The Lenovo Tab One is the one to get right now for cash-strapped tablet buyers at 31 percent off

Released just a couple of months ago, this ultra-affordable Android tablet with octa-core processing power and an 8.7-inch screen is on sale at a new record high discount.
While the best Lenovo tablet deals are usually available on the company's own official US website, Amazon is currently and somewhat surprisingly selling a very interesting 8.7-inch device at an unbeatable price.
Released stateside just a couple of months ago, the Lenovo Tab One can be had for 50 bucks under its $159.99 list price with 64GB internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and a bundled folio case if you hurry. As far as I can tell, this substantial 31 percent discount hasn't been offered by a major retailer like Amazon before, and this particular combination of the mid-range slate and a handy protective accessory is not sold by Lenovo itself at any price.
That obviously means that you shouldn't miss this unprecedented money-saving opportunity, which is unlikely to last more than a few days (at best). Naturally, the Lenovo Tab One is nowhere near as powerful or as overall sophisticated as the Yoga Tab Plus or Legion Tab Gen 3, let alone something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Apple's 2025 iPad Air duo, which explains the ultra-low price point.
Compared to the likes of Amazon's Fire HD 10 or the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, however, this thing is definitely no pushover, delivering excellent bang for your buck with "all-day" battery life, respectable octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processing power, and rich Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers.
Although I'm not sure I'd call it a stunner or head turner, the Lenovo Tab One shines in the portability department as well, tipping the scales at only 320 grams and measuring 8.5mm in thickness, which means you should be able to maneuver it with ease during your travels or daily commute to the office even using just one hand.
The long-term software support sounds like the Tab One's biggest flaw, but if you're expecting an ultra-affordable Android tablet to last you more than a couple of years, that's probably a "you" problem rather than an issue with Lenovo's updating policy. I say you should be happy that you're guaranteed an Android 15 promotion and two years of security patches, especially at the tablet's new record low price (with a folio case included).
