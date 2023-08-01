Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date, price and features
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest booklet-type foldable from Samsung. In this information hub we have everything you may want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 5, such as specs, features, the best cases, and more.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced at an official Unpacked event on July 26th, 2023 — a bit earlier than usual, as Unpacked typically takes place in August. For reference, below we have a comparison of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold announcement and release dates from 2020 up to 2023:
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
|August 5, 2020
|September 18, 2020
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
|August 11, 2021
|August 17, 2021
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|August 10, 2022
|August 25, 2022
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
|July 26, 2023
|August 11, 2023
Galaxy Z Fold 5 price
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99
The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 depends on the storage option you choose. Below we have all Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage options available along with their prices.
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Starting price
|256GB
|$1,799
|512GB
|$1,919
|1TB
|$2,159
What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs?
|Specs
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|Size and Weight
|Folded:
6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in
(154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm)
Unfolded:
6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in
(154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm)
9.3 oz (253 g)
|Display
|Main: 7.6", AMOLED, 120 Hz, 6:5 ratio
External: 6.2", AMOLED, 120 Hz, 23:9 ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (made for Galaxy)
|RAM, Storage and Price
|12 GB / 256 GB - $1,799.99
12 GB / 512 GB - $1,919.99
12 GB / 1 TB - $2,159.99
|Software
|One UI 5, Android 13
|Cameras
|50 MP wide camera
12 MP ultra-wide camera
10 MP 3X zoom camera
10 MP front camera
4 MP under-screen camera (inside)
|Battery Size
|4,400 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|25 W wired, 15 W wireless
You can check out the full Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs here.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review
At PhoneArena, we take pride in conducting comprehensive tests and reviews for every phone we receive. In these reviews, you can delve deeper into the device, explore camera samples, benchmark performance, battery endurance, and much more. You'll find a deep dive into everything Galaxy Z Fold 5 down below.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 review - we've done a quick preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and running tests and benchmarks as we write this. Check it out and stay tuned for the whole review.
Galaxy Fold 5: Samsung FINALLY Fixed The Fold! - if you prefer to take your information in video format, check out this quick overview of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
How does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 compare to other flagships?
We've done some detailed comparisons between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other popular flagship phones to help you with your buying decision.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs OnePlus Open: Hold some, fold some - The OnePlus Open has the potential to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in certain areas if OnePlus plays its cards right.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: no right or wrong decisions, just different experiences.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: which is the better foldable? - Each phone has specific pros and cons, but we don't think there is one clear winner for everyone.
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Main differences - a preliminary comparison with the upcoming flagship from Apple.
In what colors is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 available?
- Cream
- Phantom Black
- Icy Blue
- Blue (online exclusive)
- Gray (online exclusive)
The Z Fold 5 comes in three primary colors: Cream (a beige shade), Phantom Black (a straightforward black shade), and Icy Blue (a light blue shade). Additionally, there are two online exclusive colors available for the phone: Blue and Gray.
Check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors article for more details.
What is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery capacity?
- 4,400mAh
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the 4,400 mAh battery capacity found in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Nevertheless, it is equipped with a more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Are you curious about Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery life and charging speeds? Check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold battery and charging article for a deep dive.
What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera specs?
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording
Yes
Front
4 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as its predecessor. Check out all the details in our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera article.
What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases?
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not a cheap phone, and furthermore, being a foldable, it's inherently more fragile. In order to protect this masterpiece of human engineering, you need the best case that suits your personal needs.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases - our top picks range from slim silicone cases, through eco-leather stylish covers, and to ultra-durable rugged cases from Samsung and other popular names in the industry.
What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals?
Want to snag the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a hefty discount, or score a nice trade-in deal? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals article to get the best deal available.