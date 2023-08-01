Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date, price and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest booklet-type foldable from Galaxy Z Fold 5 , such as specs, features, the best cases, and more. Theis the latest booklet-type foldable from Samsung . In this information hub we have everything you may want to know about the, such as specs, features, the best cases, and more.





Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon









The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced at an official Unpacked event on July 26th, 2023 — a bit earlier than usual, as Unpacked typically takes place in August. For reference, below we have a comparison of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold announcement and release dates from 2020 up to 2023:









Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99





The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 depends on the storage option you choose. Below we have all Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage options available along with their prices.









What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs?













Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review





At PhoneArena, we take pride in conducting comprehensive tests and reviews for every phone we receive. In these reviews, you can delve deeper into the device, explore camera samples, benchmark performance, battery endurance, and much more. You'll find a deep dive into everything Galaxy Z Fold 5 down below.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 , and running tests and benchmarks as we write this. Check it out and stay tuned for the whole review. Galaxy Z Fold 5 review - we've done a quick preview of the, and running tests and benchmarks as we write this. Check it out and stay tuned for the whole review.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 . Galaxy Fold 5: Samsung FINALLY Fixed The Fold! - if you prefer to take your information in video format, check out this quick overview of the





How does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 compare to other flagships?





We've done some detailed comparisons between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other popular flagship phones to help you with your buying decision.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 in certain areas if OnePlus plays its cards right. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs OnePlus Open: Hold some, fold some - The OnePlus Open has the potential to beat thein certain areas if OnePlus plays its cards right.

















In what colors is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 available?

Cream

Phantom Black

Icy Blue

Blue (online exclusive)

Gray (online exclusive)





The Z Fold 5 comes in three primary colors: Cream (a beige shade), Phantom Black (a straightforward black shade), and Icy Blue (a light blue shade). Additionally, there are two online exclusive colors available for the phone: Blue and Gray.









What is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery capacity?

4,400mAh





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the 4,400 mAh battery capacity found in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery life and charging speeds? Check out our dedicated Theretains the 4,400 mAh battery capacity found in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . Nevertheless, it is equipped with a more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Are you curious aboutbattery life and charging speeds? Check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold battery and charging article for a deep dive.





What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera specs?

Camera Rear Triple camera Main camera



50 MP (OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) Specifications Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.0 μm Third camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Video recording Yes Front 4 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as its predecessor. Check out all the details in our dedicated Thehas the same camera specs as its predecessor. Check out all the details in our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera article.





What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases?





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not a cheap phone, and furthermore, being a foldable, it's inherently more fragile. In order to protect this masterpiece of human engineering, you need the best case that suits your personal needs.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases - our top picks range from slim silicone cases, through eco-leather stylish covers, and to ultra-durable rugged cases from Samsung and other popular names in the industry.





What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals?





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Pre-order at Amazon



