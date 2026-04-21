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Latest leak confirms which S26 features are coming to your Galaxy

And here's when the Beta saga will finally end for Galaxy S25 users.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series One UI
A person holding the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the S Pen.
No Privacy Display but plenty of AI features are coming! | Image by PhoneArena
One UI 8.5 Beta updates keep coming to older Galaxy flagship phones. While some users may already be getting tired of all the patches, the latest build brings some new and exciting features most of us have been waiting for. 

What's new in the new One UI 8.5 Beta


About a week ago, leaker Tarun Vats spotted special S26 features that would land on older Galaxy devices in the latest software update. Models like the S24 were expected to get new AI features, such as Call Screening.

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On April 20, the X tipster shared some new details, explaining it won't be just the Call Screening that makes its way to previous lineups. Users also get Creative Studio, Audio Eraser, New Photo Assist, and AI Select. 

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Call Screening


This Galaxy AI-powered feature allows your assistant to answer phone calls for you, providing a live transcript of what's being said. It's a great way to dodge spam and fraudulent calls.

Creative Studio and Photo Assist


With the improved Creative Studio and Photo Assist, you can reimagine photos in different styles, create custom stickers, and edit content using natural language. Creative Studio is accessible from the Edge Panel, giving you quick access to some of the most enhanced photo editing features. 

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Creative Studio helps users transform everyday photos. | Video by Samsung

Audio Eraser


Audio Eraser allows users to filter out unwanted noises in videos and amplify desired sounds. The feature works within native apps, including Voice Recorder and Gallery, on a number of Galaxy devices. 

AI Select


With AI Select, Samsung phone owners can tap or draw anywhere on the screen to access features like translation, GIF creation, Drawing Assist and many more. 

Which models get it


According to Vats, it won't be just the Galaxy S25 that gets treated to these new AI extras. It's expected that they'll also become available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as the Galaxy S24 lineup.



The latest details suggest that the Galaxy S25 FE should also receive the new features. However, it remains unclear whether the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S23 series get the latest One UI 8.5 Beta features.

If you own one of these devices, you should check whether the new patch is already live in your region. To do it, head to Settings and open Check for updates. If it is, download it and tap Install. Once finished, the device will restart, bringing you closer to the Galaxy S26 experience.

Looking ahead


On April 21, Tarun Vats added the missing piece of the puzzle for Galaxy S25 owners. Finally, the Beta saga will end. 



The X leaker has spotted a stable One UI 8.5 build for last year's flagship lineup in Samsung's test servers. The build ends in CZDH (S938BXXU9CZDH/ S938BOXM9CZDH/ S938BXXU9CZDH) and marks the move toward a Stable experience, which Galaxy S26 users have had on Day 1. 


Usually, new software updates initially roll out in South Korea before making their way to the rest of the world. Although Vats doesn't provide details on the South Korean release, international models should expect the patch sometime around May 4, 2026.

Galaxy S24 owners should expect the One UI 8.5 Stable build sometime after it rolls out to the Galaxy S25 series. 

The Galaxy S26 experience is expanding 



While the Galaxy S26 was the first flagship series with a stable One UI 8.5 build, it looks like Samsung isn't waiting around to bring the experience to older devices. 

I'll admit, having to go through 10 beta patches has been inconvenient, but the journey is finally paying off. Looking ahead to the upcoming One UI 9, based on Android 17, I certainly hope that Samsung won't be adding another 10 beta patches to its previous flagships.

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Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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