$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Fire HD 10 is getting its first solid discount at Amazon since Prime Day

Amazon's budget-friendly 10-inch tablet is seeing a rare and solid discount you wouldn't want to miss.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Fire HD 10 in different colors on a light peach background.
Everyday entertainment is now becoming cheaper than cheap! For a limited time, Amazon is letting you grab its 2023-released Fire HD 10 at a fantastic 36% discount. That brings the 3/32GB tablet under $90, down by $50 from its original $140 asking price.

The Fire HD 10 (2023) is 36% off

$50 off (36%)
The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a budget-friendly tablet that's perfect for everyday entertainment. It offers long battery life, decent visuals, and great performance (for its price). The best part about it? You can now buy it for 36% off in its 3/32GB variant with lockscreen ads on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Although the device has been even more affordable in the past, this is the first time it has been on sale since last month’s Prime Day. So, if you missed out on that promo, this is your next best chance to score a significant discount. The best part? You don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage!

Thin and lightweight, this budget tablet is perfect for casual use, on-the-go entertainment, and more. Amazon also claims it’s highly durable as well, featuring a strengthened aluminosilicate glass. So, it should handle daily wear and tear quite well.

But it’s not just the durability (and the low price) that makes this puppy a budget favorite. It features a rather good-looking 10.1-inch display with 1080p resolution, paired with dual speakers, ensuring your binge-watching sessions are as enjoyable as possible.

Another highlight is the battery life. While ultra-affordable, this entry-level tablet promises up to 13 hours of use per charge, which is a pretty good result. That’s more than enough for reading a favorite book, browsing emails, and more. Factor in the octa-core processor that delivers some multitasking potential, and you’ve got one of the best value-for-money tablets under $100.

Sure, this fella might not be as exciting on the hardware front as the iPad Pro M4 or another high-end device, but it still punches above its weight. You’re getting decent visuals, solid everyday performance, and long battery life — all for less than $90. At that price, you really can’t ask for anything more.

So, if the Fire HD 10 sounds like a solid pick for your everyday needs, now’s your chance to save 36% on it. Pick your favorite color and grab the entry-level 3/32GB variant with lockscreen ads at Amazon while this limited-time sale lasts.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The exact battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Edge has been confirmed, so is it worth the upgrade next year?
The exact battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Edge has been confirmed, so is it worth the upgrade next year?

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless