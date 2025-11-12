Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Early Black Friday deal makes the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold almost impossible to resist

This is the first major Pixel 9 Pro Fold discount we've seen in months!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person puts the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in their pocket.
View now at Amazon
It’s almost time to celebrate the holiday season. And what better way to do it than to upgrade your phone game at a major discount? Yep, Black Friday will bring countless phone deals to splurge on. But believe it or not, one Pixel device is already making headlines before the event.

Grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $474 off

$474 off (26%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has returned to the spotlight for the first time in months. Now available with a solid $474 discount, the device brings immense value for its asking price. Grab yours at Amazon and save big before Black Friday!
Buy at Amazon

We’re talking about last year’s gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bad boy is down by 26% right now, landing it under $1,330 from its original price of $1,800. With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold no longer $300 off at the e-commerce giant, this is probably your best chance to save on a Pixel foldable before Black Friday. Don’t miss it!

Having tried and tested this Android phone extensively, we can confidently say it delivers a lot for its asking price. From an ultra-premium design with an excellent hinge to a slew of Gemini AI features, it’s a winner on many fronts.

And sure, its Tensor G4 chipset doesn’t quite rival other flagships in raw horsepower tests. But as we’ve pointed out in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, it still gives you a responsive experience with all sorts of daily tasks and even allows you to play some mobile games.

This handset doesn’t disappoint one bit when it comes to display quality. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and an 8-inch inner panel. Both support a snappy 120Hz refresh rate and offer crisp, vivid visuals. Plus, they get impressively bright, offering a comfortable outdoor viewing experience.

Factor in the solid camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor and the seven years of OS upgrades, and you’ve got one of the best Galaxy Z Fold alternatives.

Undoubtedly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not fit every user now that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has hit the market. But let’s be honest: this one doesn’t give you that many upgrades, making last year’s version a great pick for many. Grab your and save 26% at Amazon.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15180 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
57 stories
12 Nov, 2025
Early Black Friday deal makes the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold almost impossible to resist
04 Nov, 2025
Budget gem Google Pixel 9a drops a rare $100 on Amazon
03 Nov, 2025
Google's Pixel 9 is still alive, well, and cheaper than ever before
27 Oct, 2025
The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro is a hit at $200 off on Amazon
23 Oct, 2025
This Google Pixel 9 promo at Amazon just keeps getting better
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless