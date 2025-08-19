The Lenovo Tab One is the one to get right now for cash-strapped tablet buyers at 31 percent off





Released stateside just a couple of months ago , the Lenovo Tab One can be had for 50 bucks under its $159.99 list price with 64GB internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and a bundled folio case if you hurry. As far as I can tell, this substantial 31 percent discount hasn't been offered by a major retailer like Amazon before, and this particular combination of the mid-range slate and a handy protective accessory is not sold by Lenovo itself at any price.

Lenovo Tab One $50 off (31%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color, Folio Case Included Buy at Amazon









Although I'm not sure I'd call it a stunner or head turner, the Lenovo Tab One shines in the portability department as well, tipping the scales at only 320 grams and measuring 8.5mm in thickness, which means you should be able to maneuver it with ease during your travels or daily commute to the office even using just one hand.





The long-term software support sounds like the Tab One's biggest flaw, but if you're expecting an ultra-affordable Android tablet to last you more than a couple of years, that's probably a "you" problem rather than an issue with Lenovo's updating policy. I say you should be happy that you're guaranteed an Android 15 promotion and two years of security patches, especially at the tablet's new record low price (with a folio case included).

While the best Lenovo tablet deals are usually available on the company's own official US website, Amazon is currently and somewhat surprisingly selling a very interesting 8.7-inch device at an unbeatable price.