 launches with a pretty diverse selection of first-party accessories. Some very intriguing Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases are available for the foldable device, and similarly to last year, these are absolutely great and will offer more than substantial protection to your foldable phone while also looking the part.

Some of our favorite cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 include the Clear Gadget case, as well as the Flap Eco-Leather case by Samsung.

What are the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals?

Given that this foldable is a very hot commodity right now, there's lots of Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals available.





For example, Samsung itself is hosting one of the best deals on the Z Flip 5 right now, allowing you to get the 512GB version of the phone at the price of the 256GB one, which is excellent! You also get up to $900 in instant credit with an eligible trade-in.





There are other excellent deals at Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.




