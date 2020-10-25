Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
The biggest shopping event of the entire year is almost upon us. Black Friday is officially scheduled for November 27 but retailers and carriers will be celebrating in the days and weeks leading up to it.
All sorts of items will be on offer next month including a range of smartphones. There should even be some discounts on iPhones, so we’ve created a list of the best iPhone deals available now and the ones expect this coming Black Friday 2020.
Will the iPhone 12 be on sale for Black Friday?
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are the latest iPhones so you shouldn’t expect any outright discounts for Black Friday. But that doesn’t mean retailers and carriers won’t have any special iPhone 12 deals.
Possible Black Friday iPhone 12 deals at retailers
Examples of last year’s Black Friday include up to $500 off the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro at Best Buy with qualified activation and an in-store iPhone trade-in.
Walmart, on the other hand, gave buyers a $300 gift card when activating a new installment plan at AT&T or Verizon, and Target offered its customers up to $700 off a second iPhone 11 model when activating a new line.
Possible iPhone 12 carrier deals for Black Friday
As for deals through the carriers themselves, AT&T made up to $700 in bill credits available to those who switched to the carrier, purchased an iPhone 11 model, and traded in their old phone.
Verizon was a little more generous by letting new customers save up to $800 when traded in an old device, but it requires an Unlimited plan. As for T-Mobile, it offered four free iPhone 11 devices with four new Unlimited service plans at $30/line.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone SE (2020) deals on Black Friday
The iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) may sit on opposite ends of Apple's iPhone spectrum, but both should be available with decent discounts over the Black Friday period.
Walmart has already announced three offers that'll be available starting November 14. More deals are likely to be confirmed closer to Black Friday, but here's what you can expect so far:
- Apple iPhone SE (2020) - $199 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless ($150 off)
- $450 e-gift card with iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max activation
- $400 e-gift card with iPhone 11 activation
For those of you looking to pick up an iPhone directly from a carrier, AT&T already has a great deal that gives you up to $350 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly payments. That’s equal to over half the price of a 64GB iPhone 11, although it can also be applied to the 128GB and 256GB models.
If the iPhone 11 Pro is more your style, Verizon is offering up to $850 off when you trade in an old phone and activate a new line. As an alternative, Verizon also sells the iPhone SE (2020) for free with an Unlimited plan.
An even cheaper option can be found over at Amazon, which has the iPhone 11 Pro fully unlocked and renewed for a very decent price.
Best Black Friday 2020 iPhone XR and iPhone XS offers
The iPhone XR and iPhone XS are now a couple of years old, so you should expect even more generous discounts.
Walmart, on the one hand, has so far confirmed two deals related to these devices. More offers are expected, but the ones below will be active on November 14.
- Apple iPhone XR - $299 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless ($100 off)
- $450 e-gift card with iPhone XS or XS Max activation on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint (in-store only)
Over at AT&T, you can already get up to $800 off the iPhone XR when you trade in an eligible smartphone.
As an alternative that could save you more money, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR can also be found fully unlocked and refurbished on Amazon.