Google's OG Pixel Fold is somehow alive, well, and surprisingly attractive at this crazy low price

Yes, I'm talking about the 2023-released Pixel Fold, which is guaranteed to receive at least two additional OS updates after running Android 13 out the box two and a half years ago and jumping to Android 16 in the meantime.

Google Pixel Fold - 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included - $519 at Woot (originally $1799, $1280 off / 71% discount)













Pixel Fold unit with unlocked support for all US carriers, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most importantly, a full 1-year warranty, so even though it's not technically advertised as such, this looks like the ideal Your $519, mind you, will be enough to get you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamagedunit with unlocked support for all US carriers, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most importantly, a full 1-year warranty, so even though it's not technically advertised as such, this looks like the ideal Black Friday 2025 promotion for a lot of hardcore Google fans.

In theory, you still have four days to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented deal on the first-gen Pixel Fold at the time of this writing, but in practice, I highly doubt that the Amazon-owned e-tailer will be able to keep the sale going until... tomorrow, let alone Friday, November 21.









Speaking of Amazon, the best the e-commerce giant can do right now for Pixel Fold buyers is to list the device at a little over $70 more than Woot, which doesn't sound like a big difference... until you realize that a third-party seller is actually behind that deal.





Clearly, Woot remains your number one money-saving avenue ahead of the holidays if you're thinking of putting a smile on the face of a special someone without breaking the bank.





As unbelievable as it may sound, you can get afor just a little over $500 this holiday season. And not just any budget-friendly foldable, but a book-style handset with a 7.6-inch primary display and a 5.8-inch cover screen.