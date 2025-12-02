This Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus deal is wild — I'm honestly stunned it's this cheap

iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Well, it seems the shopping season isn’t over just yet. At least not at the Lenovo Store. Unbelievably, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus just hit its lowest price ever — it’s now down to $459.99. That’s $310 off its original price of $769.99. And here’s the real shocker: the Android tablet wasn’t so affordable even during Black Friday.

Grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for 40% off

$459 99
$769 99
$310 off (40%)
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is one of the best devices for users seeking power, potential, and a relatively affordable price. And now, Lenovo is slashing it to its best price ever, allowing you to save a whopping $310. It ships with a keyboard and a stylus.
Let’s get some context. I’ve seen the device drop at least $200 on several occasions. This November, it was slashed to $479.99 — but its current price is a first-time occurrence. I wouldn’t count on it to last too long, so I definitely advise you to act fast.

A direct Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ rival, this slate actually brings a lot more to the table — all at a lower price. For starters, it packs 256GB of storage, while the Samsung device (now about $470 at Amazon) only comes with 128GB. More importantly, Lenovo’s option is the whole package: besides the tablet, you’re getting a keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro. Sure, the Tab S10 FE+ comes with an S Pen — but there’s no keyboard in the box, right?

The model features a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering reasonably crisp visuals. It’s also quite powerful with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as well as 16GB RAM. This gives you more than enough potential for everyday use and multitasking.

What about software? The model comes with Android 14 out of the box and gets several years of OS upgrades, so it’ll remain safe and reliable until Android 17. It also comes with a 10,200mAh battery under the hood and supports 45W quick charging, so topping it up won’t take way too long.

So, yeah: the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a reliable and well-rounded device that doesn’t disappoint. While it’s not as impressive as a flagship, it checks all the boxes for the price. Grab yours and save big at the Lenovo Store while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless