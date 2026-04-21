Latest leak confirms which S26 features are coming to your Galaxy
And here's when the Beta saga will finally end for Galaxy S25 users.
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No Privacy Display but plenty of AI features are coming! | Image by PhoneArena
One UI 8.5 Beta updates keep coming to older Galaxy flagship phones. While some users may already be getting tired of all the patches, the latest build brings some new and exciting features most of us have been waiting for.
About a week ago, leaker Tarun Vats spotted special S26 features that would land on older Galaxy devices in the latest software update. Models like the S24 were expected to get new AI features, such as Call Screening.
According to Vats, it won't be just the Galaxy S25 that gets treated to these new AI extras. It's expected that they'll also become available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as the Galaxy S24 lineup.
If you own one of these devices, you should check whether the new patch is already live in your region. To do it, head to Settings and open Check for updates. If it is, download it and tap Install. Once finished, the device will restart, bringing you closer to the Galaxy S26 experience.
On April 21, Tarun Vats added the missing piece of the puzzle for Galaxy S25 owners. Finally, the Beta saga will end.
The X leaker has spotted a stable One UI 8.5 build for last year's flagship lineup in Samsung's test servers. The build ends in CZDH (S938BXXU9CZDH/ S938BOXM9CZDH/ S938BXXU9CZDH) and marks the move toward a Stable experience, which Galaxy S26 users have had on Day 1.
While the Galaxy S26 was the first flagship series with a stable One UI 8.5 build, it looks like Samsung isn't waiting around to bring the experience to older devices.
I'll admit, having to go through 10 beta patches has been inconvenient, but the journey is finally paying off. Looking ahead to the upcoming One UI 9, based on Android 17, I certainly hope that Samsung won't be adding another 10 beta patches to its previous flagships.
What's new in the new One UI 8.5 Beta
About a week ago, leaker Tarun Vats spotted special S26 features that would land on older Galaxy devices in the latest software update. Models like the S24 were expected to get new AI features, such as Call Screening.
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On April 20, the X tipster shared some new details, explaining it won't be just the Call Screening that makes its way to previous lineups. Users also get Creative Studio, Audio Eraser, New Photo Assist, and AI Select.
How do you feel about One UI 8.5 so far?
Call Screening
This Galaxy AI-powered feature allows your assistant to answer phone calls for you, providing a live transcript of what's being said. It's a great way to dodge spam and fraudulent calls.
Creative Studio and Photo Assist
With the improved Creative Studio and Photo Assist, you can reimagine photos in different styles, create custom stickers, and edit content using natural language. Creative Studio is accessible from the Edge Panel, giving you quick access to some of the most enhanced photo editing features.
Creative Studio helps users transform everyday photos. | Video by Samsung
Audio Eraser
Audio Eraser allows users to filter out unwanted noises in videos and amplify desired sounds. The feature works within native apps, including Voice Recorder and Gallery, on a number of Galaxy devices.
AI Select
With AI Select, Samsung phone owners can tap or draw anywhere on the screen to access features like translation, GIF creation, Drawing Assist and many more.
Which models get it
According to Vats, it won't be just the Galaxy S25 that gets treated to these new AI extras. It's expected that they'll also become available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as the Galaxy S24 lineup.
As expected— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 20, 2026
The latest One UI 8.5 Beta brings Galaxy S26 features to:
• Galaxy S25 Series (Including FE)
• Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra
• Galaxy Z Fold7 | Flip7
• Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Flip6
Here’s what’s new
• Call Screening
• Creative Studio
• New Photo… pic.twitter.com/hHzUhPJpdm
The latest details suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE should also receive the new features. However, it remains unclear whether the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S23 series get the latest One UI 8.5 Beta features.
If you own one of these devices, you should check whether the new patch is already live in your region. To do it, head to Settings and open Check for updates. If it is, download it and tap Install. Once finished, the device will restart, bringing you closer to the Galaxy S26 experience.
Looking ahead
On April 21, Tarun Vats added the missing piece of the puzzle for Galaxy S25 owners. Finally, the Beta saga will end.
The Beta is finally coming to an end. | Image by PhoneArena
The X leaker has spotted a stable One UI 8.5 build for last year's flagship lineup in Samsung's test servers. The build ends in CZDH (S938BXXU9CZDH/ S938BOXM9CZDH/ S938BXXU9CZDH) and marks the move toward a Stable experience, which Galaxy S26 users have had on Day 1.
Finally— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 21, 2026
New One UI 8.5 Stable test build spotted for Galaxy S25 Series
Beta ➝ Stable transition
ZZDD (Beta) ➝ CZDH (Stable)
Build Version: S938BXXU9CZDH/ S938BOXM9CZDH/ S938BXXU9CZDH
Expected release around 4th May (International models)
Repost if you’re excited pic.twitter.com/ffdVNsSZnf
Usually, new software updates initially roll out in South Korea before making their way to the rest of the world. Although Vats doesn't provide details on the South Korean release, international models should expect the patch sometime around May 4, 2026.
Galaxy S24 owners should expect the One UI 8.5 Stable build sometime after it rolls out to the Galaxy S25 series.
The Galaxy S26 experience is expanding
But don't expect Privacy Display on your device! | Image by PhoneArena
While the Galaxy S26 was the first flagship series with a stable One UI 8.5 build, it looks like Samsung isn't waiting around to bring the experience to older devices.
I'll admit, having to go through 10 beta patches has been inconvenient, but the journey is finally paying off. Looking ahead to the upcoming One UI 9, based on Android 17, I certainly hope that Samsung won't be adding another 10 beta patches to its previous flagships.
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