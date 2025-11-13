Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers

Verizon customers wanted a better store experience but the carrier had something else in mind.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon store close franchise
Store closures will be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Verizon. When a rumor about mass layoffs and store closures at Verizon surfaced, a large number of our readers made it clear that they didn't want the carrier to shut down stores.

Only screens and no stores make Verizon customers angry


We asked our readers if they would be fine if Verizon shuttered stores. Of the 2445 readers who responded, 1733 (71 percent) said it would be the last straw for them. 393 (16 percent) do everything online, so it wouldn't make a difference to them. 318 (13 percent) would rather that the stores remain open, but are open to the idea of using AI tools.

Verizon isn't exactly closing stores, but it's taking a step back


Verizon has introduced AI tools to handle queries, but many customers think they aren't up to the task. They fear that if stores go away, customer service will degrade further.

The carrier isn't doing that for now. According to reports, the company might lay off as many as 20,000 employees and convert nearly 200 stores into franchises. This means that while stores will still be there, they won't be run by Verizon.

While this isn't as severe as permanent closure, this change does nothing to improve the customer experience. Many customers have already complained about the level of poor support received from store staff. Since third-party stores won't be run by Verizon, the existing issues might worsen. That's because retail locations will now be governed by rules set by their owner and may prioritize profits over customer satisfaction.

As a customer, would you be fine with Verizon closing stores?

Vote View Result

How will customers react?


Verizon is going all in on promotions to retain and attract customers and needs cash to fund the offers. Reducing costs is one way to do that, and that's just what the company is trying to achieve by letting up to 20 percent of its workforce go. The terminations will reportedly affect all parts of the company, so it's not just retail that will be impacted.

However, given that one of the chief grievances subscribers have with Verizon is its customer service, letting third-party owners dictate the experience is a high-risk gamble. Whether customers will react as aggressively to this new franchising model as they did to the report about outright store closures remains to be seen.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon subscribers aren't surprised after alarming report about the carrier
Verizon subscribers aren't surprised after alarming report about the carrier

Latest News

T-Mobile T-Life is now what customers wanted it to be
T-Mobile T-Life is now what customers wanted it to be
Google Messages could soon get a new feature users have wanted for a long time
Google Messages could soon get a new feature users have wanted for a long time
Verizon customers visiting stores may feel a change as company undergoes drastic transformation
Verizon customers visiting stores may feel a change as company undergoes drastic transformation
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news
OnePlus 15 falls victim to the US government shutdown, but there’s some good news
Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless