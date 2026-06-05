The upcoming Galaxy A27 proves size only matters in one area
However you look at it, price is what matters most.
Galaxy A26 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
The upcoming Galaxy A27 hasn't been a secret, with renders and supposed specs already having leaked. Now, it appears the phone is one step closer to launch.
The Galaxy A27 has just received clearance from the IMDA Singapore certification database. Usually, devices receive this type of certification shortly before launch, often just a few weeks ahead of their debut.
The listing reveals a device bearing the model number SM-A276B/DS, which is believed to be the Galaxy A27. It also confirms support for NFC, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi.
Another certification platform, IECEE, listed the SM-A276 model and its variants back in May. While this listing doesn't reveal a lot, it suggests what we can expect on the charging front.
The above image points to support for 9V/2.77A charging, which equates to roughly 25W. In other words, the Galaxy A27 could offer the same speeds as its predecessor, the Galaxy A26.
If the charging speeds remain identical, does this mean the rest of the package will be pretty much the same as well? Actually, a Geekbench listing from June 3, 2026, suggests there may be a performance boost.
From the listing, we see the motherboard codename "parrot" is paired with the CPU name QTI SM6475. This officially confirms that the Galaxy A27 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
Released in 2024, this processor is getting a bit outdated. Still, it shows a major shift in Samsung's strategy. Typically, Galaxy A models are equipped with the brand's own Exynos SoCs. The listing also reveals the Galaxy A27 will debut with Android 16 out of the box and possibly feature 6GB RAM.
Previous leaks have indicated the model could feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, just like its predecessor. The Samsung phone could be 7.9mm thick and feature a triple rear camera. It might be available in four different color options (Black, Green, Pink, Blue).
As for pricing, some rumors suggest the upcoming Galaxy A27 could be slightly more expensive at $349.99. For context, the previous generation debuted at $299.99. A slight increase would be pretty much on par with Samsung's price adjustment strategy.
If you're already considering the Galaxy A27, I would definitely recommend checking out the Galaxy Tab A11+. I know this is actually a tablet, not a phone, and it's already out, so why bring it up?
Well, this model is currently available at a lower price. It might not be the best Galaxy Tab on the market, but it offers excellent visuals, plus the 11-inch screen is the perfect middle ground for long-hour streaming and quick on-the-go social media browsing.
More importantly, when you get a Galaxy Tab and pair it with a Galaxy phone, you can take advantage of Samsung's ecosystem. App sync, Quick Share, and Auto Switch are just a few of the many features that can make your experience feel truly seamless.
I can't honestly say that the rumored price increase would make the Galaxy A27 a must-have at launch. But looking at the broader landscape, it might just become a massive crowd-pleaser in the end.
Let's look at the competition. Some of the latest Motorola phones recently became pricier, and many of them still rock an LCD screen. Meanwhile, if all rumors stick and the A27 comes with an AMOLED screen and Snapdragon chip, I can easily see it as one of the best models in its price range.
The Galaxy A27 might be just around the corner
The Galaxy A27 has just received clearance from the IMDA Singapore certification database. Usually, devices receive this type of certification shortly before launch, often just a few weeks ahead of their debut.
Here it is! | Image by IMDA Singapore
The listing reveals a device bearing the model number SM-A276B/DS, which is believed to be the Galaxy A27. It also confirms support for NFC, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi.
Would you be OK with paying more for the Galaxy A27?
But there's more
Another certification platform, IECEE, listed the SM-A276 model and its variants back in May. While this listing doesn't reveal a lot, it suggests what we can expect on the charging front.
Is 25W enough, though? | Image by IECEE
The above image points to support for 9V/2.77A charging, which equates to roughly 25W. In other words, the Galaxy A27 could offer the same speeds as its predecessor, the Galaxy A26.
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Performance upgrade?
If the charging speeds remain identical, does this mean the rest of the package will be pretty much the same as well? Actually, a Geekbench listing from June 3, 2026, suggests there may be a performance boost.
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 all the way! | Image by Geekbench
From the listing, we see the motherboard codename "parrot" is paired with the CPU name QTI SM6475. This officially confirms that the Galaxy A27 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
Released in 2024, this processor is getting a bit outdated. Still, it shows a major shift in Samsung's strategy. Typically, Galaxy A models are equipped with the brand's own Exynos SoCs. The listing also reveals the Galaxy A27 will debut with Android 16 out of the box and possibly feature 6GB RAM.
The full picture
Previous leaks have indicated the model could feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, just like its predecessor. The Samsung phone could be 7.9mm thick and feature a triple rear camera. It might be available in four different color options (Black, Green, Pink, Blue).
This design isn't actually half bad. | Image by Mohammed Khatri
As for pricing, some rumors suggest the upcoming Galaxy A27 could be slightly more expensive at $349.99. For context, the previous generation debuted at $299.99. A slight increase would be pretty much on par with Samsung's price adjustment strategy.
Galaxy A27 key specs (rumored):
- Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: 6GB
- Camera: 50MP main sensor
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W charging
- OS: One UI 8.5 (based on Android 16)
A completed ecosystem
If you're already considering the Galaxy A27, I would definitely recommend checking out the Galaxy Tab A11+. I know this is actually a tablet, not a phone, and it's already out, so why bring it up?
Well, this model is currently available at a lower price. It might not be the best Galaxy Tab on the market, but it offers excellent visuals, plus the 11-inch screen is the perfect middle ground for long-hour streaming and quick on-the-go social media browsing.
The perfect everyday tablet! | Image by Samsung
More importantly, when you get a Galaxy Tab and pair it with a Galaxy phone, you can take advantage of Samsung's ecosystem. App sync, Quick Share, and Auto Switch are just a few of the many features that can make your experience feel truly seamless.
But is the Galaxy A27 ultimately worth it?
I can't honestly say that the rumored price increase would make the Galaxy A27 a must-have at launch. But looking at the broader landscape, it might just become a massive crowd-pleaser in the end.
Let's look at the competition. Some of the latest Motorola phones recently became pricier, and many of them still rock an LCD screen. Meanwhile, if all rumors stick and the A27 comes with an AMOLED screen and Snapdragon chip, I can easily see it as one of the best models in its price range.
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