Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date, price and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest booklet-type foldable from Samsung. In this information hub we have everything you may want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 5, such as specs, features, the best cases, and more. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date


The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced at an official Unpacked event on July 26th, 2023 — a bit earlier than usual, as Unpacked typically takes place in August. For reference, below we have a comparison of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold announcement and release dates from 2020 up to 2023:

Device family
AnnouncementMarket release
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
August 5, 2020
September 18, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
August 11, 2021
August 17, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
August 10, 2022
August 25, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
July 26, 2023August 11, 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 5 price

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99

The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 depends on the storage option you choose. Below we have all Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage options available along with their prices.

Galaxy Z Fold 5Starting price
256GB$1,799
512GB$1,919
1TB$2,159

What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs?


SpecsGalaxy Z Fold 5
Size and WeightFolded:
6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in
(154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm)
Unfolded:
6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in
(154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm)

9.3 oz (253 g)
DisplayMain: 7.6", AMOLED, 120 Hz, 6:5 ratio
External: 6.2", AMOLED, 120 Hz, 23:9 ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (made for Galaxy)
RAM, Storage and Price12 GB / 256 GB - $1,799.99
12 GB / 512 GB - $1,919.99
12 GB / 1 TB - $2,159.99
SoftwareOne UI 5, Android 13
Cameras50 MP wide camera
12 MP ultra-wide camera
10 MP 3X zoom camera

10 MP front camera
4 MP under-screen camera (inside)
Battery Size4,400 mAh
Charging Speeds25 W wired, 15 W wireless
 
You can check out the full Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review


At PhoneArena, we take pride in conducting comprehensive tests and reviews for every phone we receive. In these reviews, you can delve deeper into the device, explore camera samples, benchmark performance, battery endurance, and much more. You'll find a deep dive into everything Galaxy Z Fold 5 down below.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 review - we've done a quick preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and running tests and benchmarks as we write this. Check it out and stay tuned for the whole review.

Galaxy Fold 5: Samsung FINALLY Fixed The Fold! - if you prefer to take your information in video format, check out this quick overview of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

How does the Galaxy Z Fold 5 compare to other flagships?


We've done some detailed comparisons between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other popular flagship phones to help you with your buying decision.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs OnePlus Open: Hold some, fold some - The OnePlus Open has the potential to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in certain areas if OnePlus plays its cards right.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: no right or wrong decisions, just different experiences.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: which is the better foldable? - Each phone has specific pros and cons, but we don't think there is one clear winner for everyone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Main differences - a preliminary comparison with the upcoming flagship from Apple.

In what colors is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 available?

  • Cream
  • Phantom Black
  • Icy Blue
  • Blue (online exclusive)
  • Gray (online exclusive)

The Z Fold 5 comes in three primary colors: Cream (a beige shade), Phantom Black (a straightforward black shade), and Icy Blue (a light blue shade). Additionally, there are two online exclusive colors available for the phone: Blue and Gray.

Check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors article for more details.

What is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery capacity?

  • 4,400mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the 4,400 mAh battery capacity found in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Nevertheless, it is equipped with a more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Are you curious about Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery life and charging speeds? Check out our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold battery and charging article for a deep dive.

What are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera specs?


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Third camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording
Yes
Front
4 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Specs Comparison tool.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as its predecessor. Check out all the details in our dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera article.

What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases?


The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not a cheap phone, and furthermore, being a foldable, it's inherently more fragile. In order to protect this masterpiece of human engineering, you need the best case that suits your personal needs. 

Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases - our top picks range from slim silicone cases, through eco-leather stylish covers, and to ultra-durable rugged cases from Samsung and other popular names in the industry.

What are the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals?


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included
$270 off (21%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
$320 off (15%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Want to snag the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a hefty discount, or score a nice trade-in deal? Check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals article to get the best deal available.

