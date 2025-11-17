Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Google's OG Pixel Fold is somehow alive, well, and surprisingly attractive at this crazy low price

A book-style foldable phone for $519 with a full 1-year warranty? It's true, but not for long.

Google Pixel Fold
As unbelievable as it may sound, you can get a foldable phone for just a little over $500 this holiday season. And not just any budget-friendly foldable, but a book-style handset with a 7.6-inch primary display and a 5.8-inch cover screen.

Yes, I'm talking about the 2023-released Pixel Fold, which is guaranteed to receive at least two additional OS updates after running Android 13 out the box two and a half years ago and jumping to Android 16 in the meantime.

Google Pixel Fold

$519
$1799
$1280 off (71%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Fold

$1205 off (67%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon


This is obviously no longer one of the best foldable devices money can buy, being eclipsed among others by two different Google-made powerhouses, but at $519, it might be more compelling than both the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold (as well as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 6) for many cash-strapped holiday shoppers.

Your $519, mind you, will be enough to get you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel Fold unit with unlocked support for all US carriers, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and perhaps most importantly, a full 1-year warranty, so even though it's not technically advertised as such, this looks like the ideal Black Friday 2025 promotion for a lot of hardcore Google fans.

In theory, you still have four days to take advantage of Woot's unprecedented deal on the first-gen Pixel Fold at the time of this writing, but in practice, I highly doubt that the Amazon-owned e-tailer will be able to keep the sale going until... tomorrow, let alone Friday, November 21.


Speaking of Amazon, the best the e-commerce giant can do right now for Pixel Fold buyers is to list the device at a little over $70 more than Woot, which doesn't sound like a big difference... until you realize that a third-party seller is actually behind that deal.

Clearly, Woot remains your number one money-saving avenue ahead of the holidays if you're thinking of putting a smile on the face of a special someone without breaking the bank.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless