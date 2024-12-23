The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
Last month, Amazon launched its first-ever Pixel 9 Pro Fold sale, discounting the foldable phone by $300. After Black Friday, the promo returned a couple of weeks ago. Fast forward to today, and it's still here! Yep, it's not too late to treat yourself to PhoneArena's 2024 phone winner in the book-like foldables category without breaking the bank.
As mentioned, the ~$1,800 Pixel phone has never been cheaper, at least not on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. So, if the bargain seems irresistible to you, go ahead and get it soon. After all, the limited-time sale might not remain live much longer.
Unfold this Google Pixel marvel, and you'll be greeted by an 8-inch primary display using identical technology, refresh rates, and brightness levels as the outer display. While testing the device, we noticed color reproduction is just slightly off here (see Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 for reference), but that's not a major drawback.
As for performance, the integrated in-house Tensor G4 chip is no match for the Z Fold 6's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC in terms of raw horsepower. Then again, Google has made it adamantly clear it doesn't chase crushing its opponents on benchmark tests and emphasizes machine learning and AI. Plus, as we've pointed out in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, we haven't been disappointed by older Tensor G2 and G3 chips, so you shouldn't be worried about the Tensor G4.
Beating the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the slimness front, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also sports a wider design. The device boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which allows dual-thumb action (unlike its Samsung rival).
The Pixel Fold successor features a triple camera on the rear, including a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.5 MP 5X telephoto lens. It's capable of generally good-looking photos, but low-light performance isn't the best in class. For selfies, you have 10 MP internal and external cameras.
Add to this lovely package long software support, a clean Android experience, and multiple Gemini AI features, and you've got a true winner! So, if you're a foldable phone fan looking for your next upgrade, this might just be it. Go ahead and grab your Pixel 9 Pro Fold while it's at its best price on Amazon.
