Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020

The biggest shopping event of the entire year is almost upon us. Black Friday is officially scheduled for November 27 but retailers and carriers will be celebrating in the days and weeks leading up to it.

Will the iPhone 12 be on sale for Black Friday?

Possible Black Friday iPhone 12 deals at retailers

Examples of last year’s Black Friday include up to $500 off the iPhone 11 and



Walmart, on the other hand, gave buyers a $300 gift card when activating a new installment plan at AT&T or Verizon, and Target offered its customers up to $700 off a second iPhone 11 model when activating a new line. Examples of last year's Black Friday include up to $500 off the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro at Best Buy with qualified activation and an in-store iPhone trade-in.

Possible iPhone 12 carrier deals for Black Friday

As for deals through the carriers themselves, AT&T made up to $700 in bill credits available to those who switched to the carrier, purchased an iPhone 11 model, and traded in their old phone.



Verizon was a little more generous by letting new customers save up to $800 when traded in an old device, but it requires an Unlimited plan. As for T-Mobile, it offered four free iPhone 11 devices with four new Unlimited service plans at $30/line.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone SE (2020) deals on Black Friday

The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) may sit on opposite ends of Apple's iPhone spectrum, but both should be available with decent discounts over the Black Friday period.





Walmart has already announced three offers that'll be available starting November 14. More deals are likely to be confirmed closer to Black Friday, but here's what you can expect so far:





Apple iPhone SE (2020) - $199 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless ($150 off)

$450 e-gift card with iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max activation

$400 e-gift card with iPhone 11 activation

For those of you looking to pick up an iPhone directly from a carrier, AT&T already has a great deal that gives you up to $350 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly payments. That’s equal to over half the price of a 64GB iPhone 11, although it can also be applied to the 128GB and 256GB models.

Over at AT&T, you can already get up to $800 off the iPhone XR when you trade in an eligible smartphone.





As an alternative that could save you more money, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR can also be found fully unlocked and refurbished on Amazon.