Google's Pixel 9 is still alive, well, and cheaper than ever before





Then why not go for a "vanilla" Pixel 9 instead? No, the non-Pro 6.3-inch Google-made handset from last year hasn't been discontinued yet, going a whopping 300 bucks below its usual starting price of $799 right now for a presumably limited time only.

Google Pixel 9 $300 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





How limited? That's definitely hard to say, as this somewhat random new Amazon deal could be kept alive until Black Friday 2025 at the end of the month, or it could go away in a matter of days or even hours and then return closer to November 28.





Pixel 9 inventory for good soon, so hardcore There's also a chance that the unprecedented $300 discount will wipe out Amazon'sinventory for good soon, so hardcore Google fans on tight budgets may not want to delay the start of their holiday shopping too long.





Pixel 10 Now, I'm obviously not going to claim that this 2024-released smartphone is as good as (let alone better than) the two-month-old. But the differences between the two are pretty marginal, with the younger device packing a newer and slightly faster Tensor G5 processor, as well as a bigger 4,970mAh battery.





Pixel 9 The rear-facing camera system is also different, combining a 50MP primary snapper with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens on therather than going the 48 + 13 + 10.8MP triple sensor route. But the 4,700mAh cell, 120Hz refresh rate-capable OLED screen, and those aforementioned imaging specs make the older compact Google phone an absolute value champion at the time of this writing.



