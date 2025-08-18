The Fire HD 10 is getting its first solid discount at Amazon since Prime Day
Amazon's budget-friendly 10-inch tablet is seeing a rare and solid discount you wouldn't want to miss.
Everyday entertainment is now becoming cheaper than cheap! For a limited time, Amazon is letting you grab its 2023-released Fire HD 10 at a fantastic 36% discount. That brings the 3/32GB tablet under $90, down by $50 from its original $140 asking price.
Although the device has been even more affordable in the past, this is the first time it has been on sale since last month’s Prime Day. So, if you missed out on that promo, this is your next best chance to score a significant discount. The best part? You don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage!
But it’s not just the durability (and the low price) that makes this puppy a budget favorite. It features a rather good-looking 10.1-inch display with 1080p resolution, paired with dual speakers, ensuring your binge-watching sessions are as enjoyable as possible.
Sure, this fella might not be as exciting on the hardware front as the iPad Pro M4 or another high-end device, but it still punches above its weight. You’re getting decent visuals, solid everyday performance, and long battery life — all for less than $90. At that price, you really can’t ask for anything more.
So, if the Fire HD 10 sounds like a solid pick for your everyday needs, now’s your chance to save 36% on it. Pick your favorite color and grab the entry-level 3/32GB variant with lockscreen ads at Amazon while this limited-time sale lasts.
Thin and lightweight, this budget tablet is perfect for casual use, on-the-go entertainment, and more. Amazon also claims it’s highly durable as well, featuring a strengthened aluminosilicate glass. So, it should handle daily wear and tear quite well.
Another highlight is the battery life. While ultra-affordable, this entry-level tablet promises up to 13 hours of use per charge, which is a pretty good result. That’s more than enough for reading a favorite book, browsing emails, and more. Factor in the octa-core processor that delivers some multitasking potential, and you’ve got one of the best value-for-money tablets under $100.
