Budget gem Google Pixel 9a drops a rare $100 on Amazon
This is probably your best chance to save on the Google Pixel 9a ahead of Black Friday!
Announced back in March, the Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range phones in 2025. But discounts have been surprisingly rare, with the only notable price cut going live during last month’s Prime Day event. Fast forward to today, and the handset is once again a major bargain at Amazon.
Right now, the e-commerce giant is slashing $100 off all color variants with 128GB of storage. Sure, that’s a bit less generous than last month’s Prime Big Deal Days offer. But given that the device hasn’t been on sale since October 7-8, we’d say it’s still worth a look.
The latest budget Google Pixel phone delivers insane value for money. While it rivals the Galaxy S25 FE, it’s cheaper, especially now that it’s $100 off. With its 6.3-inch OLED display, this option is more compact than Samsung’s latest upper mid-ranger, making it way more suitable for compact phone fans. On top of that, it achieves higher peak brightness, which is always a plus.
Despite its affordable asking price, this bad boy also captures awesome photos. Expect images with fantastic dynamics and realistic colors. Hardware-wise, you have a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. The Galaxy S25 FE, meanwhile, packs an additional telephoto camera in its rear configuration, so it’s a bit more versatile than the Pixel.
Factor in the large 5,100mAh battery and the seven years of continuous support, and you’ve got one of the best budget Google Pixel phones. The best part? Amazon is letting you save a rare $100 on the Pixel 9a weeks before Black Friday! Don’t miss out.
Under the hood, this Android phone packs the Tensor G4 chip, just like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. Granted, this SoC doesn’t deliver mind-blowingly high scores on benchmark tests, but it delivers a snappy, lag-free daily experience. Unless you’re obsessed with raw horsepower, chances are you’d be more than happy with what the Pixel 9a delivers on the performance front. Check out our Pixel 9a review if you're curious about benchmark results.
