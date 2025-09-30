Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

Arena Apprentice
MagentaMarx
MagentaMarx
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago

I’ve spent over a decade riding the magenta rollercoaster, and let me tell you: the most disappointing carrier in history isn’t Verizon, isn’t AT&T — it’s the one signing my paycheck. Yep. T-Mobile.

And before the chorus chimes in — “But you applied,” “You wanted perks,” blah blah blah — stop. I wasn’t chasing freebies; I was chasing a career. After clawing my way out of fluorescent hell at Wally World (iykyk), I thought I’d landed an adult job. And at first? I had. Under John Legere, chaos came with care. Wearing magenta meant something.

But when those leaders left, so did the soul.

“T-Mobile isn’t an Un-Carrier anymore. It’s Verizon with a Party City wig.”

Now, customers call angry, frustrated, and broke — and here’s the twist: we reps feel the same way. We begged leadership not to raise rates. We told them trust would crumble. But “inflation” became the scapegoat, while execs dove into cash like Scrooge McDuck:

  • Mike Sievert, CEO: $30.04M in 2024
  • Peter Osvaldik, CFO: $11.41M
  • Mark W. Nelson, General Counsel: $10.81M
  • Michael J. Katz, Marketing: $9.43M
  • Jonathan A. Freier, Consumer Group: $8.69M

Am I mad they’re rich? No. Get your bag. I’m mad at the hypocrisy: cry “inflation” while swimming in stock awards, then tell customers to use an app that barely works.

The Dirty Secret: Metrics

Here’s what the press releases won’t say: the metric culture is so toxic it pushes shady behavior. Reps are forced to “save” lines customers want to cancel. Don’t want that extra tablet? We’re trained to dangle a temp credit, hoping you’ll keep it. If you call back within 30 days? That’s another strike on us.

Metrics aren’t built to measure customer care — they’re built to see how well reps can bend reality. That’s how unauthorized lines get added. That’s how insurance sneaks onto accounts nobody asked for. Reps aren’t crooks; they’re survivors in a system that punishes honesty and rewards manipulation.

“If half the execs took one Care shift, they’d be fired before lunch.”

Corporate loves to brag about “knowing the customer.” Please. Most couldn’t survive a single screaming escalation during a system crash. And when we say metrics are broken? We get a back pat and: “You got this!” Translation: shut up, you’re hourly.

The Call

The “Un-Carrier” isn’t different anymore. It’s just another carrier in drag, hustling tired tricks.

So here’s my call:

  • Customers: Don’t let them gaslight you. Challenge unauthorized lines. Demand transparency. Say, “No credit, no deal, just cancel what I asked.”
  • Reps: Stop suffering in silence. Speak up when metrics push you into corners.

If enough of us refuse to play the game, maybe they’ll remember what “Un-Carrier” was supposed to mean.

Until then? . That magenta wig isn’t slipping. It’s face down in the dirt, trampled, and someone’s already spilled a drink on it.

v1t0lle1
v1t0lle1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
This is about margins and metrics are a means to that end. T-Mobile ending “taxes and fees included” will boost margins by 10-20%; it was low hanging fruit. Watch upgrade deals only apply to plans with “taxes and fees additional” to force customers to upgrade. The one and only one way to address this is to switch carriers. T-Mobile does not care what you think unless enough people do exactly this. Your petitions do not matter. Your complaints do not matter. Your online reviews do not matter. The only thing that matters is taking your business elsewhere.

MagentaMarx
MagentaMarx
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago
This is about margins and metrics are a means to that end. T-Mobile ending “taxes and fees included” will boost margins by 10-20%; it was low hanging fruit. Watch upgrade deals only apply to plans with “taxes and fees additional” to force customers to upgrade. The one and only one way to address this is to switch carriers. T-Mobile does not care what you think unless enough people do exactly this. Your petitions do not matter. Your complaints do not matter. Your online reviews do not matter. The only thing that matters is taking your business elsewhere.

That argument no longer holds. The three major carriers now operate on an even playing field. Between 2023 and 2025, Verizon implemented five distinct rate or fee increases, AT&T four, and T-Mobile three. Customers may switch providers temporarily, but ultimately, there is little relief to be found. While the idea of “low-hanging fruit” may explain the strategy, it does not justify the actions. Overall, monthly costs have become absurd, and it is time these companies learn to read the room and prioritize what is ultimately right for the customer. In practice, changing carriers often leads only to further frustration. Perhaps a cost-free path to transition will emerge, but as of now, no such option exists.

