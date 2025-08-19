$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ becomes a real treat after sweet discount on Amazon

The slate offers reliable performance, has a capable display, and is a steal at its current price. Don't miss out!

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 may be just unmissable while it’s selling below the $500 mark at Woot right now, but if you want to spend as little as possible and don’t need all the firepower a high-end model has to offer, you definitely would want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab A9+.

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save 28% on Amazon!

$61 off (28%)
Amazon is offering a $61 discount on the 64GB model of the Galaxy Tab A9+. This allows you to score one for just under $160, which is a great price for all the value it offers. Just act fast and save now, as the discount was bigger a few weeks ago and could be reduced again soon.
Buy at Amazon


With a starting price of about $220, it’s quite a budget-friendly device, but the retailer has slashed $61 off the model with 64GB of storage and is currently offering it for just south of $160, turning it into an absolute must-have for buyers who want a reliable slate that won’t break the bank. Just be sure to act fast and get one as soon as possible, as the discount was $64 a few weeks ago, and you never know when it could be reduced again.

While we can’t really place this affordable device right alongside the best tablets on the market, it still manages to hold its ground. Its Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, delivers enough power to handle everyday tasks like web browsing and streaming with ease. And if the 64GB of storage space isn’t sufficient for your needs, you can always expand it with a microSD card.

In addition, our friend here rocks an 11-inch LCD panel with a crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution and a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for streaming movies or YouTube videos on the go. Add in four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got an affordable slate that feels far more premium than its price tag suggests.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab A9+ brings a lot to the table for its budget price. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out! Save with this deal while you can!

