Amazon slashes the Marshall Acton III to its best price for Christmas
Premium Marshall sound for your home just became a lot more affordable!
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Usually, you’d have to cough up nearly $300 for this home speaker. But now, it’s 40% off and available for just under $180. For context, this is the best price we’ve ever come across — and it’s now going live for only the second time in 2025. Act fast and save while you still can.
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Right off the bat, we must point out that this model isn’t ideal for those seeking a portable Bluetooth speaker. Since it has no built-in battery, the unit is suited exclusively for home use. If that’s just what you need, chances are you’ll be more than satisfied with what it brings to the table.
With its retro-inspired design and a room-filling stereo sound, this speaker is the perfect complement to your home. Right out of the box, you get deep and punchy bass, brilliant treble, and mostly clear highs. You can also control the low-end and treble via a physical button on top of the unit, with additional controls available through the companion app.
But how do you connect to this bad boy? The Acton III features a physical 3.5mm audio port for wired listening. Of course, you can also pair it with your phone directly via Bluetooth.
Bottom line: the Marshall Acton III might not be your perfect choice for on-the-go use, but it’s more than a decent choice for home listening. Relatively compact, pumping powerful stereo sound, and boasting gorgeous looks, it’s a top choice for many.
And now that you can get it at its lowest price, it’s simply impossible to resist. Don’t waste time and grab the Acton III for 40% off at Amazon before this promo vanishes.
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