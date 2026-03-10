Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Private by design, familiar by default

The most anticipated Android phone of 2026 is here. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset and quite a few new AI features, plus its cameras are now faster and better at night. And it charges quicker than before.





But at the same time, the battery upgrade that so many people are asking for is not here, and neither are bigger camera sensors or other modern superpowers. Also, there is no Qi2 on board that many were hoping to see.





And with so many years of sameness, fans are starting to doubt the Ultra. Is this the first big crisis for the Galaxy, or is it just business as usual? I think it's a bit of both, and a few recent interviews with Samsung execs where they tease a bigger upgrade next year suggest that Samsung itself is aware that it's a bit behind on hardware.





Either way, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is available for the same $1,300 starting price with a base configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also have a 512GB model and a souped up 1TB version with 16GB of RAM.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra What we like Innovative Privacy Display

Ligher and slimmer

Faster charging What we don't like No big camera improvements

Unchanged battery size

The S26 Ultra has almost unchanged photo and video scores, but the improvements in raw performance and charging speed elevate its overall score a bit above the previous S25 Ultra. It also gets excellent marks for software support, which remains a strong point for Sasmung devices.





Table of Contents:





Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs





Let's start with an overview of the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs:





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Dimensions 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm (~9.1 mm with camera bump) Weight 214.0 g 218.0 g Display Size 6.9-inch 6.9-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/1024GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

12GB/1024GB Battery Type 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 60.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.52"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F3.4

Focal Length: 111 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Display Back to aluminum





While we can criticize the S26 Ultra for not having a larger battery, there is something very satisfying about the slightly thinner design, especially when you hold the S26 Ultra and compare it to the hefty While we can criticize thefor not having a larger battery, there is something very satisfying about the slightly thinner design, especially when you hold theand compare it to the hefty iPhone 17 Pro Max





If you are among the few people who carry their phone without a case, this alone will feel like a meaningful upgrade.





The other big design change is Samsung switching back to aluminum after two years of titanium-made Ultras. We can talk about the better thermal dissipation properties of aluminum, but let's be real — Samsung is just mirroring what Apple does at this point. It adopted titanium right after the first titanium iPhone and then it dropped it as soon as iPhones dropped it.





I also like the new look of the cameras. The pill-shaped camera island on the back makes them feel a bit more organized, plus you now have a very clear "Samsung look" that is identical across the ultra and non-ultra models.





I miss not having some sort of additional physical buttons on the Ultra, though. I've grown used to having an "action button" and "camera button" as little conveniences.









The S26 Ultra comes in a choice of four colors: White, Black, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet. We have the latter one for review and I think it looks great, even if the look is not particularly striking. Thecomes in a choice of four colors: White, Black, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet. We have the latter one for review and I think it looks great, even if the look is not particularly striking.



The unboxing experience has not changed at all in the past couple of years. You basically get the phone, a USB-C charging cable, the user manual and a SIM tool. There is no charging brick, no case, no screen protector included in the kit.









Oh, and the S Pen. Samsung removed Bluetooth connectivity from it last year and this year the functionality is basically the same.



Privacy Display









The headline feature this year is clearly the new Privacy Display.





Samsung is the first company to offer the digital equivalent of a privacy screen protector on a phone. The technology behind it is clever: you have two types of light emitting OLEDs in the screen — traditional ones with wide viewing angles and a new type with a narrow beam. The moment you switch the Privacy Screen toggle, you turn off the traditional ones and only the narrow beam ones remain.





In real life, this results in the screen looking very dark at around a 45-degree angle (and if you go steeper, you practically cannot see the screen at all). Traditional physical privacy screen protectors only limit the view from the sides, but this technology limits the view from all four sides — left, right, top and bottom.





Best of all, you can turn this feature on for just some apps, like your banking, for example. So why not just leave it on all the time for all the apps? Well, when you only have the narrow-beam OLED pixels on, you lose a bit of brightness, that's why.





In my use, I found the feature somewhat useful. The 45-degree angle is still not enough and most curious strangers could still see you typing your PIN code or your banking details if they stand not too far to the side. Also, this might be a great feature for people who often use public transit or frequent travelers, but not so much for just daily use. It's cool tech, for sure, I'm just not sure that everyone will use it all the time.





As for overall display quality, there aren't many changes. Samsung uses the same 6.9-inch screen size, same 1440p resolution and same 2600 nits peak HDR brightness as last year.





Display Measurements:







I still really love the Gorilla Armor anti-reflective coating on the screen. It's proven really durable against scratches with the S25 Ultra and this is easily the best anti-reflective screen on a phone, great for outdoor use.





Compared to the S25 Ultra, the S26 Ultra viewing angles have worsened a tiny bit, but I barely notice that in real use.





Biometrics have also remained the same — an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that works quite accurately, but sadly only an image-based face recognition (which is not as secure as 3D Face ID type of systems).





Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Wider aperture, more light at night





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 157 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 165 Main (wide) BEST 87 86 Zoom BEST 30 28 Ultra-wide BEST 26 23 Selfie BEST 30 28 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 149 Main (wide) BEST 83 76 Zoom BEST 27 26 Ultra-wide BEST 24 22 Selfie BEST 28 26



In our extensive camera protocol, the S26 Ultra scores roughly on par with its predecessor. The lack of major hardware changes means we see practically no changes in resolved detail.





S26 Ultra going for a consistently brighter exposure fixing one flaw of the previous model.



< Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro > The color science is also quite similar, with the only bigger change that we noted being thegoing for a consistently brighter exposure fixing one flaw of the previous model.





S26 Ultra captures a photo with more realistic colors. The iPhone usually goes for these warmer tones that do not really match reality, even if they do look pleasing to many. Compared to arch-rival iPhone 17 Pro, thecaptures a photo with more realistic colors. The iPhone usually goes for these warmer tones that do not really match reality, even if they do look pleasing to many.





< Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro >





In landscape photos, the Galaxy captures a more vibrant picture with stronger greens and blues — it's a more Instagram-ready image, while the iPhone goes for softer tones. In this case, it's the iPhone that looks less artificial and more real.





< Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro >





In this third photo, you can see how the Galaxy maximizes dynamic range while lifting the shadows. That's your typical "smartphone" look. The iPhone goes for deeper shadows and stronger contrast, closer to what the scene looks like in real life.





< Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro >





At night, the Galaxy does a much better job than before, especially with suppressing noise which was an issue on previous Galaxies. Both photos look pleasing, with the big difference being in the white balance as the iPhone once again goes for a warmer tonality.





< Galaxy S26 Ultra iPhone 17 Pro >



A long-awaited change arrives to the selfie camera too. It now gets a significantly wider, 23mm field of view (vs 25mm on the S25 Ultra and earlier). This might sound like a small change, but it allows you to fit a lot more in the frame. And you still have the option for a narrower field of view too, in case you were worried. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, it's still not quite as wide, but still a welcome change.



Video Quality





The Galaxy improves video recording quality in a few subtle ways. You can see a slight improvement in night time video as more light enters the frame, and you also have a few new pro-grade options. The Galaxy improves video recording quality in a few subtle ways. You can see a slight improvement in night time video as more light enters the frame, and you also have a few new pro-grade options.





Samsung is finally giving Android users a proper answer to Apple’s ProRes with the introduction of the APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec on the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Much like ProRes, APV is an "intra-frame" codec, meaning it treats every single frame as a standalone high-quality image. This is a game-changer for editors because it eliminates the lag and stuttering you usually get with standard compressed files (like HEVC), making the scrubbing and cutting process buttery smooth.



While APV is technically about 20% more storage-efficient than its Apple counterpart, "efficient" is a very relative term here and you still end up with massive 6.75GB for just one minute of 4K video.





Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks The first Galaxy to rival an iPhone in single-core performance







The S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in all markets.









CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3753 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3137 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3775 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 2316 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 11259 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 9769 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 9749 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 6260 View all



In the table above, you can see the parity in single core performance between the S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max . Also note the nearly 20% jump on that test, a very neat upgrade. This is a remarkable chip for one big reason — it finally catches up to Apple's chips in single-core CPU performance. That means apps should load just as fast, while more elaborate tasks that require multiple cores should run even faster than on an iPhone.In the table above, you can see the parity in single core performance between theand. Also note the nearly 20% jump on that test, a very neat upgrade.





The other big highlight has to be the underperforming Pixel 10 Pro series. Google's Tensor chips might have decent AI performance, but single-core performance is still multiple years behind Qualcomm chips.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 7801 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 6208 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5987 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 3355 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3741 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 2981 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 3841 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 2580 View all





For gaming, we have two scores. First, is the initial burst of performance when the phone is still cool and there is no throttling. In this area, the S26 Ultra is nearly 25% faster than its predecessor, a huge increase.





However, what truly matters is sustained performance, the second score in the chart above. The Galaxy still throttles quite a lot, so despite that high initial GPU burst, sustained performance is actually on par with the iPhone 17 Pro Max . Still, that's not a bad place to be.





The phone also comes with 256GB of base storage. You can also opt for a 512GB model or a 1TB version, and the latter also comes with 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB on the other two).





Samsung officially confirmed to us that it still uses UFS 4.0 storage, despite early rumors claiming it might adopt the newer UFS 4.1 tech.





Galaxy S26 Ultra Software









The S26 Ultra ships with One UI 8.5 based on Theships with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16





One UI keeps on evolving in two big ways. First one is that it gets more and more iOS like, with the latest addition being the possibility to have vertical sliders for brightness and volume, a clear mirroring of the iPhone interface. One UI keeps on evolving in two big ways. First one is that it gets more and more iOS like, with the latest addition being the possibility to have vertical sliders for brightness and volume, a clear mirroring of the iPhone interface.





The other and possibly more significant direction is towards more AI.





Gemini is of course built in, but you now also have a Perplexity powered Bixby and you can ask it to change screen brightness or tinker with other system settings that Gemini does not have access to.





Another new feature is Now Nudge, similar to Magic Cue on Pixel phones. It proactively analyzes on-screen context to offer shortcuts. In a conversation about plans, it can suggest a Google Maps link or it could schedule an event based on a conversation. The idea sounds cool in theory, but in reality I still find the suggestions appearing rarely and not all that useful.









On the plus side, some photo AI features feel brilliant on the S26 Ultra . I love the ability to style your photos to look like Retro Anime, Watercolor or Oil paintings (among many other options). The results are very close to the original photograph and feel much better than the similar options that Samsung had in the past two generations of Galaxies.





Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Samsung's Achilles heel



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 35m Ranks #50 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 26m Browsing 20h 10m Average is 17h 50m Video 9h 54m Average is 10h 27m Gaming 9h 17m Average is 10h 3m Charging speed 60W Charger 78% 30 min 0h 49m Full charge Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Seven years of unchanged battery sizes. That should tell you enough about the state of battery life on the latest S26 Ultra . Seven years of unchanged battery sizes. That should tell you enough about the state of battery life on the latest





It has the same 5,000 mAh battery as the S21 Ultra, while other Android phones now often have batteries of 7,000 mAh and bigger. Samsung has teased that something might finally change next year, but who wants to wait that long?





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 7h 35min 20h 10min 9h 54min 9h 17min Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5200 mAh 6h 58min 19h 41min 10h 0min 4h 35min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000 mAh 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5088 mAh 1h 16min 2h 8min 64% 31% Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 5200 mAh 1h 17min Untested 63% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





On our in-house battery tests, the S26 Ultra had mixed results. It scored one hour longer with YouTube video streaming, but it was a bit behind on our lightest web browsing test.





Our total estimation is for an average screen time of 7 hours and 35 minutes.





How do those test numbers compare to real-world use, though?





Well, I kept a diary when using the phone with my typical use (Instagram for social media and texting, a few phone calls, reading using the Samsung browser, AI generation in the gallery app and using the camera a bit, as well as listening to YouTube Music tracks).



My Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Diary:





Day Battery Drain Screen Time Saturday 54% 3 hr 46 min Sunday 32% 2 hr 15 min Monday 23% 56 mins

Rounding these numbers, I get the following real-world averages: Rounding these numbers, I get the following real-world averages:

Average for 100% use: 6 hours 1 minute

Average for 80% use: 4 hours 49 minutes

Average per 10% battery: 36 minutes





And honestly, that's just not very impressive. In a similar real-world battery test, I got nearly 9 hours of screen time using the iPhone 17 Pro Max , a big difference in runtime.







One big advantage of the S26 Ultra is support for much faster charging speeds. One big advantage of theis support for much faster charging speeds.





You can now charge at 60W with a wire and 25W wirelessly.





With a cable, it takes just 49 minutes to fully charge the phone from 1% to 100%. Compare this to 1 hour and 20 minutes on both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Heck, you get 76% charge in just 30 minutes.





The jump in wireless charging speeds is also welcome, but as someone using the phone without a case, I'm disappointed in the lack of MagSafe. Sure, you can get a case with magnets for a similar effect (most people will), but if you carry your phone naked, that's a disappointment.





Galaxy S26 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics



The S26 Ultra has boomy speakers that sound a bit better than the previous model.









Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max , the Galaxy sounds more open, cheerful and a bit louder. On the downside, it can sometimes sound a bit metallic and without a clear separation between instruments in music. The iPhone has a bit tighter and more controlled lower frequencies, and a cleaner separation.



Haptics are not industry-leading on the S26 Ultra , but still quite nice with a tight feel to them. They get quite loud and have a decent amount of bass in them, which is the most challenging thing for a phone.Compared to the, the Galaxy sounds more open, cheerful and a bit louder. On the downside, it can sometimes sound a bit metallic and without a clear separation between instruments in music. The iPhone has a bit tighter and more controlled lower frequencies, and a cleaner separation.Haptics are not industry-leading on the, but still quite nice with a tight feel to them.





Should you buy it?





Despite the lack of big hardware upgrades, I still feel that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can cruise as the default Android flagship for one more year thanks to the strong software.





Android phone .



Compared to the One UI 8.5 is great — feature-rich, with some useful AI tools (especially in the Gallery), and a level of refinement that, in my opinion, far surpasses that of a Pixel or any otherCompared to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Galaxy is more powerful thanks to its faster chip, and the camera feels more versatile. And the battery life is still a bit better.





Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max , the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a better display for outdoor use and privacy. It loses the battery fight, but then it still feels far ahead in AI if that's what you care for. Apple, however, has the stronger overall ecosystem of products, which is still an important factor for many.



If you value the slim and light design, the One UI refinements, and the overall reliability of Samsung phones, the S26 Ultra is still the phone to buy in 2026. But if you want cutting edge cameras and longer battery life, there are now some rivals that pull further ahead in those areas.



