Lenovo makes the Idea Tab Plus impossible to resist at its latest discount

budget tablet buyers! The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is back at a solid discount, now available for $179.99 in its 8/128GB variant at the official store. That’s a superb offer and a promo we haven’t come across in quite a while.Attention,
Last month, Best Buy sold the same device for $169.99, but it’s no longer available. So, if you missed out on that bargain, this is your next chance to save.
A direct Galaxy Tab A9+ competitor, this fella packs a serious punch for its price — and it’s also cheaper than Samsung’s budget tablet right now. But what does it offer? First off, it has a larger viewing area — 12.1 inches, compared to 11 inches on the Galaxy. The Lenovo option also sports a 2.5K resolution and a reasonably sharp 90Hz refresh rate.
What about performance? The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, offering mostly decent performance with everyday tasks. That said, it’s certainly not a powerhouse, so you can’t expect it to handle multitasking or heavier apps without stutter.
The slate ships with Android 15 out of the gate and gets two OS upgrades. In other words, you’ll receive the latest features until Android 17. That’s certainly not on par with Samsung’s flagship options, but it’s actually pretty decent, given the tablet’s budget price. On top of that, it receives regular security updates until 2029.
On top of that, the device ships with the Lenovo Tab Pen, allowing you to quickly jot down notes during classes or use the Circle to Search feature. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab A9+ doesn’t come with any writing accessory at no extra cost.
So yeah — the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is indeed a very well-rounded option for its price. If you’re feeling tempted, now’s definitely the time to act. Save $90 at Lenovo while this promo lasts.
