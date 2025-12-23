Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon slashes the Marshall Acton III to its best price for Christmas

Premium Marshall sound for your home just became a lot more affordable!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Marshall Acton III placed on a wooden table, with a woman sitting next to it.
View now at Amazon
Powerful Marshall sound for your home just became a lot more affordable. Amazon’s latest Acton III promo brings this high-class speaker down to its Black Friday price, but only for a limited time.

Usually, you’d have to cough up nearly $300 for this home speaker. But now, it’s 40% off and available for just under $180. For context, this is the best price we’ve ever come across — and it’s now going live for only the second time in 2025. Act fast and save while you still can.

Marshall Acton III: now under $180

$120 off (40%)
You can once again grab the Marshall Acton III at its lowest price on Amazon. The retailer first slashed 40% off the speaker's price on Black Friday, and you can now get it at the same huge $120 discount. Save while this limited-time sale lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

 

Right off the bat, we must point out that this model isn’t ideal for those seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker. Since it has no built-in battery, the unit is suited exclusively for home use. If that’s just what you need, chances are you’ll be more than satisfied with what it brings to the table.

With its retro-inspired design and a room-filling stereo sound, this speaker is the perfect complement to your home. Right out of the box, you get deep and punchy bass, brilliant treble, and mostly clear highs. You can also control the low-end and treble via a physical button on top of the unit, with additional controls available through the companion app.

But how do you connect to this bad boy? The Acton III features a physical 3.5mm audio port for wired listening. Of course, you can also pair it with your phone directly via Bluetooth.

Bottom line: the Marshall Acton III might not be your perfect choice for on-the-go use, but it’s more than a decent choice for home listening. Relatively compact, pumping powerful stereo sound, and boasting gorgeous looks, it’s a top choice for many.

And now that you can get it at its lowest price, it’s simply impossible to resist. Don’t waste time and grab the Acton III for 40% off at Amazon before this promo vanishes.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15982 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
210 stories
17 Feb, 2026
Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
04 Feb, 2026
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
03 Feb, 2026
Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
29 Jan, 2026
The booming JBL Boombox 3 is impossible to resist right now
26 Jan, 2026
Well-liked JBL Boombox 4 is finally on sale at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why
Google Messages is about to pull even further ahead of iMessage, and here's why

Latest News

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price
The Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute no-brainer at this new low price
Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!
Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!
Why I’m still using a decade-old tablet (and no, it’s not for watching movies)
Why I’m still using a decade-old tablet (and no, it’s not for watching movies)
Netflix's price hike has a hidden victim: your Verizon bill
Netflix's price hike has a hidden victim: your Verizon bill
New Google Pixel feature learns your habits to be useful
New Google Pixel feature learns your habits to be useful
Amazon’s Spring Sale ends tomorrow, but you can still grab the Galaxy Tab S11 for a bargain
Amazon’s Spring Sale ends tomorrow, but you can still grab the Galaxy Tab S11 for a bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless