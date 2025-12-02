This Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus deal is wild — I'm honestly stunned it's this cheap
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus has never been so affordable!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android tablet wasn’t so affordable even during Black Friday.Well, it seems the shopping season isn’t over just yet. At least not at the Lenovo Store. Unbelievably, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus just hit its lowest price ever — it’s now down to $459.99. That’s $310 off its original price of $769.99. And here’s the real shocker: the
Let’s get some context. I’ve seen the device drop at least $200 on several occasions. This November, it was slashed to $479.99 — but its current price is a first-time occurrence. I wouldn’t count on it to last too long, so I definitely advise you to act fast.
The model features a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering reasonably crisp visuals. It’s also quite powerful with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as well as 16GB RAM. This gives you more than enough potential for everyday use and multitasking.
So, yeah: the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a reliable and well-rounded device that doesn’t disappoint. While it’s not as impressive as a flagship, it checks all the boxes for the price. Grab yours and save big at the Lenovo Store while it lasts.
A direct Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ rival, this slate actually brings a lot more to the table — all at a lower price. For starters, it packs 256GB of storage, while the Samsung device (now about $470 at Amazon) only comes with 128GB. More importantly, Lenovo’s option is the whole package: besides the tablet, you’re getting a keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro. Sure, the Tab S10 FE+ comes with an S Pen — but there’s no keyboard in the box, right?
What about software? The model comes with Android 14 out of the box and gets several years of OS upgrades, so it’ll remain safe and reliable until Android 17. It also comes with a 10,200mAh battery under the hood and supports 45W quick charging, so topping it up won’t take way too long.
