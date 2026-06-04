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Verizon wants to do more of what customers hate and employees dread

Verizon CEO says AI will replace (more?) jobs.

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Anam Hamid
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Verizon is all in on AI. | Image by Yellow Pages
Verizon laid off 13,000 workers last year after CEO Dan Schulman took over and dropped a few more just last month. If you thought the carrier was done with shrinking its headcount, think again.

AI is coming for the jobs


During the Bloomberg Tech conference, Schulman made no bones about the fact that AI will replace a large percentage of the customer care workforce and disrupt certain job functions.

Embracing AI is part of the CEO's strategy to revive Verizon, which had a dismal 2025. The company lost subscribers for three consecutive quarters, but, as is apparent from the Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 results, Schulman is slowly righting the ship.

Chatbots to the rescue


Schulman sees Verizon as a bit of a bureaucracy, and his vision is to make it more innovative and risk-tolerant to better look after customers.

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Verizon is a big, bureaucratic company. It loves its processes. It loves to show its work. But I’m about outcome and how fast can we move the company forward.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, June 2026

The exec is optimistic about AI's ability to handle straightforward tasks such as resetting passwords or digging up bill amounts. More complex queries will be routed to AI-assisted human employees.

How should Verizon go about its AI-led transition?
9 Votes

Customers would just like to speak to a human, please


Verizon customers regularly complain about having to jump through hoops just to reach a human agent. Many have found AI bots inept at helping them.

While Verizon has insisted since last year that complicated questions are directed to employees, customers say they are still mostly dealing with robots.

The company uses a mix of AI models, including Anthropic's Mythos and Google's Gemini.

Walk the talk


Schulman has acknowledged that Verizon has let customers down, vowing to treat them like humans instead of account numbers. The company even poached an exec from T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom (DT), to use AI to define its next steps.

In the meantime, customer satisfaction isn't exactly soaring. On top of canned replies and modified voices, users are facing longer wait times at stores. Many have also been complaining about slow speeds.

Yesterday convinced the AI to transfer me to someone live. That was over 24 hours ago.. still waiting for a live agent...
su_A_ve, Reddit user, June 2026

I just can't even anymore with companies laying off workers and replacing them with subpar AI. 
Hot_Saguaro, Reddit user, June 2026

While AI is here to stay, perhaps Schulman should curb his enthusiasm and take a more level-headed approach to rolling it out.

He didn't explicitly mention immediate cuts, but the grapevine has it that the next round of layoffs is scheduled for July 16.

Have heard some chatter that July 16 will be another cut. 
Temporary-Couple-226, Reddit user, July 2026
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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