Google's Pixel 9 is still alive, well, and cheaper than ever before

One of the best Android phones you can buy on a tight budget ahead of the holidays this year is released last year and is currently marked down by a record high $300.

Android Deals Google Google Pixel
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Can't afford the "vanilla" Pixel 10 at its early Black Friday discount, let alone the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, or 10 Pro Fold (all three of which are also on sale at new record low prices ahead of the holidays)?

Then why not go for a "vanilla" Pixel 9 instead? No, the non-Pro 6.3-inch Google-made handset from last year hasn't been discontinued yet, going a whopping 300 bucks below its usual starting price of $799 right now for a presumably limited time only.

Google Pixel 9

$300 off (38%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

How limited? That's definitely hard to say, as this somewhat random new Amazon deal could be kept alive until Black Friday 2025 at the end of the month, or it could go away in a matter of days or even hours and then return closer to November 28. 

There's also a chance that the unprecedented $300 discount will wipe out Amazon's Pixel 9 inventory for good soon, so hardcore Google fans on tight budgets may not want to delay the start of their holiday shopping too long.

Now, I'm obviously not going to claim that this 2024-released smartphone is as good as (let alone better than) the two-month-old Pixel 10. But the differences between the two are pretty marginal, with the younger device packing a newer and slightly faster Tensor G5 processor, as well as a bigger 4,970mAh battery.


The rear-facing camera system is also different, combining a 50MP primary snapper with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the Pixel 9 rather than going the 48 + 13 + 10.8MP triple sensor route. But the 4,700mAh cell, 120Hz refresh rate-capable OLED screen, and those aforementioned imaging specs make the older compact Google phone an absolute value champion at the time of this writing.

Even if you compare the Pixel 9 with the cheaper Pixel 9a, you'll probably still reach a similar conclusion, and the same goes if you add the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 FE in the equation. This is clearly one of the greatest budget 5G phones around, and it will certainly stay that way if Amazon manages to keep this sweet deal going or bring it back for Christmas.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
