This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power





But because I realize that may not be the best tablet for every type of buyer out there, I'm already back to tell you about an exceptional alternative... or ten. Obviously, the Apple M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 released around five months ago are faster... and costlier than their predecessors, but if you hurry, you can get your favorite model at an unrivaled price as well.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (25%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (19%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon





The cheapest 11-inch iPad Air (2025) configuration, for instance, would normally set you back $599, going $150 off its list price in all colorways on Amazon right now. The same $150 markdown applies to an entry-level 13-inch iPad Air (M3) variant that's typically available for $799, and in fact, you can save a cool 150 bucks across the board at the time of this writing.





This is a record high discount, mind you, for a lot of 2025 iPad Airs, and it pretty much goes without saying that you don't need an Amazon Prime membership or to jump through any other hoops whatsoever to be eligible for these unprecedented deals.

While I still prefer the older 11-inch edition at an even heftier discount, it's hard to dispute the appeal of such an ultra-affordable current-generation Apple device as that Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 11 (2025) with 128 gigs of internal storage space.









with no built-in stylus, but a considerably more powerful processor under the hood. And excellent battery life. And outstanding sound. And stellar long-term software support. And a way lower price point than Apple's undeniably superior We're talking about a cheaper tablet here than Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE with no built-in stylus, but a considerably more powerful processor under the hood. And excellent battery life. And outstanding sound. And stellar long-term software support. And a way lower price point than Apple's undeniably superior iPad Pro (M4) generation. Yes, this is a rare opportunity to maximize the value of an already objectively great product (or two), and you may well end up hating yourself if you miss out on it.