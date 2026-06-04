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Motorola's tough Moto G Power (2026) is now paired with gifts worth $250

Bundle deals like this one don't go live every day.

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person showcases the rear side of the Moto G Power (2026).
These freebies make the Moto G Power (2026) more compelling than you might think. | Image by PhoneArena

The official Motorola Store keeps rolling out fantastic bundle promos on some of its latest phones. Today's highlight offer pairs the tough Moto G Power (2026) with two freebies worth a total of $249.98.

Motorola gives you a pair of the Moto Buds 2 Plus completely free of charge. At $149.99, these wireless earbuds give you up to nine hours of playtime on a single charge, dynamic ANC and Bluetooth multipoint support. 

The other gift is equally useful: a TurboPower Duo-Port 125W charger. This charging adapter packs two ports, allowing you to juice up your Moto G Power (2026) and laptop at the same time. You'll usually have to pay $99.99 for it, but Motorola now lets you grab it for free.

Moto G Power (2026) with $250 in gifts
$399 99
Motorola's durable Moto G Power (2026) is a hit you wouldn't want to miss. This mid-range phone handles all the basics at a relatively decent price. Best of all, it's now available with $250 in gifts at the official store.
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Just a heads up: you'd still have to cough up the full retail price for the Android phone. While it debuted at $299.99, the device was recently increased by $100, landing it at a bit steeper $399.99. 

On the bright side, you can trade in a device in good working condition to grab a discount on the phone as well. The official store accepts various devices and brands, so it's worth checking out.

The Moto G Power (2026) boasts a surprisingly good build for this price point. While it has a plastic frame, the device features IP69 and IP68 ratings. It has also been tested against 14 MIL-STD-810H procedures, so it should withstand the occasional drop without damage.

Other than that, you get a 6.8-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and decent resolution. Under the hood, the device packs a Dimensity 6300 processor, which handles daily tasks mostly fine. However, this chip definitely isn't powerful enough for long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking.

Want to learn more before making the final decision? Our Moto G Power (2026) review features in-depth insights into the camera performance, battery life and more.

While some users might want to hold off until an actual price cut lands on the Moto G Power (2026), this bundle offer adds surprising value to the whole package. Get it now and grab $250 in free extras.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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