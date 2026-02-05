Android 17 expected release date, supported devices and must-know features

What we know so far





That's why, even though it's still February, we have some hints about the new features and changes Android 17 will bring along. These include the new Material 3 Expressive UI visual overhaul that's expected to go live on



This new look features natural-feeling animations, new icon shapes and fonts, blur effects, new color themes, and a new look for many Google apps. In this article we'll summarize everything we know about Android 17, all the new expected features, the beta versions, and the official release date, as well as which phones will get the new OS first.





Jump to:





There's no official release date for Android 17 at the moment, but if we extrapolate from previous years, we should expect the announcement to happen at the Google I/O conference in May, and the stable release to start rolling out to Pixel phones sometime around June, 2026.









Even though Google changed the scheme, offering continuous software preview through its Android Canary channel instead of rolling out developer previews at fixed points, the schedule for Beta releases will most likely remain unchanged.





Android 17 codename

Cinnamon Bun









Google doesn't do official codenames for its Android releases anymore, but these monikers can still be found throughout the code and in internal documents. Our friends at Android Authority dug into the November Canary Android release and found a piece of code, suggesting the next Android 17 version will be called "Cinnamon Bun."









This pretty much confirms the codename for the next Google mobile OS, though things could always change in the last minute. Cinnamon Bun makes a lot of sense, because the last version was called Baklava, and we know Google likes to do things alphabetically. Another suggestion was Cupcake, but it was already used for Android 1.5 version back in 2009.





Android 17 eligible devices





We're still some time away from the first Android 17 Beta, so there's no downloads available on any phone (unless you're a developer and get early previews from the Canary page). However, the first Beta preview, and the stable release we're expecting in June will, as always, arrive first on Google's own Pixel brand of devices.







After the stable Android 17 starts rolling out to Pixels in June 2026, other popular flagships will start getting it. This depends mainly on the said companies, as they need to tailor Google's OS to their specific needs and tweak their UIs. Expect the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to be getting Android 17 shortly after the Pixel phones, as well as the next Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 foldables that are launching this summer.





Android 17 features









Google has already announced some new features that are going to find their way to Android 17, including the new Intrusion Logging and Vulkan 1.4 support. There's also a comprehensive list of features that will be carried over from the two Android 16 QPR versions.





Finally, there's the Material 3 Expressive that's already live on Pixel phones but this visual overhaul will be rolled out to other Android phones with Android 17. You can find more about Material 3 Expressive in our dedicated article.





Features that will carry over from Android 16 QPR1:

Material 3 Expressive

Desktop Mode and related changes

Live Updates

Less intrusive phone call notifications

Recents screen changes

Quicker swiping in Recents

Improvements to Factory Reset Protection

Customizable keyboard shortcuts



Features from Android 16 QPR2:

Auto-themed icons

Expanded Dark theme

Low light mode

Enhanced HDR brightness

Disable background blur

Organized Sound Settings

Ambient Always On Display: Blurred wallpaper on lock screen

Lock screen widgets

90:10 split-screen multitasking on phones

Built-in Parental Controls

Identity Check expands to apps and watches

Secure Lock Device

Disable Failed Authentication Lock

Time zone change notification

Updated UI for sideloading apps

Graphical app support in the Linux Terminal

Enhanced support for touchpads and mice





New Android 17 features:

Intrusion Logging

Better app adaptability

Vulkan 1.4 support and mandatory ANGLE support





Android 17 beta preview





If you find these features exciting and you can't wait to try them, there's a way to do this. You have to opt in the Android Beta and enroll, then check if your phone qualifies for the program by logging into your Google Account.





You need a Pixel device to get the Beta releases directly, but if you're handy with downloading and booting your own images, you can get the Betas from the Android Developers site (although we don't recommend it).





The first public Android 17 Beta is expected to roll out in early February, so stay tuned.



