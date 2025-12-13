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Gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro is now an epic $350 off at Amazon

Google's premium compact phone is now a dream come true for many.

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A close-up of a hand holding the Pixel 9 Pro, showing off the phone's amazing display.
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Looking for a compact, Gemini AI-enhanced phone at a steep discount? The Pixel 9 Pro fits the bill. Believe it or not, the 256GB model in Hazel is now a whopping 32% off at Amazon. That’s a massive $350 discount, bringing the asking price just under $750.

Save a whopping $350 on the Pixel 9 Pro

$350 off (32%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now an amazingly good bargain at Amazon. Likely for a limited time, you can save $350 on the model in Hazel with 256GB of storage. Grab this epic promo while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

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While this is the older model, we’d say it’s more than worth checking out, especially for budget-conscious shoppers. After all, the newer Pixel 10 Pro is now available at a much more modest $250 price cut. So, if you want to maximize your savings, the Pixel 9 Pro is the one for you.

Ideal for compact phone fans, this Android phone offers great value for money right now. It delivers gorgeous visuals with its 6.3-inch OLED display and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Like other Google Pixel phones, this one reaches remarkably high brightness levels, so the screen remains legible outdoors.

Performance-wise, the device is very well optimized. The Tensor G4 chip delivers a smooth and reliable experience for everyday tasks. It also allows all the exciting AI extras, such as Pixel Studio and Screenshots app. That said, this SoC doesn’t quite rival the best Samsung phones and iPhones in terms of raw horsepower.

Let’s not ignore the camera capabilities. With a triple rear system on the rear, featuring a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP 5x periscope lens, it captures photos with superb dynamic range and ample detail. Check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro review for camera samples and more useful insights.

All things considered, the Pixel 9 Pro remains one of the best Android phones. While not the latest compact Pixel Pro variant, it still holds its own remarkably well. And now, it’s $350 off, making it an even easier pick. As a final note, we’d like to point out that since this is a limited-time promo on a single colorway, chances are it won’t remain too long. Save big at Amazon while this epic sale lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
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27 Jan, 2026
This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sale just got even sweeter — save $400 now
22 Jan, 2026
Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans
19 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9 a dream come true once again
08 Jan, 2026
This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable
05 Jan, 2026
Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off
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