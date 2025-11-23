Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Lenovo's doorbuster deal brings the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 back to its best price

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is down to its best price once again!

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 on a white background.
Did you know that Lenovo’s official store deal on the gaming-oriented Legion Tab Gen 3 is back? Yep, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered high-end tablet is going for just $389.99 once again! That means you can save $160 on its original price of $549.99 — a deal you definitely don’t want to pass up.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: 29% off now!

$389 99
$549 99
$160 off (29%)
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is now available for 29% off its original price, and you can once again get it for $160 off its original price. That lands the model down to its best price, making it way too good to miss out on.
In case you’re wondering, this is only the second time the Android tablet has plunged to such a low price. Initially going live at the beginning of the month, the promo expired shortly. And now that it’s back again, I can’t really tell just how long it’ll remain active this time. So, don’t waste time and save big while this doorbuster sale lasts.

Featuring an 8.8-inch 2.5K display with a blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate, it delivers a gorgeous visual experience. It’s also more than sufficiently bright for a comfortable experience outdoors. But that’s not the only incredible thing about it.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and improved cooling system ensure a superb gaming experience. Even with everyday tasks, you can expect more than smooth performance — and with 12GB RAM onboard, it’s more than suitable for multitasking.

Factor in the 6,550mAh battery with up to 68W wired charging speeds, and you’ve got a very well-rounded and capable device. As for software updates, the slate ships with Android 14 out of the gate and gets regular OS updates until Android 17.

All things considered, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a fantastic choice. It might not be your primary pick at its standard price of $549.99. But you can now get the high-end device for $389.99, saving you $160 on its original asking price. Don’t miss out on this epic doorbuster deal at Lenovo.com before it’s too late.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
