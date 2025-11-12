Early Black Friday deal makes the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold almost impossible to resist
We’re talking about last year’s gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bad boy is down by 26% right now, landing it under $1,330 from its original price of $1,800. With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold no longer $300 off at the e-commerce giant, this is probably your best chance to save on a Pixel foldable before Black Friday. Don’t miss it!
Having tried and tested this Android phone extensively, we can confidently say it delivers a lot for its asking price. From an ultra-premium design with an excellent hinge to a slew of Gemini AI features, it’s a winner on many fronts.
And sure, its Tensor G4 chipset doesn’t quite rival other flagships in raw horsepower tests. But as we’ve pointed out in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, it still gives you a responsive experience with all sorts of daily tasks and even allows you to play some mobile games.
This handset doesn’t disappoint one bit when it comes to display quality. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and an 8-inch inner panel. Both support a snappy 120Hz refresh rate and offer crisp, vivid visuals. Plus, they get impressively bright, offering a comfortable outdoor viewing experience.
Factor in the solid camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor and the seven years of OS upgrades, and you’ve got one of the best Galaxy Z Fold alternatives.
Undoubtedly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not fit every user now that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has hit the market. But let’s be honest: this one doesn’t give you that many upgrades, making last year’s version a great pick for many. Grab your and save 26% at Amazon.
