This might just be your last chance to grab the Google Pixel 9 at an epic $300 discount

Amazingly, Amazon is still selling this Google Pixel phone for $300 off!

Cyber Monday is over, sweeping that gorgeous $350 price cut on the Pixel 9 at Best Buy. But Amazon is still giving you an epic $300 price cut on the base Google Pixel phone from 2024. So, if you missed out on Best Buy’s bargain, this is your next chance to score a solid deal.

The Google Pixel 9 is now going for a massive $300 off its original price on Amazon. The promo has been available for some time, which means it might vanish soon. Hurry up and save big on the model in Porcelain before it's too late.
Some helpful context: the e-commerce giant first launched its Pixel 9 deal when Black Friday Week kicked off November 20. It vanished briefly during the peak of the sales event, then quickly came back. Fast forward to today, and it’s still here. However, there’s just one color left at that huge 38% discount (Porcelain), so we really don’t think it’ll last more than a few days.

This might not be the most impressive Pixel phone, but we believe it’s still a solid choice for users on a budget. The device features a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display that gets ultra-bright. The screen also comes with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, providing a buttery-smooth scrolling experience.

Under the hood, it packs the Tensor G4 chip. With superb optimization and a slew of AI features, it’s definitely a solid choice for Android fans. Still, if you’re obsessed with raw horsepower, you probably won’t be impressed by this Google phone, as it lags behind its Samsung and Apple competitors in benchmarks.

When it comes to capturing memories, this bad boy doesn’t disappoint one bit. It packs a dual setup on the rear featuring a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultra-wide camera and delivers lifelike colors, plenty of detail, and pretty solid low-light performance. Explore samples in our Pixel 9 review to see just how well it performs in different scenarios.

Overall, the Pixel 9 delivers a lot for the price — especially right now. If you missed the Black Friday sales, now’s the time to grab yours for $300 off! And be sure to hurry, as this Amazon offer surely won’t last much longer.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
