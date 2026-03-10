Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Private by design, familiar by default

0comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4153 Product Reviews
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Both sides of Galaxy S26 Ultra, front on the left, back on the right
Samsung innovates with Privacy Display, but there is no meaningful improvement in battery size or cameras | Image by PhoneArena
The most anticipated Android phone of 2026 is here. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset and quite a few new AI features, plus its cameras are now faster and better at night. And it charges quicker than before.

But at the same time, the battery upgrade that so many people are asking for is not here, and neither are bigger camera sensors or other modern superpowers. Also, there is no Qi2 on board that many were hoping to see.

And with so many years of sameness, fans are starting to doubt the Ultra. Is this the first big crisis for the Galaxy, or is it just business as usual? I think it's a bit of both, and a few recent interviews with Samsung execs where they tease a bigger upgrade next year suggest that Samsung itself is aware that it's a bit behind on hardware.

Either way, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is available for the same $1,300 starting price with a base configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also have a 512GB model and a souped up 1TB version with 16GB of RAM.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. For a limited time, you also get an exclusive $30 Samsung credit with your S26 pre-order.
Pre-order at Samsung


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
What we like
  • Innovative Privacy Display
  • Ligher and slimmer
  • Faster charging
What we don't like
  • No big camera improvements
  • Unchanged battery size
  • No MagSafe
8.1
PhoneArena Rating
7.7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
7.6
7.5
Photo Quality
8.2
7.4
Video Quality
7.1
6.4
Charging
8.1
6.8
Performance Heavy
8.9
7.8
Performance Light
9
8.3
Display Quality
9
8.2
Design
8
8.2
Wireless Charging
6.7
7.1
Biometrics
8
7.6
Audio
8
7.7
Software
8
8
Why the score?
This device scores 4.9% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Honor Magic V Flip 2, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
How do we rate?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Full Specs

The S26 Ultra has almost unchanged photo and video scores, but the improvements in raw performance and charging speed elevate its overall score a bit above the previous S25 Ultra. It also gets excellent marks for software support, which remains a strong point for Sasmung devices.

Table of Contents:

Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs


Let's start with an overview of the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Design
Dimensions
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm (~9.1 mm with camera bump)
Weight
214.0 g 218.0 g
Display
Size
6.9-inch 6.9-inch
Type
Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SM8750-AB (3 nm)
Memory
12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
16GB/1024GB 		12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)
12GB/512GB
12GB/1024GB
Battery
Type
5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 60.0W
Wireless: 15.0W 		Wired: 45.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 111 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Display

Back to aluminum


While we can criticize the S26 Ultra for not having a larger battery, there is something very satisfying about the slightly thinner design, especially when you hold the S26 Ultra and compare it to the hefty iPhone 17 Pro Max.


If you are among the few people who carry their phone without a case, this alone will feel like a meaningful upgrade.

The other big design change is Samsung switching back to aluminum after two years of titanium-made Ultras. We can talk about the better thermal dissipation properties of aluminum, but let's be real — Samsung is just mirroring what Apple does at this point. It adopted titanium right after the first titanium iPhone and then it dropped it as soon as iPhones dropped it.

I also like the new look of the cameras. The pill-shaped camera island on the back makes them feel a bit more organized, plus you now have a very clear "Samsung look" that is identical across the ultra and non-ultra models.

I miss not having some sort of additional physical buttons on the Ultra, though. I've grown used to having an "action button" and "camera button" as little conveniences.



The S26 Ultra comes in a choice of four colors: White, Black, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet. We have the latter one for review and I think it looks great, even if the look is not particularly striking.

The unboxing experience has not changed at all in the past couple of years. You basically get the phone, a USB-C charging cable, the user manual and a SIM tool. There is no charging brick, no case, no screen protector included in the kit.


Oh, and the S Pen. Samsung removed Bluetooth connectivity from it last year and this year the functionality is basically the same.

Privacy Display



The headline feature this year is clearly the new Privacy Display.

Samsung is the first company to offer the digital equivalent of a privacy screen protector on a phone. The technology behind it is clever: you have two types of light emitting OLEDs in the screen — traditional ones with wide viewing angles and a new type with a narrow beam. The moment you switch the Privacy Screen toggle, you turn off the traditional ones and only the narrow beam ones remain.

In real life, this results in the screen looking very dark at around a 45-degree angle (and if you go steeper, you practically cannot see the screen at all). Traditional physical privacy screen protectors only limit the view from the sides, but this technology limits the view from all four sides — left, right, top and bottom.

Best of all, you can turn this feature on for just some apps, like your banking, for example. So why not just leave it on all the time for all the apps? Well, when you only have the narrow-beam OLED pixels on, you lose a bit of brightness, that's why. 

In my use, I found the feature somewhat useful. The 45-degree angle is still not enough and most curious strangers could still see you typing your PIN code or your banking details if they stand not too far to the side. Also, this might be a great feature for people who often use public transit or frequent travelers, but not so much for just daily use. It's cool tech, for sure, I'm just not sure that everyone will use it all the time.

As for overall display quality, there aren't many changes. Samsung uses the same 6.9-inch screen size, same 1440p resolution and same 2600 nits peak HDR brightness as last year.

Display Measurements:



I still really love the Gorilla Armor anti-reflective coating on the screen. It's proven really durable against scratches with the S25 Ultra and this is easily the best anti-reflective screen on a phone, great for outdoor use.

Compared to the S25 Ultra, the S26 Ultra viewing angles have worsened a tiny bit, but I barely notice that in real use.

Biometrics have also remained the same — an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that works quite accurately, but sadly only an image-based face recognition (which is not as secure as 3D Face ID type of systems).

Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera

Wider aperture, more light at night


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
157
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
165
Main (wide)
BEST 87
86
Zoom
BEST 30
28
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
23
Selfie
BEST 30
28
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
149
Main (wide)
BEST 83
76
Zoom
BEST 27
26
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
22
Selfie
BEST 28
26
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page

In our extensive camera protocol, the S26 Ultra scores roughly on par with its predecessor. The lack of major hardware changes means we see practically no changes in resolved detail.

The color science is also quite similar, with the only bigger change that we noted being the S26 Ultra going for a consistently brighter exposure fixing one flaw of the previous model.


Compared to arch-rival iPhone 17 Pro, the S26 Ultra captures a photo with more realistic colors. The iPhone usually goes for these warmer tones that do not really match reality, even if they do look pleasing to many.


In landscape photos, the Galaxy captures a more vibrant picture with stronger greens and blues — it's a more Instagram-ready image, while the iPhone goes for softer tones. In this case, it's the iPhone that looks less artificial and more real.


In this third photo, you can see how the Galaxy maximizes dynamic range while lifting the shadows. That's your typical "smartphone" look. The iPhone goes for deeper shadows and stronger contrast, closer to what the scene looks like in real life.


At night, the Galaxy does a much better job than before, especially with suppressing noise which was an issue on previous Galaxies. Both photos look pleasing, with the big difference being in the white balance as the iPhone once again goes for a warmer tonality.



A long-awaited change arrives to the selfie camera too. It now gets a significantly wider, 23mm field of view (vs 25mm on the S25 Ultra and earlier). This might sound like a small change, but it allows you to fit a lot more in the frame. And you still have the option for a narrower field of view too, in case you were worried. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, it's still not quite as wide, but still a welcome change.

Recommended For You

Learn more about the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera in our camera comparisons here:

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


The Galaxy improves video recording quality in a few subtle ways. You can see a slight improvement in night time video as more light enters the frame, and you also have a few new pro-grade options.

Samsung is finally giving Android users a proper answer to Apple’s ProRes with the introduction of the APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Much like ProRes, APV is an "intra-frame" codec, meaning it treats every single frame as a standalone high-quality image. This is a game-changer for editors because it eliminates the lag and stuttering you usually get with standard compressed files (like HEVC), making the scrubbing and cutting process buttery smooth.

While APV is technically about 20% more storage-efficient than its Apple counterpart, "efficient" is a very relative term here and you still end up with massive 6.75GB for just one minute of 4K video.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks

The first Galaxy to rival an iPhone in single-core performance


The S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in all markets.

This is a remarkable chip for one big reason — it finally catches up to Apple's chips in single-core CPU performance. That means apps should load just as fast, while more elaborate tasks that require multiple cores should run even faster than on an iPhone.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3753
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra3137
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max3775
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL2316
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra11259
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra9769
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max9749
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL6260
View all


In the table above, you can see the parity in single core performance between the S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Also note the nearly 20% jump on that test, a very neat upgrade.

The other big highlight has to be the underperforming Pixel 10 Pro series. Google's Tensor chips might have decent AI performance, but single-core performance is still multiple years behind Qualcomm chips.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra7801
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra6208
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max5987
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL3355
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra3741
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra2981
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max3841
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL2580
View all

For gaming, we have two scores. First, is the initial burst of performance when the phone is still cool and there is no throttling. In this area, the S26 Ultra is nearly 25% faster than its predecessor, a huge increase.

However, what truly matters is sustained performance, the second score in the chart above. The Galaxy still throttles quite a lot, so despite that high initial GPU burst, sustained performance is actually on par with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Still, that's not a bad place to be.

The phone also comes with 256GB of base storage. You can also opt for a 512GB model or a 1TB version, and the latter also comes with 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB on the other two).

Samsung officially confirmed to us that it still uses UFS 4.0 storage, despite early rumors claiming it might adopt the newer UFS 4.1 tech.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Software




The S26 Ultra ships with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

One UI keeps on evolving in two big ways. First one is that it gets more and more iOS like, with the latest addition being the possibility to have vertical sliders for brightness and volume, a clear mirroring of the iPhone interface.

The other and possibly more significant direction is towards more AI.

Gemini is of course built in, but you now also have a Perplexity powered Bixby and you can ask it to change screen brightness or tinker with other system settings that Gemini does not have access to.

Another new feature is Now Nudge, similar to Magic Cue on Pixel phones. It proactively analyzes on-screen context to offer shortcuts. In a conversation about plans, it can suggest a Google Maps link or it could schedule an event based on a conversation. The idea sounds cool in theory, but in reality I still find the suggestions appearing rarely and not all that useful.


On the plus side, some photo AI features feel brilliant on the S26 Ultra. I love the ability to style your photos to look like Retro Anime, Watercolor or Oil paintings (among many other options). The results are very close to the original photograph and feel much better than the similar options that Samsung had in the past two generations of Galaxies.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery

Samsung's Achilles heel

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
( 5000 mAh )
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Battery Life Estimate
7h 35m
Ranks #50 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 26m
Browsing
20h 10m
Average is 17h 50m
Video
9h 54m
Average is 10h 27m
Gaming
9h 17m
Average is 10h 3m
Charging speed
60W
Charger
78%
30 min
0h 49m
Full charge
Ranks #41 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Seven years of unchanged battery sizes. That should tell you enough about the state of battery life on the latest S26 Ultra.

It has the same 5,000 mAh battery as the S21 Ultra, while other Android phones now often have batteries of 7,000 mAh and bigger. Samsung has teased that something might finally change next year, but who wants to wait that long?

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 7h 35min 20h 10min 9h 54min 9h 17min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 7h 46min 20h 9min 9h 37min 11h 34min
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 6h 58min 19h 41min 10h 0min 4h 35min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000 mAh
 0h 49min Untested 78% Untested
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33%
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
5088 mAh
 1h 16min 2h 8min 64% 31%
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200 mAh
 1h 17min Untested 63% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

On our in-house battery tests, the S26 Ultra had mixed results. It scored one hour longer with YouTube video streaming, but it was a bit behind on our lightest web browsing test.

Our total estimation is for an average screen time of 7 hours and 35 minutes.

How do those test numbers compare to real-world use, though?

Well, I kept a diary when using the phone with my typical use (Instagram for social media and texting, a few phone calls, reading using the Samsung browser, AI generation in the gallery app and using the camera a bit, as well as listening to YouTube Music tracks).

My Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Diary:


DayBattery DrainScreen Time
Saturday54%3 hr 46 min
Sunday32%2 hr 15 min
Monday23%56 mins

Rounding these numbers, I get the following real-world averages:
  • Average for 100% use: 6 hours 1 minute
  • Average for 80% use: 4 hours 49 minutes
  • Average per 10% battery: 36 minutes

And honestly, that's just not very impressive. In a similar real-world battery test, I got nearly 9 hours of screen time using the iPhone 17 Pro Max, a big difference in runtime.



One big advantage of the S26 Ultra is support for much faster charging speeds.

You can now charge at 60W with a wire and 25W wirelessly.

With a cable, it takes just 49 minutes to fully charge the phone from 1% to 100%. Compare this to 1 hour and 20 minutes on both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Heck, you get 76% charge in just 30 minutes.

The jump in wireless charging speeds is also welcome, but as someone using the phone without a case, I'm disappointed in the lack of MagSafe. Sure, you can get a case with magnets for a similar effect (most people will), but if you carry your phone naked, that's a disappointment.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics


The S26 Ultra has boomy speakers that sound a bit better than the previous model.

They get quite loud and have a decent amount of bass in them, which is the most challenging thing for a phone. 

Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Galaxy sounds more open, cheerful and a bit louder. On the downside, it can sometimes sound a bit metallic and without a clear separation between instruments in music. The iPhone has a bit tighter and more controlled lower frequencies, and a cleaner separation.

Haptics are not industry-leading on the S26 Ultra, but still quite nice with a tight feel to them.

Should you buy it?



Despite the lack of big hardware upgrades, I still feel that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can cruise as the default Android flagship for one more year thanks to the strong software.

One UI 8.5 is great — feature-rich, with some useful AI tools (especially in the Gallery), and a level of refinement that, in my opinion, far surpasses that of a Pixel or any other Android phone.

Compared to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Galaxy is more powerful thanks to its faster chip, and the camera feels more versatile. And the battery life is still a bit better.

Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a better display for outdoor use and privacy. It loses the battery fight, but then it still feels far ahead in AI if that's what you care for. Apple, however, has the stronger overall ecosystem of products, which is still an important factor for many.

If you value the slim and light design, the One UI refinements, and the overall reliability of Samsung phones, the S26 Ultra is still the phone to buy in 2026. But if you want cutting edge cameras and longer battery life, there are now some rivals that pull further ahead in those areas.

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless