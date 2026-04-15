Galaxy S24 users may soon get access to some of the best Galaxy S26 features
Samsung may bring some of its latest AI tricks to its older Galaxy flagships.
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The Galaxy S24 may soon get some S26 features. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s only natural for a new series of flagship phones to come with a bunch of exclusive features, and the Galaxy S26 family was no exception. Fortunately, Samsung may also be sticking to the tradition of bringing at least some of the latest features to older devices.
Samsung may bring some of its latest AI features to the Galaxy S24 devices with an upcoming software update. Leaker Tarun Vats reported that a stable test build of One UI 8.5 appeared on the company’s servers and includes several feature updates.
One of the new features that was spotted on the S24 is Call Screening. With it, users can have an AI voice to answer their calls and get a transcription of the conversation before deciding whether to answer.
The other new feature is Photo Assist, which uses photo and text inputs to generate or edit images. The feature can add or remove objects, create new scenes, and change the feeling of a photo.
There’s also the Creative Studio feature, which can be used to generate stickers, wallpapers, and entirely new images.
It is not clear when Samsung will launch One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, seeing a stable version on the company’s servers makes it clear that the launch could happen in the coming weeks.
In the last few weeks, the company expanded the One UI 8.5 beta testing program to many of its older devices, including its foldables and some A-series phones. One of the key new features is the AirDrop over Quick Share support, which is also coming to the Galaxy S24 series.
I’m not a big fan of AI-generated images, and I’m not using this type of feature. However, having an AI to answer calls from unknown numbers sounds like a dream come true.
Galaxy S24 may get some of the S26 AI features
Samsung may bring some of its latest AI features to the Galaxy S24 devices with an upcoming software update. Leaker Tarun Vats reported that a stable test build of One UI 8.5 appeared on the company’s servers and includes several feature updates.
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Those features are not available on the latest beta builds of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S24 phones. Still, seeing them in a stable build is a strong indicator that the company is likely making them available with the public release of the software.
Two major new features
One of the new features that was spotted on the S24 is Call Screening. With it, users can have an AI voice to answer their calls and get a transcription of the conversation before deciding whether to answer.
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The latest One UI 8.5 Stable test build of the Galaxy S24, S928BXXU5DZD9, also adds the Photo Assist and Creative Studio functions from the Galaxy S26 Series.— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 15, 2026
Information via @MEMETCAN88 https://t.co/dtMhmaEpyc pic.twitter.com/3H9VNEX3pi
The other new feature is Photo Assist, which uses photo and text inputs to generate or edit images. The feature can add or remove objects, create new scenes, and change the feeling of a photo.
Would you upgrade your Galaxy phone if you don’t get the latest features with a software update?
There’s also the Creative Studio feature, which can be used to generate stickers, wallpapers, and entirely new images.
Probably coming soon
Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
It is not clear when Samsung will launch One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, seeing a stable version on the company’s servers makes it clear that the launch could happen in the coming weeks.
In the last few weeks, the company expanded the One UI 8.5 beta testing program to many of its older devices, including its foldables and some A-series phones. One of the key new features is the AirDrop over Quick Share support, which is also coming to the Galaxy S24 series.
Actually useful
I’m not a big fan of AI-generated images, and I’m not using this type of feature. However, having an AI to answer calls from unknown numbers sounds like a dream come true.
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