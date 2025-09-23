Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

I was pumped when Google announced their Pixel 4 in "Oh So Orange". We were finally introducing bold colors outside of Silver, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. Then it came out and it was... "Oh So Not Orange". It wasn't Orange, and it wasn't Pink. It was Porange or Oink (you pick).


Apple's Orange iPhone looks like a true Orange and finally something refreshing beyond everyone else's boring neutral colors or barely tinted rainbows.

