What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers

As a customer, would you be fine with Verizon closing stores? Yes, I do everything online. No, it will be the last nail in the coffin for me. Not really, but I am open to using AI tools. Yes, I do everything online. 16.14% No, it will be the last nail in the coffin for me. 70.85% Not really, but I am open to using AI tools. 13%

How will customers react?

is going all in on promotions to retain and attract customers and needs cash to fund the offers. Reducing costs is one way to do that, and that's just what the company is trying to achieve by letting up to 20 percent of its workforce go. The terminations will reportedly affect all parts of the company, so it's not just retail that will be impacted.However, given that one of the chief grievances subscribers have withis its customer service, letting third-party owners dictate the experience is a high-risk gamble. Whether customers will react as aggressively to this new franchising model as they did to the report about outright store closures remains to be seen.