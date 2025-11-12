Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update

Google fixes 911 calling problems and improves camera, battery, and stability.

A photo of a person holding the Pixel 10 smartphone.
Google Pixel 10. | Image credit – PhoneArena

It’s that time again – Google Pixel users are getting some fresh updates, bug fixes, and new features this month.

November 2025 software update is live


Google has kicked off the November 2025 monthly update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 16. Interestingly, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 are left out of this rollout, too, so if you own one of those, you are out of luck – though the Pixel 7a is included.

Now, let’s dive into what’s actually new. While the November Feature Drop adds many new features to Pixel devices, as we have just shared with you, the bug fixes and stability improvements in this update are worth paying attention to as well.

First, and in my view, the most critical, Google has fixed the emergency call issue that some Pixel users were experiencing. As we reported recently, users were unable to contact 911 even with full signal strength – the call simply wouldn’t go through.

Google has now identified the root cause, and this update includes a proper fix. After installing it, you should be able to call emergency services without any problems – and trust me, that’s a serious and necessary fix.

Other improvements in this update tackle a range of smaller but important issues, too. For example, Google fixed the rainbow effect that sometimes appeared in photos taken with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Charging and battery performance have also been optimized for smoother day-to-day use. The update improves overall system stability, helping prevent occasional slowdowns, and addresses cases where some apps failed to load properly. Additionally, webcam mode now works more reliably when using connected devices under certain conditions.

As usual, the update will roll out in phases over the next week, depending on your carrier and device. You will get a notification as soon as it’s ready for you. In the US, the list of phones that are scheduled to get the update includes the following models:

Updates matter – don’t skip them


Being able to call 911 is indeed important. | Image credit – PhoneArena

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: installing updates like this is crucial for your Pixel’s performance. Every single update adds value, whether it’s security improvements, bug fixes, or new features that improve your daily experience.

And as I just mentioned, the latest Pixel Drop also brings some cool new features. You can now edit and reimagine photos in-app using the Gemini Nano Banana model, and you can also get on-device summaries of long chat app conversations directly in your notification shade. That’s a convenient feature I can see myself using if I had a Pixel.

On top of that, Google added a “Likely scam” warning that now shows up on chat notifications from popular apps. And if you have a Pixel 10, you can use Maps in power save mode while driving – just press the power button for a simplified layout that can stretch your battery life by up to four hours.

If you want all the details, check out our dedicated article where we list every new feature and improvement in the November Feature Drop.

How important is the emergency call fix to you?

Vote View Result

My take on this update


I’m not a Pixel user myself, but I can definitely appreciate how fast Google is at addressing serious issues. Not being able to call 911 is no small matter – it’s a critical problem.

So here’s my advice: install the update as soon as it hits your device. I always say that keeping your phone updated is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself and get the best performance. Google is taking steps that genuinely improve user experience here, and that’s worth noting.

Tsveta Ermenkova
