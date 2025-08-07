This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
Two of the world's best (and youngest) tablets are massively discounted all of a sudden in all storage variants and colorways... for a presumably limited time only.
Do I stand by my recommendation from earlier today of a 2024-released iPad Air 11 variant with 128GB storage and built-in cellular connectivity at a towering $250 discount? Absolutely.
But because I realize that may not be the best tablet for every type of buyer out there, I'm already back to tell you about an exceptional alternative... or ten. Obviously, the Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 released around five months ago are faster... and costlier than their predecessors, but if you hurry, you can get your favorite model at an unrivaled price as well.
The cheapest 11-inch iPad Air (2025) configuration, for instance, would normally set you back $599, going $150 off its list price in all colorways on Amazon right now. The same $150 markdown applies to an entry-level 13-inch iPad Air (M3) variant that's typically available for $799, and in fact, you can save a cool 150 bucks across the board at the time of this writing.
This is a record high discount, mind you, for a lot of 2025 iPad Airs, and it pretty much goes without saying that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership or to jump through any other hoops whatsoever to be eligible for these unprecedented deals.
While I still prefer the older 11-inch edition at an even heftier discount, it's hard to dispute the appeal of such an ultra-affordable current-generation Apple device as that Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 11 (2025) with 128 gigs of internal storage space.
The 2025 iPad Air may not look different from its 2024 predecessor at first glance, but it is faster. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
We're talking about a cheaper tablet here than Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE with no built-in stylus, but a considerably more powerful processor under the hood. And excellent battery life. And outstanding sound. And stellar long-term software support. And a way lower price point than Apple's undeniably superior iPad Pro (M4) generation. Yes, this is a rare opportunity to maximize the value of an already objectively great product (or two), and you may well end up hating yourself if you miss out on it.
